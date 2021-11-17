Foard's Warren signs with Lenoir-Rhyne for volleyball

Fred T. Foard senior Lyndsie Warren, seated on the left, signed her national letter of intent last week to play collegiate volleyball at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Area prep football scores from Friday, Nov. 12
LEXINGTON — The North Davidson football team survived an upset bid by visiting Hickory during Friday night’s 3A state playoff second-round con…
MAIDEN — The Maiden football team may not have been perfect on Friday night in a 2A state playoff second-round game that was a rematch of a re…
Hickory senior Will Banks signed his national letter of intent on Monday to play baseball at Davidson College next year. Seated, from left, ar…
The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association recently released its all-state teams for the 2021 fall sports season. University …
Hickory has climbed the ladder into rarified air. Only three other 3A boys soccer teams in North Carolina remain along with the Red Tornadoes …
Intriguing games await tonight as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs move into the second round. Thirteen t…
WNNC, a Newton-based radio station, recently handed out its Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Player of the Year Award for high school football. For the…
LENOIR — The Hibriten football team tallied its fourth consecutive victory during Friday night’s home game, defeating Concord 27-14 in the sec…
SALISBURY — Coming off a win in its first home playoff football game since 1989, the challenge for Bunker Hill on Friday night in Round 2 of t…
