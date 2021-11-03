Foard's playoff run ends at hands of North Iredell

OLIN — With cars parked all over the outside of the school, a massive crowd of high school volleyball fans filled the gym past the brim of the bleachers at North Iredell with a line of people draped across the top concourse. The gathering was in tribute to arguably the top two 3A programs in the state, North Iredell and Fred T. Foard. The teams did not disappoint.
In the 3A West Regional final Tuesday night, North Iredell rallied to win the first two sets, which spurred the top-seeded Raiders to a 3-1 win (25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22) over the Tigers.
In defeating their Western Foothills 3A Conference rivals for the third time in four matches this season, the Raiders (26-1) advance to Saturday’s 3A state final at North Carolina State’s Reynolds Coliseum, where they will face East No. 1 seed Cedar Ridge at 1:30 p.m. The Red Wolves earned their place with a sweep of No. 2 J.H. Rose on Tuesday.
For Foard (26-4), seeded 10th in the West Region, it was the end of a back-to-back state title run during which the Tigers had won 15 straight postseason matches. An emotional head coach Meredith Lombardi heaped praise on the senior group — Martina Foster, Haley Johnston, Sarah Lingle, Trinity Tramel and Lyndsie Warren — that was 101-8 over their four years.
“I can’t even describe the impact they’ve had on me as a coach and on this team,” Lombardi said. “They are truly going to be missed. They’re great people, great individuals and they really led this team like they’re supposed to. ... You can't say enough about them and what they've done for this program and it's such an honor to be able to coach girls like that.”
Foard led 5-0 in the first set and 15-8 in the second before North Iredell was able to rally. The Tigers set the early tone with a pair of Johnston aces and taps from Foster in the middle. However, the Raiders were able to gather themselves with Madeline Sigmon leading the charge. Down 10-6, Sigmon put away three kills during a 6-2 run that gave North Iredell its first lead at 12-11.
From there, junior Emma Norris, who has committed to East Carolina, took over from the left side. First a block and then four kills helped stretch the lead to 20-16 before Megyn Gaither sneaked in an ace for the Raiders. Down six, the Tigers made a late run, boosted by three blocks from Averie Dale, including one that got her team within 24-23. But a kill from Sigmon along the left line wrapped up the set.
North Iredell coach Dave Markland said his team had a difficult time adjusting to the serving of Foard to set up the offense as it wished.
“The strength of the server dictates a lot, and they serve very hard,” Markland said. “And it was very hard for us to do anything but get them all back and hope for them to make a mistake. And they don't make many.”
Again, Foard started strong in set two with Foster knocking down back-to-back kills. A kill off the left block from Sarah Lingle stretched the lead to 9-3 and the Tigers made it 15-7 when Foster picked off an errant dig for a point.
After a timeout, Foard’s double hit and two hitting errors along with Sigmon’s kills got the Raiders back into the set. From there, Norris took over and put down five kills during a 5-2 run that sent Foard to a timeout still leading 18-17. But the momentum had shifted and when Sigmon scored off a Tigers block, the Raiders took the lead for good at 20-19. The teams traded points with Taylor Ramseur’s kill bringing Foard within 23-22. A service error set up set point before Ramseur again scored get it to 24-23. However, North Iredell's Kaydan Flowers picked off an errant dig in the middle to close out the set.
Markland said that while he’d prefer to spread the ball around the net for scoring shots, the reality of what Foard did on serves determined the play for the Raiders.
“It was really hard to be able to get accurate digs,” Markland said. “And they serve tough, and the passing was harder. Their two middles are tough and shut down our offense there. Fortunately, Emma and Madeline were really hitting the ball smart and well tonight.”
Lombardi was especially complimentary of Norris’ play at the net.
“We knew it was going to go to her,” Lombardi said. “And she's a smart enough player where she's going to hit around where our defense is, and she did that just that. We got the touches on her at some times, but then they fed her the ball, and when you're hot, you’re hot. I would do the same thing. Great job to North Iredell for doing their job and playing the game they're supposed to play.”
Foard never trailed in the third set, as Foster and Dale controlled the middle, combining for 10 points. The Tigers stretched the lead to eight at several points and maintained much of that lead throughout.
However, North Iredell finally got the early jump in the fourth set, trailing once with Norris putting down three kills. Foard stayed close, getting within 19-17 after a Ramseur kill, and later 21-19 on Foster’s kill. But the Raiders fed Norris down the stretch with a pair of taps that set the Raiders up with match point. A pair of hitting errors and a service error got Foard within 24-22, but Norris closed out the match from the left side.
“This is a big platform for both teams,” said Lombardi. “And it's a great crowd, a great environment. Unfortunately, it just came down to who made less errors, that always kills anyone’s momentum. They made some very big plays that it was tough for us to respond. I don’t think we played bad; I think we still played our hearts out. It’s just some things went in their favor more than ours and that’s how it goes sometimes.”