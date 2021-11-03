Foard's playoff run ends at hands of North Iredell

After a timeout, Foard’s double hit and two hitting errors along with Sigmon’s kills got the Raiders back into the set. From there, Norris took over and put down five kills during a 5-2 run that sent Foard to a timeout still leading 18-17. But the momentum had shifted and when Sigmon scored off a Tigers block, the Raiders took the lead for good at 20-19. The teams traded points with Taylor Ramseur’s kill bringing Foard within 23-22. A service error set up set point before Ramseur again scored get it to 24-23. However, North Iredell's Kaydan Flowers picked off an errant dig in the middle to close out the set.

Markland said that while he’d prefer to spread the ball around the net for scoring shots, the reality of what Foard did on serves determined the play for the Raiders.

“It was really hard to be able to get accurate digs,” Markland said. “And they serve tough, and the passing was harder. Their two middles are tough and shut down our offense there. Fortunately, Emma and Madeline were really hitting the ball smart and well tonight.”

Lombardi was especially complimentary of Norris’ play at the net.