 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foard's Jackson signs with Averett for wrestling

  • Updated
  • 0
Andrew Jackson
Submitted photo

Fred T. Foard senior Andrew Jackson recently signed his national letter of intent to wrestle at Averett University in Danville, Virginia, this fall.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagles knock off Alexander Central

Eagles knock off Alexander Central

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team entered the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, but on F…

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert