Foard's Essary signs with East Carolina for baseball
Foard's Essary signs with East Carolina for baseball

Lane Essary
Photo courtesy of Fred T. Foard High School

Fred T. Foard senior Lane Essary, seated on the right, signed his national letter of intent last week to play collegiate baseball at East Carolina University.

