Foard's Essary, Peschel homer in Round 1 win

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard baseball team started the 3A state playoffs right where they left off in the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament. The Tigers pounced on the Black Knights of North Davidson, 8-2, on Tuesday night in a first-round game.

“I think we just kind of continued what we started last week. The boys are just having a good time, the bats are getting hot at a good time,” said Foard coach Channon Vogel. “The defense is playing well, the pitchers are throwing strikes, so it’s a good combination to have. I’m real proud of them.”

The Tigers, now 17-6, came into the playoffs as the No. 13 seed in the West Region. North Davidson, 9-13, was the No. 20 seed.

Foard starting pitcher Lane Essary had a little trouble locating the strike zone early on. Although he walked a pair in the top of the first inning, including the leadoff batter on four pitches, he got out of the opening frame unscathed.

However, Essary surrendered a two-out home run to Hayden Gooding in the second inning. Gooding hit a towering fly just to the right of dead center field that just kept carrying until it cleared the fence to give the Black Knights an early 1-0 lead.

But Essary quickly got his revenge when he led off the bottom of the inning with a first-pitch bomb to center to tie things at 1-all.

“He (Essary) left that changeup up and they hit a home run on him,” Vogel noted. “Came back the next inning and hit one of his own.”

That was all North Davidson could muster against Essary, who settled in and handcuffed the Black Knights through five total innings. He allowed just two hits, struck out eight and walked three in giving up just the one run. Both hits he allowed were to Gooding, North Davidson’s eighth batter in the order.

The same couldn’t be said of North Davidson starter Brayden Hill.

After Essary’s shot in the second inning, Hayden Tabor hit a high chopper over the third baseman’s head for an infield single. Connor Peschel followed with a no-doubt clout to center that put the Tigers in front to stay, 3-1.

“That was a big hit,” Vogel said of Peschel’s two-run shot. “Not only that, but Tabor getting on base setting the table for us. Our lineup is so dangerous. We’ve got speed at the top and the big guys in the middle. Then lately our bottom half has been producing runs and getting on base.”

In the fifth, Braxton Tramel singled and scored on a base hit to left by Kylan Bolick. The Tigers got two more runs in the inning on wild pitches by North Davidson reliever Justin Mabe.

In the sixth, after the Black Knights’ Carter Benson touched Foard’s Stewart Simmons for a solo homer in the top of the frame, the Tigers finished the scoring with a two-out, two-run double to left by Bolick.

Simmons pitched the sixth and the first two outs of the seventh inning. He allowed two hits, struck out four, walked two and hit a batter. Zac Martin came on to get the final out of the game for the Tigers with a strikeout.

Essary picked up the win. Combined, the three Foard hurlers allowed four hits, collected 13 strikeouts and walked five.

“His (Essary’s) fastball, didn’t have real good command of it tonight. But he had his other pitches going, his curveball, slider and changeup,” Vogel said. “So, he’s a bulldog out there. He knows how to win if one of his pitches isn’t working. He did a great job.”

Three Tigers had multiple hits. Tramel had two including a first-inning triple, Essary had the solo homer and a single and Bolick finished the night with a double, a single and three RBIs. Peschel’s two-run homer and Sean Jenkins' hustle double accounted for Foard’s other extra-base hits.

Mabe was the first of four North Davidson pitchers and took the loss. He went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and six hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Gooding had three of the Black Knights’ four hits including the homer. Benson’s home run was the other hit for North Davidson.

“First playoff win in a while for us with COVID knocking out a season,” said Vogel. “So it was good to get back in the playoffs and advance.”

Foard is slated to play at West Henderson on Thursday. The fourth-seeded Falcons (20-3) downed 29th-seeded Asheboro 4-1 in the opening round.

North Davidson;010;001;0;—;2;4;0

Fred T. Foard;012;032;X;—;8;9;1

WP: Lane Essary

LP: Justin Mabe