Foard's Eblen signs with CVCC for cross country

  • Updated
Eblen
Photo courtesy of Fred T. Foard High School

Fred T. Foard senior Ryan Eblen, seated in the center, recently signed his national letter of intent to join the cross country team at Catawba Valley Community College next season.

