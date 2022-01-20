Foard's Duncan plays in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Fred T. Foard senior tight end Blaine Duncan played in the annual Blue-Grey All-American football game on Jan. 10 at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder was selected from 7,000 nominated players from across the country by a board of 30 former NFL coaches and players. Duncan ended his high school career on a winning note, helping the Blue team defeat the Grey team by a 27-23 final.