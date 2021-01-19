Foard's Coulter among state qualifiers at regionals

North Carolina’s top cross country athletes at the high school level participated in regional championship meets this past weekend, with runners from the three area conferences — the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — among those taking part. The 2A West Regional took place on Friday at Murray’s Mill in Catawba, while the 4A West Regional was held Friday at McAlpine Park in Charlotte and the 3A West Regional was held Saturday at Jackson Park in Hendersonville.
Listed below is a look at the top three team finishers at each regional — those teams qualified for this Friday and Saturday’s state meets at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville — and the top 15 individual finishers (the top four individuals not on a qualifying team also advance to state). Note: The 4A West Regional results are not listed below because no area teams finished in the top three and no area runners finished in the top 15.
A preview of the area runners set to participate in the state meets will appear in the Hickory Daily Record on Friday. It will include those participants’ regional times, past state results and an overall outlook for the weekend.
2A WEST REGIONAL
Girls’ Meet (top 15 individuals, area runners are denoted by a *)
1. Angie Allen (North Lincoln)*, 18:09.45
2. Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton)*, 19:35.73
3. Dylan Garcia (Franklin), 20:00.08
4. Karina Coulter (Fred T. Foard)*, 20:06.74
5. Lori Glavan (North Lincoln)*, 20:14.81
6. Abby Farris (Lake Norman Charter)*, 20:20.08
7. Bella Wood (North Lincoln)*, 20:24.02
8. Lily Yampolsky (Lake Norman Charter)*, 20:26.01
9. Brooke Hope (R-S Central), 20:29.29
10. Hannah Larios (Owen), 20:38.24
11. Lauren Buckminster (Bandys)*, 20:43.77
12. Lucy Murray (Brevard), 20:56.60
13. Cara Castro (North Lincoln)*, 20:58.34
14. Emily Laramie (North Lincoln)*, 20:58.90
15. Jenna Peterson (Lake Norman Charter)*, 21:05.97
Top three teams in girls’ meet (area teams are denoted by a *)
1. North Lincoln*, 36
2. Lake Norman Charter*, 60
3. Brevard, 121
Boys’ Meet (top 15 individuals, area runners are denoted by a *)
1. Ethan Stamey (Franklin), 16:16.11
2. Miles Phillips (North Lincoln)*, 16:21.99
3. Jacob Scott (North Lincoln)*, 16:22.79
4. Grant Howlett (Lake Norman Charter)*, 16:34.81
5. Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln)*, 16:38.44
6. Nathan Stamey (Franklin), 16:40.68
7. Knox Witherspoon (Brevard), 17:05.33
8. Jared Campbell (North Lincoln)*, 17:09.53
9. Abdi Green (Brevard), 17:16.73
10. Noah Carter (North Lincoln)*, 17:33.89
11. Joseph Quilla (North Lincoln)*, 17:34.10
12. Reed Farrar (Draughn)*, 17:50.19
13. Van Robbins (R-S Central), 17:53.64
14. Emmanuel Paddyfote (South Point), 17:58.88
15. Elijah Jones (Owen), 18:01.26
Top three teams in boys’ meet (area teams are denoted by a *)
1. North Lincoln*, 28
2. Franklin, 58
3. Brevard, 115
3A WEST REGIONAL
Girls’ Meet (top 15 individuals, area runners are denoted by a *)
1. Sidra Miller (Watauga)*, 18:48.06
2. Natalie Nery (Asheville), 19:08.97
3. Sophie Beach (Watauga)*, 19:22.35
4. Caitlyn Elliott (Asheville), 19:29.74
5. Adele Williams (Asheville), 19:39.72
6. Rachel Cathey (Watauga)*, 19:40.90
7. Gwendolyn Anderson (Watauga)*, 19:48.56
8. Ella Kepple (A.C. Reynolds), 19:50.57
9. Mary Elizabeth Shoop (A.C. Reynolds), 19:57.83
10. Brianna Anderson (Watauga)*, 19:59.87
11. Jade Lovio (Asheville), 20:11.57
12. Breanna Budzinski (West Henderson), 20:21.02
13. Isabelle Broman-Fulks (Watauga)*, 20:25.39
14. Eva Rinker (Tuscola), 20:27.39
15. Madeleine Carrington (Asheville), 20:31.51
Top three teams in girls’ meet (area teams are denoted by a *)
1. Watauga*, 25
2. Asheville, 33
3. T.C. Roberson, 104
Boys’ Meet (top 15 individuals, area runners are denoted by a *)
1. Nicholas Willer (Stuart W. Cramer), 15:53.73
2. Zachary Willer (Stuart W. Cramer), 16:00.40
3. Austin Brotemarkle (Forestview), 16:04.76
4. Oussama Ajala (Forestview), 16:07.31
5. Rien Freeman (Watauga)*, 16:13.47
6. Korben Anderson (Watauga)*, 16:39.22
7. Philip Riddle (North Iredell), 16:40.39
8. Emi Maldonado (North Buncombe), 16:44.33
9. David Wetherington (T.C. Roberson), 16:51.95
10. Ethan Cannon (Watauga)*, 16:56.84
11. Isaac Meadows (Asheville), 16:57.33
12. Will Fiore (T.C. Roberson), 17:00.63
13. Rice, Hudson Rice (West Henderson), 17:01.99
14. Cole Stetson (T.C. Roberson), 17:02.40
15. Hastings Holt (Watauga)*, 17:02.74