Foard's Coulter among state qualifiers at regionals

North Carolina’s top cross country athletes at the high school level participated in regional championship meets this past weekend, with runners from the three area conferences — the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — among those taking part. The 2A West Regional took place on Friday at Murray’s Mill in Catawba, while the 4A West Regional was held Friday at McAlpine Park in Charlotte and the 3A West Regional was held Saturday at Jackson Park in Hendersonville.

Listed below is a look at the top three team finishers at each regional — those teams qualified for this Friday and Saturday’s state meets at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville — and the top 15 individual finishers (the top four individuals not on a qualifying team also advance to state). Note: The 4A West Regional results are not listed below because no area teams finished in the top three and no area runners finished in the top 15.

A preview of the area runners set to participate in the state meets will appear in the Hickory Daily Record on Friday. It will include those participants’ regional times, past state results and an overall outlook for the weekend.

2A WEST REGIONAL

Girls’ Meet (top 15 individuals, area runners are denoted by a *)