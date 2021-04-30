Foard wrestling routs West Wilkes, St. Stephens

NEWTON — It is only the first week of the delayed high school wrestling season. However, on Thursday evening, Fred T. Foard looked to be in championship form already.

In a nonconference tri-meet, the Tigers blitzed West Wilkes 79-0 before they put together a surprising rout of St. Stephens 63-12 in an event held in the parking lot at Foard.

Foard, the defending 2A dual state champions, improved to 4-0 on the season. More impressive are the wins over two of the teams. The victory over St. Stephens was their second over a state final four team in two meets. The Tigers rolled over 4A West finalist West Forsyth 55-13 on Tuesday. The Indians, the 2019 3A state champions, made it to the 3A West finals last year.

Making the early run more astonishing for the Tigers is the absence of three starters, including three-time state champion Landon Foor (182 pounds) and state runner-up Brock Carey (106), both of whom are nursing injuries.

“We had some backups compete like crazy,” said Foard head coach Mike Carey, who admitted long term that it’s hard to replace two state finalists in the lineup. “I’m very pleased. ... But we’ve got a lot to get better at. There are little things that we look for down the road.”