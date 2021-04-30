Foard wrestling routs West Wilkes, St. Stephens

NEWTON — It is only the first week of the delayed high school wrestling season. However, on Thursday evening, Fred T. Foard looked to be in championship form already.
In a nonconference tri-meet, the Tigers blitzed West Wilkes 79-0 before they put together a surprising rout of St. Stephens 63-12 in an event held in the parking lot at Foard.
Foard, the defending 2A dual state champions, improved to 4-0 on the season. More impressive are the wins over two of the teams. The victory over St. Stephens was their second over a state final four team in two meets. The Tigers rolled over 4A West finalist West Forsyth 55-13 on Tuesday. The Indians, the 2019 3A state champions, made it to the 3A West finals last year.
Making the early run more astonishing for the Tigers is the absence of three starters, including three-time state champion Landon Foor (182 pounds) and state runner-up Brock Carey (106), both of whom are nursing injuries.
“We had some backups compete like crazy,” said Foard head coach Mike Carey, who admitted long term that it’s hard to replace two state finalists in the lineup. “I’m very pleased. ... But we’ve got a lot to get better at. There are little things that we look for down the road.”
Normally a perennial state playoff team in duals, West Wilkes (0-2) wrestled shorthanded on Thursday and both St. Stephens (1-1) and Foard took advantage. Each received five forfeits, which helped both to easily dispatch the Blackhawks.
A 63-18 winner, St. Stephens got pins from Chance Wilson (120), Evan Trossi (126), Kymani Evans (145), Beck Nestor (152) and Luke Apollonio (195), with all but Wilson’s coming in the first period.
Foard’s whitewash including pins by Brayden Mejia (106), Parker Johns (120), Spencer Bechtol (126), Ryan Heavner (145), Landon Slager (152), Mo McAfee (195) and Joel Parrish (220). All but two came in the first period.
In the main event, Foard quickly put away any doubt in the eventual outcome. Starting at 152 pounds, Slager shut out Nestor 4-0 before the Tigers ran off three straight pins. Evan Steiger (160) needed 42 seconds to put away Jacob Schwartz, Zane Birtchet (170) put down Ivan De La Cruz in the second period, and Conner Weaver (182) took out Dorian Whitworth in 87 seconds.
Andre Britt (195) got the Indians on the board with a late pin of Sam Drum. However, McAfee wrestled up to 220, but had little trouble pinning Apollonio, ending his match in 31 seconds.
Perhaps the most impressive wrestler of the evening was Foard’s Dylan Smith. Bumping up to the 285-pound class, Smith outlasted both of his heavier opponents on Thursday. In his first match, Smith outlasted last year’s state final four wrestler (182) Alex Roland of West Wilkes 4-1. Then, giving up at least 40 pounds, Smith wore down St. Stephens' Kasen Turner 13-4, with the final two points coming in a lift and take down at the buzzer.
“He is a better athlete than he looks,” said Carey. “He’s spent a lot of time getting better in the offseason. Last year, he was a part-time starter for us and this year he beats a kid in the first match that took fourth last year. That’s big for him.”
Mejia and Hunter Clark (113) each scored pins before Bechtol made a first-period takedown stand up in a 2-1 win over Chance Wilson.
Evan Trossi closed out the scoring for the Indians with a pin of Johns.
Cody Dawson (132), Jamie Richards (138) and Heavner closed out the meet with quick pins.
Indians coach Billy Baker called Foard “exceptionally good” while speaking of the defeat after the meet. With the shortened season, Baker hopes that the Indians will find out quickly what they do have for a lineup, as they approach the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference season next week.
“I don’t ever get too uptight about losing early in the season,” Baker said. “But there is no latter part of the season. Usually, I’ve got November and December to figure kids out and get better. We’ve got Alexander Central Tuesday night. We’ve got to fix some things before then.”
ST. STEPHENS 63, WEST WILKES 18
138: Brady Connell (SS) won by forfeit
145: Kymani Evans (SS) p. Landon West, :39
152: Beck Nestor (SS) p. Holt Hanchey, :22
160: Jacob Schwartz (SS) won by forfeit
170: Dorian Whitworth (SS) won by forfeit
182: Andre Britt (SS) won by forfeit
195: Luke Apollonio (SS) p. Randy Call, :24
220: Gary Call (WW) p. Kasen Turner, 3:59
285: Konner Adams (WW) won by forfeit
106: Riley Shaw (WW) p. Alec Petty, 1:48
113: Cesar Chavez Alonzo (SS) d. Carter Minton, 14-11
120: Chance Wilson (SS) p. Jeff McNeil, 2:53
126: Evan Trossi (SS) p. Rodney Perez-Brasil, 1:20
132: Will Moore (SS) won by forfeit
FRED T. FOARD 79, WEST WILKES 0
106: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Riley Shaw, 3:49
113: Hunter Clark (FTF) d. Carter Minton, 10-0
120: Parker Johns (FTF) p. Jett McNeil, 2:46
126: Spencer Bechtol (FTF) p. Rodney Perez, 1:29
132: Dawson Cody (FTF) won by forfeit
138: Jamie Richard (FTF) won by forfeit
145: Ryan Heavner (FTF) p. Chris West, 1:31
152: Landon Slager (FTF) p. Holt Hanchey, 1:51
160: Evan Steiger (FTF) won by forfeit
170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) won by forfeit
182: Conner Weaver (FTF) won by forfeit
195: Mo McAfee (FTF) p. Randy Call, 1:19
220: Joel Parrish (FTF) p. Gary Call, :49
285: Dylan Smith (FTF) d. Alex Roland, 4-1
FRED T. FOARD 63, ST. STEPHENS 12
106: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Alex Petty, :57
113: Hunter Clark (FTF) d. Cesar Chavez, 13-1
120: Spencer Bechtol (FTF) d. Chance Wilson 2-1
126: Evan Trossi (SS) p. Parker Johns, 1:16
132: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Brady Connell, 1:20
138: Jamie Richards (FTF) p. Kyler Milligan, :21.
145: Ryan Heavner (FTF) p. Kymani Evans 1:51
152: Landon Slager (FTF) d. Beck Nestor, 11-3