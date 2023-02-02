MOUNT ULLA — Fred T. Foard’s wrestling team contains a number of standout grapplers, including seniors Brock Carey and Dylan Smith, who are a combined 92-0 this season. Fellow senior Zane Birtchet has a 44-2 record, while three other 12th graders — Sam Bolch (38-7), Jon Byrd (31-10) and Sam Drum (32-16) — have also had strong seasons in addition to a 40-1 mark for junior Brayden Mejia.

Those are just some of the talented upperclassmen on the Tigers’ roster, but on Wednesday night it came down to the efforts of a freshman in the final bout, as 113-pounder Austin Laws avoided being pinned and ultimately earned a major decision as Foard defeated host West Rowan 40-31 to advance to Saturday’s 3A dual state championship at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

Senior Colby Mace was another major difference maker for Foard, which also won the dual state title last year. After missing most of the season due to a football injury, Mace recently returned to the Tigers’ lineup and is currently 12-1 after a pair of overtime wins on Wednesday, the first coming in Foard’s 36-35 victory over Enka in the third round and the second coming in the West Regional championship win over West Rowan.

“He was absolutely clutch today,” Foard coach Mike Carey said of Mace. “He came off an ACL injury, I believe about half the state knows that now, and he hasn’t been himself, but you know what, he showed more guts today probably than he ever has in his life and against two quality kids too. ... He found a way, and that’s kind of our team motto is ‘find a way.’ And he found a way in overtime to go get those points, those takedowns, and that was so big for us.”

“The success is great and all, but it’s really about how I love these guys,” added Mace of returning from injury late in the season. “I’ve known these guys for over 10 years, every single one of them, and so me getting hurt was a complete letdown not just from a successful wrestling standpoint but from a brotherhood. And so coming back is great because we’re a very good team and we work super hard to be successful, but also because of the smile on these guys’ faces every day, you can’t beat that.”

The aforementioned Laws started top-seeded Foard’s match against fifth-seeded Enka (22-9) with a second-period pin of Alejandro Herrera at 113 pounds, but the Jets won the next four bouts as Gavin Cryderman (120) collected a second-period pin, Isaiah Morrison (126) and Noah Tocaben (138) recorded first-period pins and Jesse Smith (132) earned an 8-7 decision against Brayden Johns with a takedown in the final 30 seconds.

Trailing 21-6, the Tigers (37-1) got a 14-1 major decision from Brock Carey (145), who led 8-0 after the opening period and 10-0 at the end of the second period en route to a victory over Bodhi McCormack. Mejia (152) then pinned his opponent in 55 seconds before Enka got back on the board courtesy of a 14-4 major decision from Keith Rhodarmer (160).

The Tigers pulled closer thanks to a 21-5 technical fall from Birtchet (170), but the Jets made it 29-21 courtesy of a 15-3 major decision from Elijah Park (182). Nevertheless, Foard bounced back with a second-period pin from Smith (195) before Mace took the mat for his 220-pound tilt.

Going up against Daniel Gath, who was moved down from the heavyweight class, Mace held his own in the first period as the wrestlers battled to a scoreless tie. An escape by Gath in the second period gave him a 1-0 lead entering the third, but Mace was able to tie the score and force a sudden-victory period, where he earned the first takedown of the bout to win by a 3-1 margin and give Foard a 30-29 advantage with two weight classes remaining.

Bolch followed Mace’s performance with a third-period pin of James Hinson at 285, allowing Foard to forfeit the 106-pound bout and move on to the state semifinals. In the other third-round contest, third-seeded West Rowan (24-1) defeated second-seeded Eastern Guilford 35-33 to end the Wildcats’ season at 49-1.

That set up a showdown between the Falcons and the Tigers, which began with four straight wins by West Rowan. The first three wins were by pinfall as Mark Truman, Stetson Collins and Kevin Obrein were victorious at 120, 126 and 132, respectively, with a 10-2 major decision from Jacob Perry (138) extending the Falcons’ lead to 22-0.

Foard’s hammers responded with four consecutive pins. Brock Carey (145) pinned Brian Taylor early in the second period, while Mejia (152) pinned Conner Misenheimer in 1:06, Byrd (160) pinned Adam Coughenour in 2:38 and Birtchet (170) pinned Abe Davis in 2:41.

After West Rowan’s Braxton Barger (182) pinned Drum late in the first period, the Tigers regained the lead at 30-28 on a second-period pin from Smith (195). Then Mace came up with another huge performance at 220, overcoming multiple deficits against Hunter Miller for an 8-6 triumph in the sudden-victory period.

“In the first match the kid barely made weight, so this kid was a big dude, and it just took some grit,” said Mace of his big night. “Same with the second kid, the kid was actually a lot quicker than I was, but one thing that Foard does really well is it teaches you how to be gritty and how to really, really want it and go get it. ... I had to dig deep those two matches right there, but I got it done.”

Although the Falcons’ Andy Hercules (285) got the better of Bolch via a 5-0 decision, Foard sophomore George Coleman (106) earned a 10-3 decision in his battle with Jathan Roby to make it 36-31 in favor of the Tigers heading into the 113-pound finale. The closing bout of the night saw Laws face off with another talented ninth grader, Oliver Perry, with a spot in the state championship on the line.

Laws jumped out to a 5-1 lead at the end of the first period and was up 10-4 after the second. He eventually built his lead to 14-5 as he earned a major decision over Perry, but it wasn’t easy, as both competitors had opportunities for pins, including a late pin attempt by the West Rowan grappler that Laws was able to fend off.

“Those kind of wins right there are what make people good,” said Mace of Laws’ effort in the final bout. “He’s good, but he’s young, and so I’m so proud of him, everybody’s so proud of him. We needed that win to seal the deal and he got it done, so that’s just things we do around here.”

“That’s a lot of pressure for a freshman and he went out there and competed well,” added Mike Carey of Laws before pointing out that he felt his entire squad fought hard to make victory possible in both of Wednesday’s matches. “... I’m just so proud of that bunch. They showed every bit of guts they had.”

Foard’s opponent in Saturday’s dual state title match will be East Regional champion Union Pines (27-1), which knocked off First Flight and Orange by respective scores of 42-31 and 38-30 on Wednesday. The match will begin at 1 p.m.

“It really is rewarding because I’ve known a lot of these kids” for many years, said Mike Carey of making another state championship appearance. “... This is a special, special group. We’re not the most talented group I’ve ever had probably, but this might be one of the most special and just tough. They love each other, they fight for each other, and that means so much nowadays.”

Foard and Union Pines also faced off in last year’s state championship match, with the Tigers winning by a 58-12 final.

FRED T. FOARD 36, ENKA 35 (3A WEST SEMIFINALS)

113: Austin Laws (FTF) p. Alejandro Herrera, 3:54

120: Gavin Cryderman (E) p. Toby Bowman, 2:52

126: Isaiah Morrison (E) p. Parker Johns, :58

132: Jesse Smith (E) d. Brayden Johns, 8-7

138: Noah Tocaben (E) p. Evan Hunsinger, 1:53

145: Brock Carey (FTF) d. Bodhi McCormack, 14-1

152: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Colton Crooke, :55

160: Keith Rhodarmer (E) d. Jon Byrd, 14-4

170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) d. Riley Pugh, 21-5

182: Elijah Park (E) d. Sam Drum, 15-3

195: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Coleman Jones, 2:57

220: Colby Mace (FTF) d. Daniel Gath, 3-1 (SV)

285: Sam Bolch (FTF) p. James Hinson, 5:43

106: Jaden Barnes (E) won by forfeit

FRED T. FOARD 40, WEST ROWAN 31 (3A WEST FINALS)

120: Mark Truman (WR) p. Toby Bowman, 1:15

126: Stetson Collins (WR) p. Parker Johns, 2:00

132: Kevin Obrein (WR) p. Brayden Johns, 1:22

138: Jacob Perry (WR) d. Kevin Romero, 10-2

145: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Brian Taylor, 2:09

152: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Conner Misenheimer, 1:06

160: Jon Byrd (FTF) p. Adam Coughenour, 2:38

170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Abe Davis, 2:41

182: Braxton Barger (WR) p. Sam Drum, 1:53

195: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Dakota Athey, 3:29

220: Colby Mace (FTF) d. Hunter Miller, 8-6 (SV)

285: Andy Hercules (WR) d. Sam Bolch, 5-0

106: George Coleman (FTF) d. Jathan Roby, 10-3

113: Austin Laws (FTF) d. Oliver Perry, 14-5