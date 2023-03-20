The head coach of the state champion Fred T. Foard wrestling team has resigned.

Mike Carey is leaving the head coach position, the school announced on Monday.

Carey will remain a teacher in Catawba County Schools but plans to spend more time with his wife and two children, the release from Fred T. Foard Athletic Director Samy Shreitah said.

The release also noted that Carey's son, Brock, will be wrestling at Davidson College next year, and the former coach plans to support him through his college career.

Carey's 15-year coaching career (2008-2023), includes nine team state championships, 14 conference championships and multiple individual state champions.

The search for a new wrestling coach will begin immediately, the school said.