Foard wrestlers Cody, Carey receive awards for character and leadership

Fred T. Foard wrestlers Dawson Cody and Brock Carey were recently selected as recipients of the National Wrestling Coaches Association/United States Marine Corps Character and Leadership All-American Awards. Both Cody and Carey qualified for the 3A state tournament this past season, finishing sixth and second, respectively, in their weight classes. The NWCA/USMC Character and Leadership All-American Awards are presented to wrestlers who display “outstanding leadership and character on and off the mat” and whose “academic excellence, fighting spirit, mental toughness, and work ethic are unmatched and are an example to your teammates and student body.”

