(Editor's note: Look for a more in-depth story highlighting the area's individual state champions in Monday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)

GREENSBORO — Ten state championships including seven from Catawba County and two team state titles. It was a night of celebration for teams from area conferences on the concluding night of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual state wrestling tournament held at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Four came away with individual titles in the 2A state championship on Saturday. Newton-Conover's Owen Clark began the night with a 5-3 decision over Brevard's Ray Laney in the 195-pound bout. Two matches later, DJ Spring (285) won the first state title in wrestling for Maiden with 3-2 win in an ultimate tiebreaker over Dyllin Ellis of Bunn. Will Nix (138) of Bandys defeated Caleb Cox of R-S Central in a 9-1 decision. The night ended at 182 with West Lincoln's Mason Avery defeating Nicholas Harris of J.F. Webb 12-5.

Also reaching the finals was Jordan Henze of Newton-Conover (170), who dropped a 6-5 decision to Brevard's Jaxon Turner.

In the team competition, Bandys won for the second year in a row with 134 points to outpace R-S Central, which had 99. Others in the top 10 were Newton-Conover in fifth with 86 points, seventh-place Lincolnton with 83 and 10th-place West Lincoln, which had 62.

Fred T. Foard sent five to the 3A finals and came away with four championships. Dylan Smith won his second title in a row to start the night at 195 pounds, taking a 10-4 decision over Acoya Isley of Orange. Brock Carey (145) won his first title to cap a career that had two runner-ups and a third-place finish, defeating Tyric Freeman of Central Cabarrus 14-7. Brayden Mejia (152) followed immediately with a 6-4 victory over Xander Hill of Pisgah to claim his second state title in three years. Finally, Zane Birtchet (170) matched Carey's four-year career with his first championship in an 11-3 win over Dominic Blue of Scotland County.

Also making the finals was George Coleman (106), who dropped a 10-5 decision to defending state champion Samuel Aponte of Cape Fear.

The banner night for Foard capped an impressive weekend that led the team to its second title in a row. The Tigers totaled 142.5 points to finish well ahead of second-place West Rowan with 92.5. Union Pines, Foard's opponent in the dual final two weeks ago, had 90.5 points.

With just three wrestlers to qualify, North Iredell came in seventh with 70 points, as all three made the finals. Edison Flores (220) capped a 50-0 season with a 6-5 decision over Cape Fear's Landon Sargent. Bray Trivette (138) also finished the year unbeaten at 51-0 with a 14-8 decision over Shayden Edwards of East Rowan. Brixon Burgess (182) took the lone loss of the weekend for the Raiders, as he was pinned by Union Pines' Nicholas Mascolino.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Team Scores: 1. Bandys 134; 2. R-S Central 99; 3. Mt. Pleasant 96.5; 4. Morehead 93; 5. Newton-Conover 86; 6. Surry Central 84; 7. Lincolnton 83; 8. Hendersonville 68; 9. Trinity 66.5; 10. West Lincoln 62. Other area conference teams: 23. Maiden 29; 24. West Caldwell 27; 55. Bunker Hill 3; 59. East Burke 2.

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

106: Elijah Horton (Morehead) d. Gabe Rogers (Seaforth), 9-1

113: Summer Horton (R-S Central) p. Josh Miller (Seaforth), 5:59

120: Jared Thomas (Morehead) d. Spencer May (Trinity), 7-5 (SV)

126: Rayshun James (Reidsville) d. Walker Bell (West Craven), 7-0

132: David McEachern (Mt. Pleasant) p. Corey Fazekas (Northeastern), 4:43

138: Will Nix (Bandys) d. Caleb Cox (R-S Central), 9-1

145: John David Curtis (Burns) d. Walker Mains (Hendersonville), 12-5

152: Jeremiah Price (Surry Central) p. Dennis Waters (Hendersonville), 3:14

160: Jacob Price (Surry Central) d. Jeremiah Jones (SW Onslow), 12-7

170: Jaxon Turner (Brevard) d. Jordan Henze (Newton-Conover), 6-5

182: Mason Avery (West Lincoln) d. Nicholas Harris (Webb), 12-5

195: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover) d. Ray Laney (Brevard), 5-3

220: Jose Flores (Southwestern Randolph d Colt Kluttz (Mt. Pleasant), 3-0

285: D.J. Spring (Maiden) d. Dyllin Ellis (Bunn), 3-2 (UTB)

Most Outstanding Wrestler: Jeremiah Price, Surry Central, 152

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES (area conference wrestlers only)

113: Brayden Hall (Trinity) d. Fernando Teniente (West Caldwell), 5-2

126: Josh Hammac (Mt. Pleasant) d. Trey Story (Bandys), 7-3

132: Caleb Deaton (Lincolnton) d. Trey Swaney (Wheatmore), 9-4

138: Connor Shumate (Newton-Conover) d. Ethan Smith (Lincolnton), 2-1)

145: Josh White (Lincolnton) d. Rakeem Smith (West Caldwell), 3-1

152: Cole Pritchard (Morehead) tf. Luke Burkett (Bandys), 17-1, 4:58

160: Ian Moore (Bandys) d. Dominic Hittepole (Wheatmore), 11-2

195: Zack Evans (Bandys) p. Alex Maximov (Hendersonville), 4:12

220: Geviaunta Walker (Lincolnton) p. Joey Smith (Trinity), 3:47

285: Colton Wood (Providence Grove) d. Camden Sain (West Lincoln), 3:58

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES (area conference wrestlers only)

145: Trey Ballew (Bandys) d. Jacob Crump (North Pitt), 11-4

152: Jason Brawley (Newton-Conover) over Bryant Smith (Washington), forfeit

170: Patrick Goins (West Lincoln) p. Dayton East (Heide Traske), :43

182: Camden Mongene (Bandys) p. Jadyn Virgil (Polk County), 3:39

220: J’Lynn Sheff (Walkertown) p. Matthew Cranfill (Bandys) 3:58

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Team scores: 1. Fred T. Foard 142.5; 2. West Rowan 92.5; 3. Union Pines 90.5; 4. Stuart Cramer 84; 5. Eastern Guilford 75.5; 6. Central Cabarrus 72.5; 7. North Iredell 70; 8. Enka 61.5; 9. First Flight 59; 10. Cape Fear 48.5. Other area conference teams: 29. Ashe County 20; 34. Hibriten 16.5; 35. Statesville 16; T-41. St. Stephens 13; 43. Hickory 11.

106: Samuel Aponte (Cape Fear) d. George Coleman (Fred T. Foard), 10-5

113: Jacob Kresicki (First Flight) d. Fernando Martinez (Cedar Ridge), 8-3

120: Bently Sly (Stuart Cramer), d. Gunner Marshall (East Henderson), 8-2

126: Charleston Baglio (Central Cabarrus) d. Isaiah Morrison (Enka), 14-7

132: Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer) d. Jackson Baglio (Central Cabarrus), 3-1

138: Bray Trivette (North Iredell) d. Shayden Edwards (East Rowan), 14-8

145: Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard) d. Tyriq Freeman (Central Cabarrus), 14-7

152: Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard) d. Xander Hill (Pisgah), 6-4

160: Matt Karagias (Stuart Cramer) p. Brock Sullivan (Union Pines), 5:03

170: Zane Birtchet (Fred T. Foard) d. Dominic Blue (Scotland County), 11-3

182: Nicholas Mascolino (Union Pines) p. Brixon Burgess (North Iredell), 2:49

195: Dylan Smith (Fred T. Foard) d. Acoya Isley (Orange), 10-4

220: Edison Flores (North Iredell) d. Landon Sargent (Cape Fear), 6-5

285: Christian Hercules (West Rowan) p. Jackson Greene (Central Davidson), 1:51

Most Outstanding Wrestler: Charlie Sly, Stuart Cramer, 132

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES (area conference wrestlers only)

145: Daniel Tierney (Concord) d. Ross Watts (Hibriten), 3-1 (SV)

182: Landon Pope (Pisgah) d. Andrew Kehoe (St. Stephens) 3-1 (SV)

285: Nicholas Rogers (Fike) d. Steven Hamby (Statesville), 3-1 (SV)

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES (area conference wrestlers only)

138: Jacob Perry (West Rowan) d. Kevin Romero (Fred T. Foard), 6-0

160: Matthew Peterson (Ashe County) d. Brian Byrd (Oak Grove), 15-6

220: Xavier Wilson (Eastern Guilford) d. Nicholas Martinez (Hickory), 5-2

285: Alex Jukoski (Central Academy) d. Sam Bolch (Fred T. Foard), 4-0