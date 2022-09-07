Foard volleyball tops Hickory in straight sets

NEWTON — The second-ranked 3A West volleyball team in North Carolina according to MaxPreps.com continued its early-season roll on Tuesday night at home. Fred T. Foard swept Hickory 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 at Jerry Copas Gym to improve to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play.

On the other side, the Red Tornadoes dropped to 4-6 overall and 0-3 in league contests. Hickory’s losses in Western Foothills 3A play have come against unbeaten North Iredell — the state’s top-ranked team regardless of classification — West Iredell and Foard.

“The Hickory-Foard rivalry always brings good competition out of both teams and it’s just fun to play them,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “The girls enjoy it and they’re always good competition, a good ball control team. (Hickory coach) Jason Stephens does a really good job with his team and leading them, and I think that makes them have a very successful program.”

“It’s a hard place to play,” added Stephens of Tuesday’s contest. “I think we could have played a little better. ... We couldn’t put plays in a row, and so they got down a little bit, got down on themselves, and that’s easy to do in this conference because there’s so many good teams. And you know how Foard is gonna play, Meredith is gonna prepare them and they’re gonna be ready to go, and they did some fast things. You can’t play the young card all the time, but we’re still a little young in areas and that shows up when the game gets fast.”

Hickory got off to a strong start in the opening set, scoring five of the first six points during a stretch that included a block from Jayla Walls and back-to-back aces from Ellie Eichman. Meanwhile, Taylor Ramseur recorded a kill for Foard’s only point during the Red Tornadoes’ 5-1 run.

After the Tigers countered with four straight points to tie the score at 5-all, Hickory tallied four of the next five — Sage Boston registered the last two — before Foard responded with a 9-0 spurt to take control. Errors by the Red Tornadoes aided the Tigers’ cause, while points from Averie Dale and Zoie Cloninger also helped Foard erase the deficit and build its first lead of the night. Speaking of Dale, she was also dominant down the stretch, recording multiple tips, a kill, a block and an ace as the Tigers grabbed a nine-point set win.

Foard never trailed in the second set, although it ended up being closer than the initial set. Back-to-back points from Olivia Foster and an ace from Ali Rose late in the set cut Hickory's deficit to 24-21 — the Tigers led 12-4 early — but Cloninger was able to find an open spot on the court to give Foard a 2-0 advantage in the match.

The Tigers only got stronger in the third set, which began with Dale behind the service line. Foard scored the first three points and enjoyed leads of 6-1, 8-2 and 10-4 before the Red Tornadoes took a timeout. Hickory cut the deficit in half courtesy of three straight points following the stoppage, with an ace from Foster highlighting the run, but a 4-0 spurt from the Tigers that included an ace from Laney Craig and a kill from Dale gave the hosts a little more breathing room.

Craig was instrumental for Foard in the decisive set, as she accounted for the majority of the Tigers’ final 10 points. One of five seniors for Foard, she had a block and several kills, including the match-ender. Following the contest, Lombardi discussed her senior class, which includes the aforementioned Dale and Craig along with Maya Beatty, Natigan Crutchfield and Samaria Tipps.

“From a team perspective, they lead this team,” said Lombardi. “Everyone sees Averie, she’s a very big girl in the middle, and then Laney’s just really been on fire, Maya’s defense, Natigan’s defense, and Samaria’s been putting up really big blocks here and there on the right side. But they just have really stepped into the role of losing the five seniors we lost last year and stepping in this year.

“They’re doing a really good job,” she added of the Tigers’ senior leadership. “It’s still early, we still have a lot of things we need to work on as a whole, but we’re on the up for our main goals and just taking one step at a time.”

Foard travels to St. Stephens for another big conference matchup on Thursday, while Hickory visits nonconference Watauga tonight before hosting league foe Statesville on Thursday.