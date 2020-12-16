Foard volleyball relentless in sweep of Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team took its show on the road during exam week and earned a near perfect grade in a dominating performance at Bunker Hill. The Tigers improved to 9-0 on the season and have yet to drop a set this year, downing the Bears by scores of 25-9, 25-4 and 25-5 in their latest match on Tuesday night.
While the Tigers operated with business-like precision, Foard coach Meredith Lombardi noted this week — like the entire season — is just a bit unusual.
“I think, overall the energy, I don’t know if it was really there,” Lombardi said. “It’s been a weird week, exam week, close to Christmas so we’re not used to playing. But they did good. They came in here and did their job.”
The serve receive segment of the Foard game was so efficient that Bunker Hill earned just two points on its own serve the entire match. The Tigers’ own serve was just as effective, hitting on 72 of 74 serve attempts and delivering a total of nine aces distributed among three players.
“If you can’t serve receive well it puts you on defense the entire time, and when you play Foard you can’t be on defense the entire time,” Bunker Hill coach Kyler Abernathy said. “That’s what really hurt us tonight.”
The Tigers allowed just a 1-all tie in the opening set and steadily pulled away. Martina Foster’s kill gave Foard a 10-point cushion at 17-7. Foard rolled from there to claim the first set, 25-9.
In the end, that was the closest set score of the night.
“Every game right now we’re taking as one step closer to our end goal,” said Lombardi. “So this was just another one that we’ve got to focus on the things we have to focus on as a team, things we need to get better as a team.”
To their credit, the Tigers didn’t lose their focus in the second set, beginning it on a five-point run behind the service of Sarah Lingle and kills by Jamianne Foster and Michelle Thao. Bunker Hill’s Marlee Miller finally slowed Foard with her own kill, but another long service run by Megan Dorsey including a couple of aces left the score at 18-3.
The Bears managed just one more point the remainder of the set.
“Foard’s a good defensive team. It’s going to take a lot to put them on their heels as far as serving goes,” Abernathy said. “We’re a young team, we only have two seniors, so we have a lot to improve upon.”
Lombardi said serve receive is something her team takes a lot of pride in and puts a lot of work into.
“Serve receive is definitely one of our strong suits, especially when I have Michelle, Megan, Averie (Dale), Lyndsie (Warren), or if I have Trinity (Tramel) in there,” Lombardi said. “That’s just a solid defense, serve receive. That’s something we do every single practice.”
Bunker Hill started out better in the third set and quickly claimed a 2-0 lead. But it was all Foard after that. Lingle’s service turn broke the set open as she took the score from 7-4 to 19-4.
“For this season, it’s serve receive,” Abernathy said about what his team must improve at during the remainder of the 2020 campaign. “That’s been the focus of our entire season. We’ve got to find some consistency there and find some offense out of our serve receive.”
Bunker Hill is now 4-5 and will play next Monday at East Burke.
Thao, Dorsey and Haley Johnston each had three aces to lead Foard. Martina Foster’s eight kills were tops for the Tigers, while Dorsey and Jamianne Foster each added five.
“From here on out we do have to focus one game at a time. Our goal is to make it to the playoffs and be successful there,” Lombardi said. “I think by doing the little things right now here in the conference, we’ll hopefully be successful there.”
Foard returns to the court next Monday at West Caldwell.
