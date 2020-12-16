Foard volleyball relentless in sweep of Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team took its show on the road during exam week and earned a near perfect grade in a dominating performance at Bunker Hill. The Tigers improved to 9-0 on the season and have yet to drop a set this year, downing the Bears by scores of 25-9, 25-4 and 25-5 in their latest match on Tuesday night.

While the Tigers operated with business-like precision, Foard coach Meredith Lombardi noted this week — like the entire season — is just a bit unusual.

“I think, overall the energy, I don’t know if it was really there,” Lombardi said. “It’s been a weird week, exam week, close to Christmas so we’re not used to playing. But they did good. They came in here and did their job.”

The serve receive segment of the Foard game was so efficient that Bunker Hill earned just two points on its own serve the entire match. The Tigers’ own serve was just as effective, hitting on 72 of 74 serve attempts and delivering a total of nine aces distributed among three players.

“If you can’t serve receive well it puts you on defense the entire time, and when you play Foard you can’t be on defense the entire time,” Bunker Hill coach Kyler Abernathy said. “That’s what really hurt us tonight.”