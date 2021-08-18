Foard volleyball opens season with 3-set win over Maiden

NEWTON — Last season, Fred T. Foard and Maiden posted the first- and second-most wins of all the volleyball teams in the three area conferences. Both squads were unbeaten through at least the first month and represented two of only three Catawba County teams — Hickory was the other — to qualify for the state playoffs.

The Tigers ended up capturing their second consecutive 2A state title, losing only one set all season. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils finished second in a tough South Fork 2A Conference and lost to eventual 2A West Regional runner-up West Wilkes in the opening round of the postseason.

On Tuesday night, the county rivals hooked up for the first time since Aug. 20, 2019. In the end, the result was the same as it was two years ago, as Foard earned a straight-set victory (25-15, 25-7 and 25-12) over Maiden inside the friendly confines of Jerry Copas Gymnasium.

“It’s always fun to play Maiden,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “They did their job coming in here, they’ve got some great hitters on the outside, they got their kills and that’s what you’re supposed to do. We just adjusted.

“Honestly, we were just excited to play normally, and without any masks or anything crazy like that,” she added, “... It was just really fun to play someone like Maiden who has a good program.”