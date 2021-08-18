Foard volleyball opens season with 3-set win over Maiden

NEWTON — Last season, Fred T. Foard and Maiden posted the first- and second-most wins of all the volleyball teams in the three area conferences. Both squads were unbeaten through at least the first month and represented two of only three Catawba County teams — Hickory was the other — to qualify for the state playoffs.
The Tigers ended up capturing their second consecutive 2A state title, losing only one set all season. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils finished second in a tough South Fork 2A Conference and lost to eventual 2A West Regional runner-up West Wilkes in the opening round of the postseason.
On Tuesday night, the county rivals hooked up for the first time since Aug. 20, 2019. In the end, the result was the same as it was two years ago, as Foard earned a straight-set victory (25-15, 25-7 and 25-12) over Maiden inside the friendly confines of Jerry Copas Gymnasium.
“It’s always fun to play Maiden,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “They did their job coming in here, they’ve got some great hitters on the outside, they got their kills and that’s what you’re supposed to do. We just adjusted.
“Honestly, we were just excited to play normally, and without any masks or anything crazy like that,” she added, “... It was just really fun to play someone like Maiden who has a good program.”
In what turned out to be the theme for the night, Foard (1-0) middle blockers Martina Foster and Averie Dale were active in the early going. Foster recorded the first point of the contest on a block, and while the Blue Devils were able to exchange scores with the Tigers at the outset, the hosts ultimately built a comfortable lead that proved insurmountable.
Foster had a couple of kills midway through the set, while Dale added a block and a kill of her own. Foster also tallied a point on a tip, with Trinity Tramel and Taylor Ramseur notching key points down the stretch to help the Tigers earn a 10-point set win. Maiden’s Ilysa Barr and Savannah Lail accounted for multiple points on the other side, while Kennedie Noble and Grace Kilby also scored for the Blue Devils (0-1).
Foard again scored first in the second set, which is when the Tigers really got things rolling. They enjoyed leads of 9-1, 15-2, 18-3 and 21-4 during the set, eventually emerging victorious by an 18-point margin. Foster continued her strong play at the net with a pair of early kills, and she also registered an ace midway through the set before adding a late block and tip for additional points.
Other notable points for the Tigers in the second set came from Laney Craig, Maya Beatty, Natigan Crutchfield and Dale. A solid effort from Foard, coupled with errors by Maiden, gave the Tigers a 2-0 advantage in the match.
“I think the first set’s always like the jitters,” said Lombardi. “It was the first game, we weren’t in masks, just getting in the groove of things. And the second set we really started to click and we really started to capitalize on the balls that we were given, and our ball control really stepped up.
“Martina and Averie were on, and when they’re on that feeds everyone else,” she continued. “Good job to Martina and Averie for really setting the tone on that.”
The Blue Devils finally scored first in the third set, but couldn’t hold off the Tigers. Although Foard wasn’t as crisp at it had been in the second set, the Tigers still played well enough to put away Maiden for the fourth straight time since losing a four-setter on the road Aug. 24, 2016. The match-clinching point came on a kill from Dale, who had six kills and two blocks on the night.
“We lost four great seniors, very strong seniors that we had with Katrina (Cloer), Jamianne (Foster), Megan (Dorsey) and Michelle (Thao),” said Lombardi. “But this group I have now, they are so close off the court that their chemistry on the court is so good. And then we’re just scrappy and we have a really good defense, and that’s where we’re gonna get teams I think.
“We’ve got strong middles,” she added. “... I trust everyone that’s out there and they’re gonna do their job. They know the expectation and they’ve been playing for me for four years now, the seniors, so they’ve set the tone and I think it’s gonna show throughout the rest of the season.”
Foster finished with nine kills, four aces and four blocks, while Foard also received six kills, six digs, four aces and three blocks from Beatty to go with six kills from Craig. Haley Johnston added 13 assists and eight digs, Sarah Lingle also recorded 13 assists and Lyndsie Warren came up with 19 digs.
“To me, it’s a good place to come because it’s a reality check,” Maiden coach Marsha Davis said of visiting Foard in the season opener. “If we compete well with them then we know where we stand, what we need to do. I would rather play somebody much better than me than not.”
Maiden was led by five kills from Kilby and four kills and five assists from Annalee Smith. Aleah Ikard finished with seven assists, while Parker Sweet had seven digs.
“We’ve got to work on our serve-receive,” said Davis. “We did some good things when we got the right pass. I feel like if we get our passing where it needs to be we can adjust everything else, but we’ve got to get a better passing game.
“We’ve got to get used to each other, what we need to do,” she continued. “... It’s just getting used to each other.”
Foard travels to Bandys on Thursday, while the Blue Devils host North Lincoln tonight before visiting Lincoln Charter on Thursday.
