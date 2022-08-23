Foard tops Maiden in volleyball as teams make tweaks ahead of conference games

The non-conference season offers a chance for coaches to learn about their teams and prepare for league play. The coaches for both the Fred T. Foard and Maiden volleyball teams took Monday afternoon’s match to make tweaks to the teams prior to conference openers next week.

Fred T. Foard’s volleyball team swept Maiden 3-0 for the fifth straight time. However, the Blue Devils made it a tough afternoon for the visiting Tigers in the first set before Foard took it 26-24. The Tigers then finished off Maiden 25-17, 25-18.

Foard won its conference championship last year. So did Maiden.

This is a new season. Both Mererdith Lombardi of Foard and Marsha Davis of Maiden admitted their clubs have work to do.

“We're just making some little mistakes that hurt us at times,” said Davis, whose team won the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A title in 2021. “We’ve just got to learn to play as a team.”

Maiden dropped to 1-3 on the season, with all three losses coming against teams out of the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference. That’s the conference where Foard shared the championship with North Iredell. A year ago, the Blue Devils started the year 0-7 with a tough schedule, then swept the CVAC during the regular season and reached the round-of-16 in the 2A state playoffs. The tough schedule -- Maiden will play another WFAC team at East Lincoln on Tuesday and host Lincoln Charter on Wednesday – sets the bar for where the Blue Devils need to be, according to Davis.

“We always try to play tough teams as the beginning of the year,” Davis said. “Because that’s just going to make us better.”

Coach Lombardi said the Tigers are using the time to fill holes left by graduating seniors. Foard improved to 2-0 as it returns home Thursday to host Davidson Day, one of the top private school programs in the state.

“With our preseason, we only have one game last week, where normally a lot of these teams have already played two or three games,” explained Lombardi. “We're coming in fresh but we have a different lineup, and I'm trying to figure out kind of what works for us and who has the best chemistry out there.”

The first set had six ties and four lead changes. It was a battle as the two left side hitters traded kills. Foard’s Laney Craig (14 kills, 11 digs) had seven kills in the first set, while Maiden’s Payton Miller had eight points on five kills and three aces.

Foard was ready to put the first set away, leading 23-18 after three straight errors by the Blue Devils. But two unforced errors – a net serve and a lift call – cut the margin to three before Miller served up two aces. The Tigers got a spike from Averie Dale to bring up set point, but a net violation and a double hit tied the set at 24.

A hit the Blue Devils brushed the net stick to set up another set point, which was closed out by Dale’s mash from the middle.

Dale, a powerful force as a 6-1 senior middle blocker, showed her versatility throughout the match. Along with two aces and four kills in the opening set, she showed a soft touch in dishing out three assists.

“When she was a freshman,” Lombardi explained, “I had her setting on the JV and I know she has really good hands. She's just very versatile, so I can use her in the middle when she's up there and on the back row.”

Lombardi expects that Dale will team up with Hailey Allison (9 assists, 3 aces) and Camryn Partin (8 assists) in the mix to replace two setters lost to graduation.

“We’re just trying to get Camryn and Hailey used to our offense and running different things,” said Lombardi. “So, we're just mixing things up right now to see what works best and I think Camryn and Haley will get there.”

Foard never trailed in the second set after scoring the first three points. The Tigers seven of the last eight points in the set to pull away. Craig and Dale (11 digs, 9 kills, 12 assists, 3 aces) had five points each in the set, while the defense began to slow up the success of Miller. Maiden harmed its cause with 10 errors in the second set. Coach Davis admitted that the Blue Devils need to find others to get involved consistently in the offense.

“She’s (Miller) a good hitter, but we’ve got some other ones and we’ve just got to get everybody involved,” said Davis.

In the final set, the teams were tied 8-8. A hitting error and a return error by Maiden put Foard ahead for good, with Craig’s two aces and a kill by Maya Beatty (12 digs, 6 kills) making it 13-8.

Ilyssa Barr found a groove with an ace and two kills off the block to bring the Blue Devils within 16-15. However, Taylor Ramseur led a 4-1 run with two kills and a block to go up by four, and the Tigers pulled away to their largest margin by the end of the set.

“We started off a little slow,” said Lombardi. “But I give credit to Maiden. They played hard.

“We decided to move some things around and I think mentally we were kind of not there. We have a lot to work on as a whole, but I'm proud of the girls you know pushing through that first set.”