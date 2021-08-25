Foard takes down Pioneers in 4 sets, runs winning streak to 33

A hitting error set up match point and Dale concluded the decisive 9-0 run with her fourth block of the set.

“We told them, ‘We can’t get them all back at once,'” said Lombardi about the conversation on the bench during the timeout prior to the late run. “‘You might as well chip away one at a time. Do your job.' And with Averie, the blocks stepped up. There’s not much more you can say about that.”

With the blocks established, Foard’s back line closed gaps around the court and frustrated the Pioneers into nine hitting errors in the second set. Tied at 9-all, Foard closed the set with a 16-4 run to win handily with six different players scoring points during the stretch.

For the match, three players had double-digit dig totals, led by libero Lyndsey Warren, who had 19 digs. Maya Beatty added 16 digs and Haley Johnston had 13, as well as 16 assists. Sarah Lingle had 17 assists and eight digs.

Although the Tigers have two middle hitters over 6-feet tall, Lombardi said that this year’s team is a smaller group, which makes defense and ball control even more important.

“That's their role,” Lombardi said. “And they know that their expectation is not to let the ball drop, and they're going to get after it and that's what I need out of the defense.”