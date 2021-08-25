Foard takes down Pioneers in 4 sets, runs winning streak to 33

NEWTON — With the target fully front and center, Fred T. Foard’s volleyball team, which has won the last two 2A state championships, is getting the best shot from each team it faces. On Tuesday night at Copas Gym, the Tigers faced Watauga, the last team to beat them.
Foard faced down adversity in the first set, but overcame it and went on to defeat the visiting Pioneers 3-1 in a front of a high-energy crowd encircling Linda Richards Court. The Tigers won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-13 before Watauga claimed the third set 25-15. Foard then rallied in the fourth set to win 25-22 and finish the match.
Their third win in three tries extended the Tigers' winning streak to 33 in a row, dating back to a loss to the Pioneers (3-2) on Oct. 10, 2019 at Copas Gym. The victory was also the first for Foard over Watauga in six tries, stretching back to a sweep of the Pioneers on Sept. 8, 2015.
Although the Tigers are the hunted, given their back-to-back title run, Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said her seniors approached the match with extra incentive, in remembering the five-set loss to the Pioneers two seasons ago.
“They all were bitter, coming off of their loss from two years ago,” Lombardi said. “Some of the girls that are out here on the court were the ones that lost to them.”
Given the tough matchups against Watauga — Foard will make a trip to Boone for a rematch on Sept. 16 — and upcoming conference foes North Iredell and East Lincoln, both of which were champions of their respective conferences last season, Lombardi understands there is a target on the back of her team.
“I’ve very honored and blessed by that,” said Lombardi of the target. “People want to beat a two-time state champ. ... They (the players) know that teams are going to come after us. We know that we're in 3A now and that the competition is way better.”
Entering Tuesday’s match, the Tigers had just one set loss since the defeat by Watauga, which occurred in the 2A state quarterfinals last season against Patton. But it was the Pioneers who took charge of what was a sloppy match at the start.
In playing to a 9-all tie, the Pioneers and Tigers combined for nine unforced errors. Watauga, which led most of the way, finally built some momentum with Brooke Scheffler and Caroline Farthing each putting down a kill and Brelyn Sturgill adding a block. An ace from Megan Patton stretched the Pioneers' lead to 15-9 and sent the Tigers into a timeout.
Foard sneaked back within three, but Watauga continued to spread the attack around the court with Scheffler, Farthing and Sturgill again leading the charge that gave the Pioneers their largest lead at 21-14.
Watauga led 23-16 with a chance to serve out the set, but Laney Craig and Averie Dale combined for three straight blocks. A pair of hitting errors bookending kills from Craig and Haley Johnston pulled the Tigers even and sent the student section into a frenzy with the chant of “Love that defense!” echoing around the gym.
A hitting error set up match point and Dale concluded the decisive 9-0 run with her fourth block of the set.
“We told them, ‘We can’t get them all back at once,'” said Lombardi about the conversation on the bench during the timeout prior to the late run. “‘You might as well chip away one at a time. Do your job.' And with Averie, the blocks stepped up. There’s not much more you can say about that.”
With the blocks established, Foard’s back line closed gaps around the court and frustrated the Pioneers into nine hitting errors in the second set. Tied at 9-all, Foard closed the set with a 16-4 run to win handily with six different players scoring points during the stretch.
For the match, three players had double-digit dig totals, led by libero Lyndsey Warren, who had 19 digs. Maya Beatty added 16 digs and Haley Johnston had 13, as well as 16 assists. Sarah Lingle had 17 assists and eight digs.
Although the Tigers have two middle hitters over 6-feet tall, Lombardi said that this year’s team is a smaller group, which makes defense and ball control even more important.
“That's their role,” Lombardi said. “And they know that their expectation is not to let the ball drop, and they're going to get after it and that's what I need out of the defense.”
Watauga’s best run came out of a timeout in the third set, trailing 10-8. Mining the right side of the net, Scheffler and Sturgill each had a pair of kills and Amber Chiarolanzio added an ace to spark a 6-0 run. Scheffler keyed a later run of 11-2 with a kill, a block and three aces. Farthing’s cross-court winners sealed the set and extended the match.
Hoping to force a tiebreaking set, Watauga took a 16-13 advantage after a pair of missed hits from Foard. But Dale (6 kills, 8 blocks) returned to the middle and seized control of the net with a block and two kills that put Foard up 17-16. Farthing and Scheffler returned fire to return the lead to Watauga.
At 19-all, Trinity Tramel popped a kill off the block and Martina Foster added another in the middle. Warren’s ace made it 22-19. Foster (10 kills, 2 blocks) added another point in the middle before Beatty slammed in a shot from the left side to set up match point.
Watauga climbed within two more before Beatty’s tap clinched the match.
Foard returns to the court Thursday at Lake Norman before opening Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference play next Monday at unbeaten North Iredell. On the other side, Watauga travels to nonconference North Davidson next Tuesday.