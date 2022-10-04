Foard sweeps St. Stephens after falling in previous meeting

NEWTON — When St. Stephens upset Fred T. Foard nearly a month ago, it set into motion the toughest stretch for the Tigers' volleyball program in several years.

As the regular season begins to wind down, the Tigers appear to be approaching the postseason with momentum at hand. On Monday night, Foard got its revenge over the Indians with a 3-0 sweep at Jerry Copas Gym. The scores of the three sets were 25-23, 25-20 and 25-19.

With the victory, Foard (14-3 overall) sewed up at least a tie for second place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference at 9-2 with three league matches to play. Along with the loss by St. Stephens (13-6 overall), East Lincoln and West Iredell also fell in their respective league matches and remained in a three-way tie for third, all at 6-5.

The win for the Tigers was the seventh in a row — including six sweeps — since losing three straight matches for the first time since 2017, a stretch that started with the loss to the Indians.

“I think it was definitely a humbling experience,” Tigers head coach Meredith Lombardi reflected from the brief losing streak in September. “We are beatable, and the target on our back is still big. Everyone comes to play Foard. It's very humbling and that's something I’ve not honestly been used to, having three losses in a row. But we bounced back, and we played some great teams and that's part of the scheduling, and our conference is very strong. It’s not a fun feeling, but we learned from it and adjusted to what we have to do.”

The win earned a split in the season series between the teams, something that Lombardi said is likely to be more the norm in future seasons.

“I feel like the Saint and Foard game now is going to be quite the rivalry coming out of Catawba County,” said Lombardi.

The match reflected that statement early in the first set, as the teams had eight ties and four lead changes that steered the score to an 8-all tie. From there, three straight errors by the Indians pushed Foard to an 11-8 lead, and the Tigers continued to nurse that lead much of the remainder of the set.

An ace by Skylar Cody gave the Tigers the biggest lead of the set at 20-15 before St. Stephens crept back. A kill from Kennedy Moulton (5 kills) and back-to-back kills by Julia Gnida (12 kills) started the rally, which turned into a 4-1 stretch after a Cassi Edwards (31 assists) ace.

After a Tigers timeout, Foard’s Maya Beatty (7 kills) and St. Stephens' Kelsey Plumley traded blocks before Taylor Ramseur (6 kills, 4 blocks) got Foard to match point (24-20) with a kill and a block. The Indians stayed in the match with a kill and an ace from Destiny Jordan, and when a kill attempt from Foard sailed wide, the margin was 24-23. However, Jordan’s next serve went long to end the set.

It turned out to be the last time the Indians were in the match over the final two sets. In the second set, Laney Craig (12 kills, 3 blocks) scored three points on two kills and a block, and Averie Dale (10 kills, 19 assists), added a block to build a 7-2 lead. From there, the Tigers were content to trade points until a 4-1 run pushed the lead to 18-10. Craig accounted for six points up to that moment with Beatty adding two more. Foard stretched the lead to 23-14 before St. Stephens again made a late charge. Jordan (4 blocks) put down a shot from the middle and Kayla Bost came off the bench to score on a cross-court kill and a block. Olivia Eckard’s kill off the block got the Indians within 24-20, but Craig’s shot to the floor ended the set for the Tigers.

Indians coach Julie Harris felt her team struggled defensively throughout the match, which was in contrast to the first contest against the Tigers.

“Lack of communication,” Harris said, when asked what was different from the first meeting against Foard. “Controlling what we can control, which is our defense. Just being a little slow on the block and on the back row, and knowing where they’re supposed to be when they’re not blocking.”

Again, Foard started quick in the third set, building a 5-1 advantage after Beatty’s ace. The Indians got no closer than two in the set, as the Tigers continued to build the advantage. Craig’s kill made it 14-9 Foard, then later back-to-back kills by Dale pushed the lead to 18-12. Another Dale smash gave the Tigers their biggest lead off the set at 21-13 before St. Stephens mounted one more rally. Kills from Moulton, Edwards and Gnida clipped the margin to 24-19 before a double hit by the Indians ensured the sweep.

“That is great competition right there,” said Lombardi of the match. “I think we adjusted some things on our block and our defense that I think helped just a little bit towards them. I mean, they're (St. Stephens) a good team, and I think at times we were just a little more on than they were. We minimized our errors and we’ve just got to stay in control in those games and I think will be OK.”

Foard returns to action Wednesday when it hosts conference leader and current unbeaten, North Iredell, the defending 3A West champions. The Tigers will also play a pair of matches Saturday against last year’s 4A state quarterfinalist T.C. Roberson and host Watauga.

Meanwhile, St. Stephens returns home Wednesday to face West Iredell. Harris said the Western Foothills 3A schedule continues to create a challenge for her squad, in that there are no nights to breathe.

“I mean, you have a dogfight every single match,” Harris said. “We’ve got our eyes set on our last home game Wednesday and hopefully we can come away with a win against West Iredell.”