Foard sweeps Hickory again, advances to finals of Western Foothills 3A tourney

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team entered Tuesday night’s Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament semifinal match against Hickory looking for its 10th consecutive victory and a berth in Wednesday’s championship round. The Tigers ultimately accomplished just that, cruising to set wins of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-10 to sweep the Red Tornadoes for the third time this fall.
The straight-set win was top-seeded Foard’s 19th of the season and seventh in a row, while fourth-seeded Hickory fell to 5-6 on the road — including two losses at Jerry Copas Gym. The Tigers host second-seeded North Iredell in Wednesday’s title match before joining the Red Tornadoes in waiting for state playoff brackets to be released on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s first round.
“I think it’s another opportunity for them to grow and get great experience,” Hickory coach Jason Stephens said of the playoffs. “... I think that we can do something good with our young team. I think that we can come out and have a good showing, represent our school well and try to really work hard for getting better in the future, and a playoff win would do a whole lot for the confidence of these kids.
“No matter what, I think that playoffs are gonna be tough, gonna be fun,” he added. “This is arguably the toughest 3A conference in the state and there’s more conferences than just the people in this one talking about how tough this conference is, and so that does help us. It’s not like when they walk in that they haven’t seen a whole lot. They’ve seen great middles here with Foard, they’ve seen great outsides with North (Iredell), and both of those teams could win the whole thing. And I wish them both the best, but I hope that we start playing good and if we have to come back we’re better than them for three sets on one night.”
The Tigers (22-2) scored first in all three sets, beginning with a point from Martina Foster to open the contest. Hickory countered with a point from Ellie Eichman, but Maya Beatty recorded a kill to put Foard back in front. The teams then split the next four points before the Tigers rattled off four straight and six of seven to grab a 10-4 advantage.
Following three consecutive points by the Red Tornadoes (13-9), who played without senior outside hitter Taylor Rose due to injury, Foard got back on the board courtesy of a push from Sarah Lingle. The Tigers also registered the next three points, but Beatty went down with a right ankle injury and did not return.
Zoie Cloninger replaced Beatty and made an immediate impact in her varsity debut, tallying a block, a kill and a set-ending ace. Foster also had several key points for Foard, which collected a 15-point set victory.
“I couldn’t ask any more out of Zoie Cloninger,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “You never want one of your starting players to go down, especially someone that carries so much with Maya. She plays great defense and front row, and I just love that girl so much. But Zoie, that’s one of the reasons I pulled up some of the JVs and that’s gonna be a role that Zoie’s gonna have to step into next year, and you know what, she did what she was supposed to do.
“I am so proud as a coach for everyone to just see that she went in, she did her job, she got some passes, she got some hits,” she continued. “And also I commend my team for not letting something like that get to them. Yes, the first points were kind of a little hectic there for a second, but they adapted. ... That’s what we’re gonna have to do to be stronger to get us ready for the next coming games.”
Lombardi tweaked Foard’s lineup a bit in the second set, which saw the Tigers score the first five points. Haley Johnston had three aces during the run, while Laney Craig and Taylor Ramseur also scored.
On the other side, Hickory strung together multiple points just twice in the set, including on a kill from Eichman and a block from Olivia Foster in the early going. Nevertheless, Foard got contributions from the aforementioned Craig, Lingle, Ramseur and Martina Foster along with Averie Dale and Trinity Tramel to win by 16 points.
The Tigers again got off to a hot start in the third set, kicking it off with another 5-0 run that eventually turned into a 10-1 lead. Craig and Dale helped Foard extend the margin to double digits midway through the set, while Tramel later added a couple of nice balls that resulted in additional points for the Tigers.
Johnston also tallied her fourth ace of the match down the stretch, with a Tramel kill making it 22-6 in favor of the Tigers. Eichman and Olivia Foster again notched back-to-back points for the Red Tornadoes, but in the end it was a kill from Martina Foster that allowed Foard to earn another 15-point set win and its ninth sweep in a 10-match span.
“I don’t ever question how hard the girls play, they played hard tonight,” said Stephens. “You’re looking across the net at one of the most experienced teams in the state, they’ve done a lot together. Senior class is strong and they’re well-coached, they know what they’re doing. And even if you’re at full strength they’re hard to beat.
“It’s tough to come in and not put points on the scoreboard, and I felt like we competed hard in a lot of ways,” he added. “We were overpowered in a lot of ways tonight too, but youth was served some experience tonight and I told my girls, ‘We can use moments like this to get better, we can go back into practice.’ ... If you want to be good, these are the teams you have to play to get good. You don’t get better beating teams that don’t challenge you.”
In addition to her match-high four aces, Foard’s Johnston also had eight digs and 19 assists. Martina Foster led the Tigers with 13 kills and six blocks, while Ramseur had seven kills and two blocks, Dale finished with six kills and two aces, Lingle notched six kills and 17 assists, Craig recorded five kills and two aces and Lyndsie Warren came up with 17 digs.
“I think they are a huge factor in our team chemistry, how we act on the court,” said Lombardi of her five-player senior class that includes Martina Foster, Johnston, Lingle, Tramel and Warren. “It’s just honestly that comfort with them out there knowing, ‘Hey, they got it. They’re gonna get it under control.’
“That says a lot about them as players and individuals,” she continued. “They do a great job of just holding this team together and keeping everyone calm, and that says a lot about them.”
