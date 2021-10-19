Foard sweeps Hickory again, advances to finals of Western Foothills 3A tourney

The Tigers (22-2) scored first in all three sets, beginning with a point from Martina Foster to open the contest. Hickory countered with a point from Ellie Eichman, but Maya Beatty recorded a kill to put Foard back in front. The teams then split the next four points before the Tigers rattled off four straight and six of seven to grab a 10-4 advantage.

Following three consecutive points by the Red Tornadoes (13-9), who played without senior outside hitter Taylor Rose due to injury, Foard got back on the board courtesy of a push from Sarah Lingle. The Tigers also registered the next three points, but Beatty went down with a right ankle injury and did not return.

Zoie Cloninger replaced Beatty and made an immediate impact in her varsity debut, tallying a block, a kill and a set-ending ace. Foster also had several key points for Foard, which collected a 15-point set victory.

“I couldn’t ask any more out of Zoie Cloninger,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “You never want one of your starting players to go down, especially someone that carries so much with Maya. She plays great defense and front row, and I just love that girl so much. But Zoie, that’s one of the reasons I pulled up some of the JVs and that’s gonna be a role that Zoie’s gonna have to step into next year, and you know what, she did what she was supposed to do.

