Foard suffers season-opening loss to Draughn

But the Tigers (0-1, 0-1) were able to cut the deficit to 20-16 at the end of the quarter. Davoney Delllinger dropped in a 3-pointer and Alyssa Smith came off the bench to finish a fast break to highlight a 7-2 run.

Foard was able to defend the post better in the second quarter and that helped the Tigers keep the Wildcats out of their set offense, and thus unable to set up the press. The Tigers' lone senior, Carley West (12 points, eight boards), banked in a bucket to get Foard within 33-30 with 1:25 left in the half.

Guard Samaria Tipps picked up her fourth foul with under a minute to play and that gave the Tigers one less set of sure hands to take care of the ball. Owens’ free throw finished off a three-point play and the Wildcats applied the press. A backcourt steal by Jenna Abernathy set up a fast-break layup to Ella Abernathy. Jenna Abernathy stole the inbounds pass and quickly converted that for a basket. Katie Cozort followed suit with a steal and dished to Ella Abernathy to finish the wave that put Draughn up 42-30 with 20 seconds left in the half.