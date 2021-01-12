Foard suffers season-opening loss to Draughn

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard’s young roster showed its inexperience and visiting Draughn High’s girls basketball team took advantage for a 74-63 win in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matchup Monday night at Jerry Copas Gym.
Playing with one senior and one junior among a roster of 11, the young Tigers showed spurts of a promising future in the season opener. Foard was to have opened last week against West Caldwell, only to see the game postponed. Monday’s game was a makeup game from last Friday that was postponed due to snow in the area.
Head coach Brandy Dawkins said her team was ready to play, but the Wildcats' three-quarter court pressure caused problems for Foard, as 25 turnovers turned into 23 points, including eight down the stretch in the first half that proved to be the difference.
“The stops and starts,” said Dawkins referring to the uncertainty of the season’s beginning, “they’re going to have to get used to that. As a team, collectively, we tried to use that to refine things. But, again, it’s a 14-game season and we don’t have the nonconference games to work out the kinks.”
Draughn’s set plays and subsequent offensive rebounds helped build an 18-9 lead in the first half, as the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) had eight second-chance points in the first quarter. Haley Lowman, who finished with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, had eight points in the opening eight minutes. Fellow forward Shea Owens (27 points, nine boards) added six more.
But the Tigers (0-1, 0-1) were able to cut the deficit to 20-16 at the end of the quarter. Davoney Delllinger dropped in a 3-pointer and Alyssa Smith came off the bench to finish a fast break to highlight a 7-2 run.
Foard was able to defend the post better in the second quarter and that helped the Tigers keep the Wildcats out of their set offense, and thus unable to set up the press. The Tigers' lone senior, Carley West (12 points, eight boards), banked in a bucket to get Foard within 33-30 with 1:25 left in the half.
Guard Samaria Tipps picked up her fourth foul with under a minute to play and that gave the Tigers one less set of sure hands to take care of the ball. Owens’ free throw finished off a three-point play and the Wildcats applied the press. A backcourt steal by Jenna Abernathy set up a fast-break layup to Ella Abernathy. Jenna Abernathy stole the inbounds pass and quickly converted that for a basket. Katie Cozort followed suit with a steal and dished to Ella Abernathy to finish the wave that put Draughn up 42-30 with 20 seconds left in the half.
“We had spurts when we gained momentum,” Dawkins said, “But then we’d have a timeout or a substitution and we’d lose the momentum. ... I think that’s the inexperience being at the varsity level and playing at the pace we play it. The freshmen have only played middle school ball. I think we’ll get there.”
Foard currently carries five freshmen with two — Dellinger and Imani Ikard — among the starting five.
The Wildcats increased the lead to as many as 17 early in the third quarter and were rarely threatened the rest of the way. Tipps (10 points) and Foard’s leading scorer Alexis Wolgemuth (21 points, 11 rebounds) each scored six in the quarter to help the Tigers get within seven late in the period, with Draughn holding a 57-48 lead after three quarters. But Bailey Bryant scored all five points to add to Owens' four during a 9-4 run early in the final quarter to put the game away.
Foard visits East Burke tonight before hosting West Iredell on Thursday, while Draughn entertains East Burke on Thursday. A scheduled game between Draughn and West Caldwell tonight was postponed.
Draughn: 20 23 14 17 — 74
Fred T. Foard: 16 14 18 15 — 63
Draughn — Shea Owens 27, Haley Lowman 14, Ella Abernathy 13, Kaitlyn Kincaid 7, Bailey Bryant 5, Jenna Abernathy 4, Maddison Powell 2, Katie Cozort 2.
Fred T. Foard — Alexis Wolgemuth 21, Carley West 12, Davoney Dellinger 11, Samaria Tipps 10, Alyssa Smith 8, Kayla Jones 1