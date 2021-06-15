Foard, St. Stephens wrestling to be fully represented at regionals

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association regional individual tournaments will take place at host sites throughout the state on Tuesday with state tournament berths on the line. All regional tournaments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The 2A, 3A and 4A classes have four regionals — East, Mideast, Midwest and West — while the 1A schools have just two regionals — East and West.

Individuals at each regional qualified through a point system that factored in this season’s winning percentage from a minimum of seven matches. Those who fell short of seven matches had losses added to their records to determine qualifiers and seedings. Points also were added based on a wrestler’s participation and finish at last year’s state tournament. The top 16 scorers from each weight class in a region were then seeded according to the points received.

The top four at each regional will advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled as a one-day tournament this season. Unlike in previous seasons, the regional and state tournaments will not have wrestle-back rounds this year, due to COVID-19 protocols established for all sports last fall.