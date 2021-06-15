Foard, St. Stephens wrestling to be fully represented at regionals

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association regional individual tournaments will take place at host sites throughout the state on Tuesday with state tournament berths on the line. All regional tournaments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
The 2A, 3A and 4A classes have four regionals — East, Mideast, Midwest and West — while the 1A schools have just two regionals — East and West.
Individuals at each regional qualified through a point system that factored in this season’s winning percentage from a minimum of seven matches. Those who fell short of seven matches had losses added to their records to determine qualifiers and seedings. Points also were added based on a wrestler’s participation and finish at last year’s state tournament. The top 16 scorers from each weight class in a region were then seeded according to the points received.
The top four at each regional will advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled as a one-day tournament this season. Unlike in previous seasons, the regional and state tournaments will not have wrestle-back rounds this year, due to COVID-19 protocols established for all sports last fall.
Fourteen of the 15 2A schools from the two area conferences that compete in wrestling will have representation, while all four 3A schools will also send wrestlers. As of presstime, the 4A West Regional had not released the participants scheduled to wrestle, including those from McDowell and South Caldwell.
Thirteen wrestlers have received No. 1 seeds in the respective brackets, including four from Fred T. Foard and three from East Lincoln and Newton-Conover.
Foard and St. Stephens are the only schools to send representatives in all 14 weight classes.
Here is a list of the schools from area conferences and the individual wrestlers scheduled to participate at regionals.
2A WEST REGIONAL
Host: Pisgah High School, Canton, 9 a.m.
East Burke (9) (Name (Seed), class, weight, record):
Grayson Phillips (8), Fr., 120 lbs., 7-3; Caleb Johnson-White (3), Jr., 138, 12-0; Connor Mobley (13), Fr., 145, 5-3; Samuel Huffman (14), Fr., 160, 6-6; George McKay (11), Sr., 170, 7-5; Lincoln Pierce (13), Fr., 182, 5-5; Luke Wilson (13), So. 195, 8-4; Elijah Hess (10), Sr. 220, 8-3; Zeke Pierce (14), So., 285, 4-6.
Fred T. Foard (14):
Braden Mejia (1), Fr. 106 lbs., 22-0; Hunter Clark (1), Fr., 113, 22-0; Spencer Bechtol, (2), Sr., 120, 21-1; Brock Carey (1), So. 126, 18-0; Dawson Cody (6), Jr. 120, 13-4; Ryan Heavner (7), Sr., 138, 14-3; Jamie Richard (2), Sr. 145, 20-0; Conner Weaver (3), Jr., 152, 7-0; Landon Slager (5), Jr., 160, 19-3; Zane Birtchet (1), So., 170, 21-1; Landon Foor (1), Sr., 182, 15-0; Colby Mace (2), So., 195, 15-1; Moe McAfee (2), 220, Sr., 220, 17-2; Dylan Smith (3), So. 285, 22-0.
Hibriten (8):
Josiah Honer (5), So. 126 lbs., 13-3; Ross Watts (1), So. 132, 17-0; Chase Trivette (11), So., 138, 13-5; Carter Hinton (6), So. 145, 15-3; Chandler Wyke (3), So. 160, 16-2; Az Moore (4), Sr. 195, 12-3; Zay Barnes (4), Sr. 220, 17-0; Daniel Baker (8), Jr. 285, 12-3.
Lincolnton (12):
Isaac Powell (10), Fr. 106 lbs., 14-10; Caleb Deaton (7), Fr., 113, 18-6; Evonte Shufford (13), Sr. 126, 12-9; Ethan Smith (10), So. 132, 15-10; Quinlan Hunter (5), Jr. 138, 23-2; Justin Castillo (15), Sr. 145, 6-9; Dearion Grier (14), Fr. 152, 14-10; Nate Wells (13), So., 160, 13-10; Josh White (6), So. 170, 19-6; Elijah Powell (12), Sr. 182, 12-11; Johan Rodriguez (12), Sr., 195, 16-8; Bernard Wingate (7), Jr. 220, 20-4.
Maiden (8):
Christian Wylie (3), Fr., 113 lbs., 15-2; Landon Bradley (10), Sr., 120, 10-8; Diego Gallegos (14), Fr., 132, 3-8; Nathaniel Poovey (4), Sr., 145, 19-2; Ethan Bentley (15), So., 170, 6-7; Brandon Paretty (11), So., 182, 9-7; Drake Deaton (14), Fr., 195, 4-9; DJ Spring (9), So., 220, 11-3
Newton-Conover (11):
Nick Grynkiv (11), Fr., 106 lbs., 13-12; Camden Spencer (4), Jr., 120, 21-3; Cohen Smith (14), Fr., 126, 9-13; Connor Shumate (10), Fr., 138, 17-6; Charlie Pettery (12), Sr., 145, 13-7; Jason Brawley (5), So., 152, 22-2; Jordan Henze (8), So., 160, 17-7; Nick Cadwallder (10), Fr., 182, 13-8; Owen Clark (1), Jr., 195, 22-0; Cole Clark (1), Sr., 220, 24-0; Ryan Walker (1), Sr., 285, 24-1.
Patton (4):
Sawyer James (6), Jr., 120 lbs., 10-3; Dilan Patton (1), Jr. 152, 17-0; Hunter Bingham (15), Fr., 160, 3-5; Kamden Stephens (9), So., 195, 13-4;
West Caldwell (4):
Omarzria Wright (5), Fr.; 106 lbs., 11-3; Jacob Spencer (12), So., 138, 5-5; Rakeem Smith (10), Fr., 145, 11-5; Juan Zayas (12), Fr., 170, 6-5.
West Lincoln (13):
Andy Saine (2), So., 106 lbs., 18-0; Eli Leatherman (6), So., 113, 11-8; Chade Norman (3), Jr., 120, 14-3; Langston Hoffman (2), Jr., 126, 16-3; Luke Stewart (3), Sr., 132, 17-1; Luke Heavner (9), Jr., 145, 15-4; Ricky Reynolds (2), Sr., 152, 16-1; Mason Avery (6), So., 160, 13-5; Patrick Goins (13), So., 170, 9-9; Jake Gragg (9), Jr., 182, 12-6; Braxton Young (10), Jr., 195, 12-4; Curtis Goins (11), So., 220, 12-7; Luke Willis (10), Sr., 285, 7-3.
2A MIDWEST REGIONAL
Host: Mt. Pleasant High School, 9 a.m.
Bandys (11) (Name (Seed), class, weight, record):
Hunter Wilhite (9), Fr., 106 lbs., 11-12; Trey Story (9), So. 120; Joey Levix (5), Jr., 126, 20-5; Bryson Burkett (3), Jr., 132, 21-1; William Nix (5), So., 138, 20-4; Trey Ballew (10), So., 145, 8-9; Ian Moore (5), Fr., 152, 19-3; Calen Moore (4), Jr., 160, 23-1; Raydyn Brooks (10), Fr., 170, 18-7; Matthew Cranfill (11), Fr., 182, 5-6; Zack Evans (5), Fr., 195, 20-5.
Bunker Hill (9):
Lawson Vang (2), Jr. 106 lbs., 18-2; Christian Garcia (4), So., 113, 18-2; Raul Hernandez (3), Jr., 120, 17-3; Alan Morales (9), So., 132, 13-7; Alex Betancourt (7), Jr., 138, 13-3; Donta Davis (8), Fr., 145, 6-3; Brian Bouttavong (10), Jr., 152, 11-6; Brayden Guess (3), Jr. 160, 20-0; Zeke Andrews (14), Fr., 182, 5-11.
East Lincoln (9):
Jordan Dexter (11), So., 106 lbs., 6-10; Devean Huskey (5), Jr., 113 pounds, 17-2; Luke Davidson (3), Jr. 126, 17-2; Tommy Dean (14), Jr., 132,4-12; Eli Scott (13), Jr., 145, 1-6; Caleb Hines (1), Sr., 152, 19-1; TyJai Johnson (12), Jr. 170, 8-10; Grayson Cannon (1), Sr. 182, 20-0; Trent Smith (1), Sr. 285, 13-3.
North Lincoln (11):
Peyton Sutton (5), Jr., 106, 15-6; Garrett Davis (14), Fr., 113, 14-9; Evan Stanley (8), So., 126, 15-7; Jordan Schlossman (1), Sr., 132, 23-1; Cole Ellis (9), Fr., 138, 18-7; Aaron Keville (10), Fr., 145, 10-13; Joey Plyler (4), Jr. 170, 20-2; Jordan Dininny (5), Sr. 182, 14-6; Brennan Rogers (12), So., 195, 8-12; Peyton Hubbard (14), Fr., 220, 6-11; Logan Owenby (15), Jr., 285, 5-16;
West Iredell (4):
Hunter Martin (7), Fr., 113 lbs., 14-3; Caleb Alford (6), Sr. 138, 14-3; Garrison Head (12), Fr., 145, 7-10; Jason Anderson (10), Sr. 285, 10-7,
3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Host: North Henderson High, Hendersonville, 9 a.m.
Alexander Central (8) (Name (Seed), class, weight, record):
Kanon Harringon (10), Fr., 120 lbs., 10-7; Christian McGalliard (6), So., 126, 12-8; Elijah Peal (5), Jr., 160, 14-4; Gavin Hoskins (16), Sr., 170, 9-14; Noah Medders (7), Jr., 182, 15-7; Logan Shoemake (4), Fr., 195, 16-4; Nathaniel Dahlstrom (9), Fr., 220, 14-8; Furquan Maynard (10), Jr., 285, 15-6.
Freedom (5):
Jeulenea Khang (5), So., 106, 10-3; Hunter Smith (14), Fr., 145, 6-7; Kalvin Khang (5), Jr., 152, 12-2; Isaac Searcy (16), So., 160, 7-7; Fredy Vicente-Perez (4), So., 11-3.
St. Stephens (14):
Alec Petty (14), Fr. 106 lbs., 13-11; Cesar Chavez Alonzo (6), So. 113, 19-4; Chance Wilson (3), So., 120, 20-3; Evan Trossi (5), Jr., 126, 17-5; Brady Connell (8), So., 132, 17-6; Kymani Evans (5), Jr., 138, 18-5; Will Moore (11), So., 145, 7-6; Beck Nestor (7), Sr., 152, 15-6; Jayden Jackson (7), Sr., 160, 17-5; Jacob Schwartz (14), Jr. 170, 6-7; Andre Britt (1), Jr. 182, 22-2; Luke Apollonio (11), So., 195, 10-10; Kasen Turner (15), So., 220, 8-13; Evan Vue (16), Jr., 285, 7-8.
Watauga (7):
Jacob Steadman (12), So., 120 lbs., 11-12; Noah Styles (10), So., 126, 7-6; Daniel Russom (9), Jr., 132, 16-8; Ben Francisco (11), Sr., 138, 11-8; Tanner Hollars (15), Sr., 145, 11-13; Luke Cuthbert (8), Jr., 160, 14-5; Keadon Anderson (15), So., 170, 9-13.
4A WEST REGIONAL
Host: Mallard Creek High, Charlotte
Participants from McDowell and South Caldwell were not announced as of midnight Tuesday.