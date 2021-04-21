Foard softball comes from behind to top Draughn

Wright felt that Thomas’ focus to make the adjustments came as the defense for Foard settled down after a rocky start. According to Wright, that is something Foard’s pitchers have been able to do as the season has progressed.

“She calmed down,” Wright said. “A lot of times our pitchers think they need to take it on themselves. They’ve built confidence and we’ve got our fielding like we need it, but our pitchers are starting to have more a lot more confidence in our defense and that enables them to focus more on what they’re doing and hit their marks and throw the pitches they need to throw.”

Foard’s rally started in the second. Breanna Minton singled and advanced to second when second baseman Madison Powell dropped a toss from short on an attempted force. After Sarah Leonhardt advanced the runners on a sacrifice, a grounder off the bat of Reagan Willis went underneath the glove of Powell, allowing both runners to score.

The Tigers took the lead for good in the third with a two-out rally. Thomas walked and Sarah Leonhardt singled to set up a two-run double by Willis.