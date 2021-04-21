Foard softball comes from behind to top Draughn

NEWTON — There is a saying that appears to be a perfect fit for the 2021 Fred T. Foard softball team: “It’s not how you start, but how you finish.” It was true in their game Tuesday night and it’s a microcosm of the Tigers' season to this point.
Down three runs early, the Tigers scored 11 unanswered and routed Draughn 11-3 in a key Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game Tuesday night.
“When we started the season off,” said head coach Roland Wright, “we were making bad mistakes and not getting the breaks. Little things like the ball hitting off a glove and shooting out. I told them to stay focused and keep going and the breaks are going to come back our way.”
After a 2-2 start, the victory was the sixth in seven games for Foard and avenged a loss to Draughn, which defeated Foard 8-6 just eight days ago. More importantly, the victory kept the Tigers (8-3) on pace with Bunker Hill for second place in the conference. The Bears also won on Tuesday, defeating West Iredell 10-0.
Meanwhile, the loss dropped the Wildcats to 6-4, but they are still a game behind both Foard and Bunker Hill in the loss column. Draughn’s best chance to make up that deficit will come Thursday night when it travels to Bunker Hill. At the same time, Foard will host unbeaten Hibriten, which defeated East Burke 6-3 on Tuesday. The Panthers (11-0) can wrap up the conference title outright with a win on Thursday, leaving Bunker Hill, Foard and Draughn to tussle for the second of two state playoff berths allotted to the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Bunker Hill also has a game remaining at Hibriten, which is scheduled for next Tuesday.
Sloppy play in the field was the theme for much of the game with the teams combining for eight errors. The miscues led to six unearned runs, many of those coming early.
Draughn scored twice in the first inning, with the action centered around Chloe Gray. With one on and one out, the left-handed hitter fought through a 10-pitch at-bat before skewing a changeup off the end of the bat for an infield hit that put runners at the corners. On an attempted steal of second by Gray, the throw by Foard catcher Averie Waddell was mishandled by Kaitlyn Leonhardt, who covered second on the play. Katie Cozort scampered home for the first run. One out later, Dakota Melancon singled in Gray to make it 2-0.
Draughn added another run in the second, when Katie Lail reached on an error and scored on Maddie Crouch’s double to right.
That turned out to be the last hurrah for the Wildcats, as Foard starting pitcher Payton Thomas settled down. After giving up a leadoff double to Gray in the third, the senior retired 15 of the last 18 she faced in a complete-game effort. The right-hander allowed the three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. Pounding the strike zone, Thomas threw first-pitch strikes to 22 of the 29 hitters she faced.
“I was throwing more outside,” said Thomas of the shift in attacking the hitters. “I was kind of working around the plate when I first started, then I started staying mainly outside and they were just having a hard time.”
Wright felt that Thomas’ focus to make the adjustments came as the defense for Foard settled down after a rocky start. According to Wright, that is something Foard’s pitchers have been able to do as the season has progressed.
“She calmed down,” Wright said. “A lot of times our pitchers think they need to take it on themselves. They’ve built confidence and we’ve got our fielding like we need it, but our pitchers are starting to have more a lot more confidence in our defense and that enables them to focus more on what they’re doing and hit their marks and throw the pitches they need to throw.”
Foard’s rally started in the second. Breanna Minton singled and advanced to second when second baseman Madison Powell dropped a toss from short on an attempted force. After Sarah Leonhardt advanced the runners on a sacrifice, a grounder off the bat of Reagan Willis went underneath the glove of Powell, allowing both runners to score.
The Tigers took the lead for good in the third with a two-out rally. Thomas walked and Sarah Leonhardt singled to set up a two-run double by Willis.
Small ball helped to break open the game in the fourth, when Foard sent eight to the plate. Madison Moser started the inning with a chopper up the first baseline that skipped off the glove during the diving attempt of Brianna Nations at first. After Riley Vogel walked, Kaitlyn Leonhardt beat out a bunt in front of the plate to load the bases. One out later, Minton drove a ball of the fence in right-center to score two. Thomas’ groundout to first brought in Kaitlyn Leonhardt before her sister Sarah reached on an error by Gray at short, which allowed Minton to come home.
Two more errors by the Wildcats helped Foard to score three more in the sixth. After Minton (3-for-4) doubled, Thomas reached on a throwing error by the pitcher Melancon. Sarah Leonhardt doubled in Thomas with the final two runs scoring when Willis reached on a throwing error by Crouch at third.
“These girls don’t quit,” Wright said. “They got down early, but they didn’t stop. They had confidence and they’ve got confidence and they’re playing like a team that has confidence that they’re going to win. Along with the breaks, and getting some big-time hits, which we haven’t had at certain times, we’re starting to bring in some runs.”
Draughn: 210 000 0 – 3 5 5
Fred T. Foard: 022 403 X – 11 11 3
WP: Payton Thomas
LP: Dakota Melancon