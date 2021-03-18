Foard softball begins season with 6-1 win over West Iredell

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard softball team got off to a 4-1 start last year before the season was shuttered due to COVID-19. The Tigers had allowed three runs or less in every contest a year ago, and were averaging nearly 10 runs per game.
Foard returned to the diamond on Wednesday night for its first game of the 2021 season. After a slow start at the plate, the Tigers managed five hits including three extra-base knocks in their final three at-bats en route to a 6-1 home win over West Iredell.
“I wasn’t overly excited about it,” Foard coach Roland Wright said of his squad’s offensive performance. “I felt like we should’ve had a few more hits and produced a few more runs, but it just happens, it just was one of those nights. ... But overall, I can’t complain, it was a win.”
After both squads were held scoreless over the first three innings, Foard (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) went to work in the bottom of the fourth. Breanna Minton reached on a one-out walk before being replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Ally Punch, who was promptly retired on a force out that left Payton Thomas at first base with two outs. Following a walk to Kennedy Thompson, pinch-hitter Madison Moser deposited a triple into the right-field gap, scoring both Thomas and Thompson.
West Iredell (0-1, 0-1) countered with a run in the top of the fifth on a throwing error, but things could have been much worse if not for a couple of strong defensive plays by Foard center fielder Kaylee Yoder. With two runners on and one out, the Warriors’ Lindsey Harpe lifted a fly ball into deep center that Yoder tracked down and held on to despite crashing into the fence. Then, despite one run scoring on a throwing error by the Tigers’ catcher trying to retire a West Iredell runner stealing second, Yoder quickly scrambled to the errant throw and fired a strike to third base for the third out.
Following her back-to-back defensive gems, Yoder blasted a solo home run over the center-field fence to begin the bottom half of the frame. Riley Vogel and Kaitlyn Leonhardt each worked four-pitch walks, and both runners scored on a double from Minton. Later in the frame, Thompson brought Punch home with an RBI groundout to make it 6-1.
“She was amazing,” said Wright of Yoder’s defensive plays. “And that’s what we expect out of her, she’s all the time 100 percent. She made that catch on the wall, she caught the ball, threw it in to third, before you knew it she’s standing there at second base.
“She’s solid, and she’s been that way for us the past three years — making catches, tracking it down. Any type of ball hit to center field I pretty much count as an out,” he added. “She hit the ball hit too with power. She’s the leadoff batter and she’s matured, she’s been with us three years now and she’s taken over a leadership role and really stands out for us.”
From there, Minton retired the final six batters she faced, with the ball leaving the infield just once on another catch by Yoder on the warning track in center. The senior struck out three of those batters to finish with seven punchouts in a complete-game, four-hit effort. The only run she allowed was unearned.
“I thought Bre (Minton) pitched really well tonight, she was on,” said Wright. “She had to adjust to the umpires, but she did a great job and she’s a seasoned veteran, and our other pitcher Payton (Thomas), she’s seasoned as well. So we look for big things, but we try to take it one game at a time and fix what we can fix.”
The Tigers outhit West Iredell 6-4, with Yoder homering, Moser recording a triple, Minton tallying a double and Thompson, Thomas and Reagan Willis all adding singles. The Warriors didn’t have any extra-base hits, but did get singles from Taylor McClure, Julee Dagenhart, Jackie Pedraza and Kaylee Chapman.
Foard also finished with seven walks on offense, receiving two from Kaitlyn Leonhardt and one each from Yoder, Vogel, Minton, Thompson and Sara Leonhardt.
“That team right there played hard, he’s got a good program, (West Iredell) Coach (Phil) Fox does,” said Wright. “It was a battle there for a while and we finally got a few hits, we had Moser come in and got us started with that two-run triple, so that was big.”
After having Thursday’s home game against West Caldwell postponed to a later date, Foard visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday. Meanwhile, West Iredell hosts East Burke on Tuesday.
West Iredell: 000 010 0 — 1 4 0
Fred T. Foard: 000 240 X — 6 6 2
WP: Breanna Minton (1-0)
LP: Emma Byers (0-1)
