Foard softball begins season with 6-1 win over West Iredell

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard softball team got off to a 4-1 start last year before the season was shuttered due to COVID-19. The Tigers had allowed three runs or less in every contest a year ago, and were averaging nearly 10 runs per game.

Foard returned to the diamond on Wednesday night for its first game of the 2021 season. After a slow start at the plate, the Tigers managed five hits including three extra-base knocks in their final three at-bats en route to a 6-1 home win over West Iredell.

“I wasn’t overly excited about it,” Foard coach Roland Wright said of his squad’s offensive performance. “I felt like we should’ve had a few more hits and produced a few more runs, but it just happens, it just was one of those nights. ... But overall, I can’t complain, it was a win.”

After both squads were held scoreless over the first three innings, Foard (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) went to work in the bottom of the fourth. Breanna Minton reached on a one-out walk before being replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Ally Punch, who was promptly retired on a force out that left Payton Thomas at first base with two outs. Following a walk to Kennedy Thompson, pinch-hitter Madison Moser deposited a triple into the right-field gap, scoring both Thomas and Thompson.