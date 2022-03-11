Foard soccer too much for Maiden in 6-0 win

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard girls soccer team continued to roll on unscathed and unscored on in the still young 2022 season. The Tigers mauled unbeaten Maiden 6-0 at home on Thursday night.
Maiden coach Taylor Smith admitted his team ran into a real buzzsaw in the nonconference confrontation.
“Yes sir, we did,” Smith said. “That’s why we schedule those teams. We know that we’re going to get a heck of a test and see where we’re at when we play a team like Foard.”
The Tigers should probably not be considered just another one of “those teams,” however. Foard did not permit the Blue Devils a shot on goal until the 63rd minute of the match. It was the lone shot Maiden was able to get off against a stout Tigers defense led by Brianna McClough, Katie Whalen and Symone Akel. The trio didn’t bother drawing a line in the sand in front of goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth.
Instead, they built a brick wall.
“The girls were clicking on all cylinders tonight. Of course, you want to defend, and if you defend and we have the ball then they can’t score,” said Foard coach Stan Elliott. “I thought we played a solid game tonight. We’re going to have to continue this going into next week.”
The Tigers’ attack generated 33 shots, 20 in the first half, and scored on the first shot of the game. Working the left side, Brianna See sent a perfect touch pass ahead through a slim opening to Anna Schmidt, who deftly shot the ball past Blue Devils goalkeeper Emma Shokes in the third minute.
In the 36th minute, it was See who launched a shot from about 30 yards out in front of the net up and over the Maiden netminder to make the score 2-0 at the half.
Foard’s relentless attack continued in the second half and quickly began to wear down the Maiden defense. In the 43rd minute, Ofelia Tamas took a textbook crossing pass from Julia Chesson for the Tigers’ third goal. A minute later, Tamas struck again to give Foard a cushy 4-0 lead.
“I’ll be honest with you, our midfielders are playing out of their minds right now. I mean, they are really dictating the pace of the game,” Elliott said. “There’s a couple of them that are finding the seams and finding those connections with our forwards and it’s fun to watch.”
Sophomore Rylee Settlemyre picked up the final two goals for the Tigers. First, she corralled a deflected ball and ripped it into the net in the 65th minute. Just over two minutes later, she was the beneficiary of a pass from freshman Najah Ka and aimed another laser that found its mark.
Elliott noted that his team may have five seniors as its foundation, but many of the building blocks are underclassmen, including four freshmen in whom he has the utmost confidence.
“We have five seniors who are solid, and we build around them,” Elliott said. “But man oh man, we’ve got a good collection of girls following them.”
Wolgemuth, the Foard goalkeeper who is headed to Marshall University to continue her playing career, only had one opportunity for a save. But she made herself part of the Foard attack with her strong leg she routinely used to get the ball well up field.
“Somebody like Alexis you want to keep involved in the game. She gives us another element on set pieces,” Elliott said. “She is absolutely a special player.”
Shokes, the Maiden keeper, was unofficially credited with 12 saves.
Smith said there is a lot his team can take from Thursday's match heading into the rest of the season.
“We learned we’ve got some work to do, but we learned we’ve got some competitors. We didn’t stop fighting,” said Smith. “We’ve got to work on some of the aspects of our game. I think we’ve got hard workers and it’s going to take us a long way just with that competitiveness.”
Elliott discussed each match being another step in the Tigers’ season-long journey.
“We’ve got to build on each game. We don’t want to get complacent,” Elliott said. “We’re a team that is always humble and hungry. Then we know we can do some damage later on.”
Both teams will be on the road for their next contests. Foard (4-0) has another showdown of unbeatens next Tuesday at Hibriten, while Maiden (2-1) plays Wednesday at Cherryville.