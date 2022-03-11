Foard soccer too much for Maiden in 6-0 win

The Tigers’ attack generated 33 shots, 20 in the first half, and scored on the first shot of the game. Working the left side, Brianna See sent a perfect touch pass ahead through a slim opening to Anna Schmidt, who deftly shot the ball past Blue Devils goalkeeper Emma Shokes in the third minute.

In the 36th minute, it was See who launched a shot from about 30 yards out in front of the net up and over the Maiden netminder to make the score 2-0 at the half.

Foard’s relentless attack continued in the second half and quickly began to wear down the Maiden defense. In the 43rd minute, Ofelia Tamas took a textbook crossing pass from Julia Chesson for the Tigers’ third goal. A minute later, Tamas struck again to give Foard a cushy 4-0 lead.

“I’ll be honest with you, our midfielders are playing out of their minds right now. I mean, they are really dictating the pace of the game,” Elliott said. “There’s a couple of them that are finding the seams and finding those connections with our forwards and it’s fun to watch.”