Foard’s Wolgemuth earns MVP in East-West girls soccer game

BROWNS SUMMIT — Recent Fred T. Foard graduate Alexis Wolgemuth shined during her final match as a high school soccer player, earning Most Valuable Player honors during the annual East-West All-Star girls soccer game on Tuesday at Macpherson Stadium. The Marshall University commit played all 80 minutes in goal for the West team, which lost 1-0 but stuck close throughout due to Wolgemuth’s performance between the pipes.

The East squad fired 30 shots at Wolgemuth, but only one found the back of the net. Athens Drive’s Laura Westerbeek finished off a breakaway opportunity in the 55th minute off an assist from Maggie Stephens of Hoggard.

The West team only took two shots in the contest, both in the second half. Meanwhile, the East All-Stars recorded 15 shots in each half and also held an 8-0 edge in corner kicks.

Nonetheless, Wolgemuth tallied 17 saves, registering nine in the opening half and eight in the second half. She denied the East squad time and time again, just as she did so many opposing teams during a stellar soccer career at Foard.

Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller took one of the shots for the West side in 52 minutes off the bench. In addition, fellow Western Foothills 3A Conference players Cambell Vander Haar and Deana Poteat of East Lincoln played 80 and 66 minutes, respectively.

The East-West All-Star boys soccer game followed the girls’ contest on Tuesday, with the teams playing to a 3-3 tie. The East All-Stars scored the first two goals of the night as Aidan Payne of New Hanover scored off an assist from Jacksonville’s Ethan Gillette in the sixth minute and Sanderson’s Aidan Morgan found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the 16th.

The West team countered with three consecutive goals as High Point Central’s Benny Hernandez scored in the 36th minute, Concord’s Andrew Beohler scored in the 44th and South Mecklenburg’s Kheynne Ona-Vera scored in the 65th. However, the East squad’s Brendan Peeples of Cardinal Gibbons put one in with under 14 minutes remaining to account for the final score.

Hibriten’s David Franquiz started and played 62 minutes for the West All-Stars, with Foard’s Irvin Martinez-Villa recording one shot in 37 minutes off the bench. Hibriten’s Kevin Rivera-Rios also came off the bench, tallying one shot in 36 minutes.

The East-West All-Star football game was played on Wednesday at Greensboro’s Robert B. Jamieson Stadium. It was the final East-West football game that will be played during the summer, as the game is moving to December in 2023.