Foard’s Thao and Dorsey, Hickory’s Morin and White among local volleyball players to receive postseason honors
Foard's Thao and Dorsey, Hickory's Morin and White among local volleyball players to receive postseason honors

RALEIGH — Two days after helping Fred T. Foard capture its second straight 2A state volleyball championship, seniors Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey were named to the All-Region 7/8 team on Monday. Hickory seniors Kellen Morin and Bren White also landed on the 10-player squad, along with Freedom junior Brooke Barker, R-S Central junior MaKenzi Searcy, T.C. Roberson juniors Emerson Hoyle and Mackenzie Lynch and Charlotte Catholic’s Oreva Evivie (senior) and Caroline Rodriguez (sophomore).

All-conference squads were also recently released for the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A. Here’s a look at each of those all-conference teams (listed in order of league finish):

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A

Fred T. Foard (19-0, won 2A state title)

• Co-Player of the Year: Michelle Thao

• All-Conference: Megan Dorsey

• All-Conference: Haley Johnston

• All-Conference: Martina Foster

• Honorable Mention: Averie Dale

• Coach of the Year: Meredith Lombardi

Patton (14-3, lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)

• Co-Player of the Year: Ella Gragg

• All-Conference: Ella Gragg

• All-Conference: Izora Gragg

• All-Conference: Kenady Roper

• Honorable Mention: Danielle Wojcik

West Iredell (9-4)

• All-Conference: Addison Gallyon

• All-Conference: Reese Holland

• All-Conference: Meg Tillery

• Honorable Mention: Kahleah Gaither

Draughn (7-6)

• All-Conference: Chloe Gary

• All-Conference: Georgia Goulding

• Honorable Mention: Alexis Crump

Bunker Hill (4-6)

• All-Conference: Marlee Miller

• All-Conference Abigail Bentley

• Honorable Mention: Allie Sigmon

East Burke (4-9)

• All-Conference Kayleigh Icard

• All-Conference Danielle Foxx

• Honorable Mention: Erin Newton

West Caldwell (1-12)

• All-Conference Heaven Ruff

• Honorable Mention: Cambria Crisp

Hibriten (1-13)

• All-Conference Jordan Schlageter

• Honorable Mention: Hadie Nichols

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln (10-2, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

• Player of the Year: Kaylee Spees

• All-Conference: Jordan Gromlich

• All-Conference: Katie Cook

• All-Conference: Peyton Crates

• Coach of the Year: Stacy Possert

Maiden (11-4, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Lainee Hentschel

• All-Conference: Savannah Lail

• All-Conference: Anna White

Bandys (10-3)

• All-Conference: Mya Benfield

• All-Conference: Alexis Bolding

Lake Norman Charter (9-5)

• All-Conference: Abby Hunt

• All-Conference: Makayla Adelman

North Lincoln (6-8)

• All-Conference: Meghan Mowery

Newton-Conover (3-9)

• All-Conference: Cassidy Geddes

West Lincoln (2-10)

• All-Conference: Morgan Chapman

Lincolnton (0-12)

• All-Conference: Naomi Concepcion

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

Watauga (11-2, lost in second round of 3A state playoffs)

• All-Conference: Caroline Farthing

• All-Conference: Brelyn Sturgill

• All-Conference: Brooke Scheffler

• All-Conference: Sadie Sharpe

• Coach of the Year: Kim Pryor

Hickory (10-4, lost in second round of 3A state playoffs)

• Offensive Player of the Year: Bren White

• All-Conference: Brooke Rowland

• All-Conference: Taylor Rose

• All-Conference Kellen Morin

McDowell (8-5)

• Overall Player of the Year: Jessica Cannon

• All-Conference: Kathryn Baker

• All-Conference Jada Cannon

• All-Conference: Lucy Hames

Alexander Central (6-5)

• All-Conference: Bryanna Payne

• All-Conference: Brianna Abernathy

St. Stephens (5-7)

• All-Conference: Carter Leatherman

• All-Conference: Mack Fairchild

South Caldwell (2-9)

• All-Conference: Emma Grace Hiatt

Freedom (0-13)

• Defensive Player of the Year: Brooke Barker

• All-Conference: Ava Thomas

