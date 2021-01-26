Foard’s Thao and Dorsey, Hickory’s Morin and White among local volleyball players to receive postseason honors

RALEIGH — Two days after helping Fred T. Foard capture its second straight 2A state volleyball championship, seniors Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey were named to the All-Region 7/8 team on Monday. Hickory seniors Kellen Morin and Bren White also landed on the 10-player squad, along with Freedom junior Brooke Barker, R-S Central junior MaKenzi Searcy, T.C. Roberson juniors Emerson Hoyle and Mackenzie Lynch and Charlotte Catholic’s Oreva Evivie (senior) and Caroline Rodriguez (sophomore).