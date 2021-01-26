Foard’s Thao and Dorsey, Hickory’s Morin and White among local volleyball players to receive postseason honors

RALEIGH — Two days after helping Fred T. Foard capture its second straight 2A state volleyball championship, seniors Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey were named to the All-Region 7/8 team on Monday. Hickory seniors Kellen Morin and Bren White also landed on the 10-player squad, along with Freedom junior Brooke Barker, R-S Central junior MaKenzi Searcy, T.C. Roberson juniors Emerson Hoyle and Mackenzie Lynch and Charlotte Catholic’s Oreva Evivie (senior) and Caroline Rodriguez (sophomore).
All-conference squads were also recently released for the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A. Here’s a look at each of those all-conference teams (listed in order of league finish):
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
Fred T. Foard (19-0, won 2A state title)
• Co-Player of the Year: Michelle Thao
• All-Conference: Megan Dorsey
• All-Conference: Haley Johnston
• All-Conference: Martina Foster
• Honorable Mention: Averie Dale
• Coach of the Year: Meredith Lombardi
Patton (14-3, lost in third round of 2A state playoffs)
• Co-Player of the Year: Ella Gragg
• All-Conference: Ella Gragg
• All-Conference: Izora Gragg
• All-Conference: Kenady Roper
• Honorable Mention: Danielle Wojcik
West Iredell (9-4)
• All-Conference: Addison Gallyon
• All-Conference: Reese Holland
• All-Conference: Meg Tillery
• Honorable Mention: Kahleah Gaither
Draughn (7-6)
• All-Conference: Chloe Gary
• All-Conference: Georgia Goulding
• Honorable Mention: Alexis Crump
Bunker Hill (4-6)
• All-Conference: Marlee Miller
• All-Conference Abigail Bentley
• Honorable Mention: Allie Sigmon
East Burke (4-9)
• All-Conference Kayleigh Icard
• All-Conference Danielle Foxx
• Honorable Mention: Erin Newton
West Caldwell (1-12)
• All-Conference Heaven Ruff
• Honorable Mention: Cambria Crisp
Hibriten (1-13)
• All-Conference Jordan Schlageter
• Honorable Mention: Hadie Nichols
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln (10-2, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• Player of the Year: Kaylee Spees
• All-Conference: Jordan Gromlich
• All-Conference: Katie Cook
• All-Conference: Peyton Crates
• Coach of the Year: Stacy Possert
Maiden (11-4, lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Lainee Hentschel
• All-Conference: Savannah Lail
• All-Conference: Anna White
Bandys (10-3)
• All-Conference: Mya Benfield
• All-Conference: Alexis Bolding
Lake Norman Charter (9-5)
• All-Conference: Abby Hunt
• All-Conference: Makayla Adelman
North Lincoln (6-8)
• All-Conference: Meghan Mowery
Newton-Conover (3-9)
• All-Conference: Cassidy Geddes
West Lincoln (2-10)
• All-Conference: Morgan Chapman
Lincolnton (0-12)
• All-Conference: Naomi Concepcion
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A
Watauga (11-2, lost in second round of 3A state playoffs)
• All-Conference: Caroline Farthing
• All-Conference: Brelyn Sturgill
• All-Conference: Brooke Scheffler
• All-Conference: Sadie Sharpe
• Coach of the Year: Kim Pryor
Hickory (10-4, lost in second round of 3A state playoffs)
• Offensive Player of the Year: Bren White
• All-Conference: Brooke Rowland
• All-Conference: Taylor Rose
• All-Conference Kellen Morin
McDowell (8-5)
• Overall Player of the Year: Jessica Cannon
• All-Conference: Kathryn Baker
• All-Conference Jada Cannon
• All-Conference: Lucy Hames
Alexander Central (6-5)
• All-Conference: Bryanna Payne
• All-Conference: Brianna Abernathy
St. Stephens (5-7)
• All-Conference: Carter Leatherman
• All-Conference: Mack Fairchild
South Caldwell (2-9)
• All-Conference: Emma Grace Hiatt
Freedom (0-13)
• Defensive Player of the Year: Brooke Barker
• All-Conference: Ava Thomas