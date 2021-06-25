Foard’s Lombardi among NCHSAA award winners

Fred T. Foard head volleyball coach Meredith Lombardi was selected as the Doris Howard Female Coach of the Year, which is one of eight awards presented to “those who have done the most for high school athletics in the state rather than a single accomplishment or having an outstanding won-loss record.” Other such award winners included male coach of the year Larry Williford (Farmville Central boys basketball), athletic director of the year Jason Amy (Northwood), principal of the year Jerry Simmons (New Bern), superintendent of the year Rodney Shotwell (Rockingham County Schools), media representative of the year Dean Hensley (Hendersonville Times-News), athletic trainer of the year Carrie Powell (Swain County) and medical professional of the year Dr. Heath Thornton (Wake Forest Baptist Health).