Foard’s Lombardi among NCHSAA award winners

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association handed out its yearly awards during a virtual ceremony this week, with several of those honored having local ties.
Fred T. Foard head volleyball coach Meredith Lombardi was selected as the Doris Howard Female Coach of the Year, which is one of eight awards presented to “those who have done the most for high school athletics in the state rather than a single accomplishment or having an outstanding won-loss record.” Other such award winners included male coach of the year Larry Williford (Farmville Central boys basketball), athletic director of the year Jason Amy (Northwood), principal of the year Jerry Simmons (New Bern), superintendent of the year Rodney Shotwell (Rockingham County Schools), media representative of the year Dean Hensley (Hendersonville Times-News), athletic trainer of the year Carrie Powell (Swain County) and medical professional of the year Dr. Heath Thornton (Wake Forest Baptist Health).
Fred T. Foard’s Jamie Richard earned the Wilburn Clary Medal (scholarship worth $2,000), while Hibriten’s Jack Thomas Spears nabbed both the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Regional Scholarship ($750) and the Willie Bradshaw Memorial State Scholarship ($1,000). North Lincoln’s Angela Allen (Charlie Adams Scholarship worth $1,500) and Miles Phillips (Willie Bradshaw Memorial Regional Scholarship worth $750) were the other scholarship winners from the three area conferences.
Another notable award winner was Wilkes Central head football coach Ron Turner. A former head coach at Bunker Hill and assistant at Alexander Central, Turner was awarded the Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make A Difference” Award for Region 7.
East Surry head football coach Trent Lowman, previously the head coach at Bandys, also won an award. Lowman was chosen as the Football Coach of the Year for Section 3 of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). NFHS Section 3 comprises the states in the southeastern part of the country.