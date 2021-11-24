Foard’s Foster among local volleyball players to receive postseason honors

Postseason honors for volleyball players from the three area conferences — the Catawba Valley 2A, the Western Foothills 3A and the Northwestern 3A/4A — have been rolling in over the past few weeks. Here’s a listing of the players from those conferences to receive all-state, all-region and all-conference recognition:
NORTH CAROLINA VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE TEAM
Martina Foster, Fred T. Foard (3A)
NORTH CAROLINA VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-REGION 7/8 TEAM
Averie Dale, Fred T. Foard (3A)
Martina Foster, Fred T. Foard (3A)
ALL-CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE TEAM
Player of the Year: Savannah Lail, Maiden
Coach of the Year: Marsha Davis, Maiden
Ilysa Barr, Maiden
Alexis Bolding, Bandys
Morgan Carroll, West Lincoln
Gabby Edwards, Bandys
Katie Foster, Newton-Conover
Emma Fox, Newton-Conover
Aubree Grigg, East Burke
Grace Kilby, Maiden
Caley Powell, Bunker Hill
Trista Primmer, West Lincoln
Bailey Reynolds, Bandys
Emma Rhyne, Lincolnton
Allie Sigmon, Bunker Hill
Annalee Smith, Maiden
Dakota Teague, West Caldwell
ALL-WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE TEAM
Player of the Year: Martina Foster, Fred T. Foard
Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Norris, North Iredell
Defensive Player of the Year: Lyndsie Warren, Fred T. Foard
Coach of the Year: Meredith Lombardi, Fred T. Foard
Skylar Bolin, North Iredell
Tilley Collins, North Iredell
Katie Cook, East Lincoln
Laney Craig, Fred T. Foard
Averie Dale, Fred T. Foard
Olivia Eckard, St. Stephens
Kendall Fisher, East Lincoln
Addison Gallyon, West Iredell
Sami Gambill, Hickory
Kaylee Greer, Statesville
Sydney Hudson, North Lincoln
Haley Johnston, Fred T. Foard
Sarah Lingle, Fred T. Foard
Meagan Mowrey, North Lincoln
Ailena Mykins, North Iredell
Kadence Ramseyer, St. Stephens
Taylor Rose, Hickory
Madeline Sigmon, North Iredell
Keely West, West Iredell
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE TEAM
Player of the Year: Caroline Farthing, Watauga
Offensive Player of the Year: Brooke Scheffler, Watauga
Defensive Player of the Year: Brelyn Sturgill, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Kim Pryor, Watauga
Sarah Armentrout, Freedom (honorable mention)
Kenzie Baldwin, Watauga
Brooke Barker, Freedom (honorable mention)
Kadie Becker, South Caldwell
Mallory Bledsoe, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Adeline Bowers, Ashe County
Amber Chiarolanzio, Watauga (honorable mention)
Heather Deal, South Caldwell
Kailey Franklin, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Kylie Heavener, South Caldwell (honorable mention)
Jenna Hensley, Alexander Central (honorable mention)
Kirklyn Hudler, Ashe County (honorable mention)
Ashlyn Merritt, Alexander Central
Savannah Mooney, Freedom
Hadlie Nichols, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Paige Overcash, Ashe County
Megan Patton, Watauga
Emma Poarch, Hibriten
Bethany Pryor, Watauga
Jordan Schlageter, Hibriten
Sadie Sharpe, Watauga
Chesney Stikeleather, Alexander Central
Katie Story, Hibriten (honorable mention)
Faith Watson, Watauga (honorable mention)
Layna West, Alexander Central