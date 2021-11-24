 Skip to main content
Foard’s Foster among local volleyball players to receive postseason honors
Foard’s Foster among local volleyball players to receive postseason honors

Martina Foster

Fred T. Foard’s Martina Foster, 20, reaches for a tap at the net against North Iredell’s Emma Norris, 8, and Kaydan Flowers, 14, in a file photo from earlier this month in Olin. Foster recently received all-state, all-region and all-conference recognition.

 David Scearce, Record File Photo

Postseason honors for volleyball players from the three area conferences — the Catawba Valley 2A, the Western Foothills 3A and the Northwestern 3A/4A — have been rolling in over the past few weeks. Here’s a listing of the players from those conferences to receive all-state, all-region and all-conference recognition:

NORTH CAROLINA VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE TEAM

Martina Foster, Fred T. Foard (3A)

NORTH CAROLINA VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-REGION 7/8 TEAM

Averie Dale, Fred T. Foard (3A)

Martina Foster, Fred T. Foard (3A)

ALL-CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE TEAM

Player of the Year: Savannah Lail, Maiden

Coach of the Year: Marsha Davis, Maiden

Ilysa Barr, Maiden

Alexis Bolding, Bandys

Morgan Carroll, West Lincoln

Gabby Edwards, Bandys

Katie Foster, Newton-Conover

Emma Fox, Newton-Conover

Aubree Grigg, East Burke

Grace Kilby, Maiden

Caley Powell, Bunker Hill

Trista Primmer, West Lincoln

Bailey Reynolds, Bandys

Emma Rhyne, Lincolnton

Allie Sigmon, Bunker Hill

Annalee Smith, Maiden

Dakota Teague, West Caldwell

ALL-WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE TEAM

Player of the Year: Martina Foster, Fred T. Foard

Offensive Player of the Year: Emma Norris, North Iredell

Defensive Player of the Year: Lyndsie Warren, Fred T. Foard

Coach of the Year: Meredith Lombardi, Fred T. Foard

Skylar Bolin, North Iredell

Tilley Collins, North Iredell

Katie Cook, East Lincoln

Laney Craig, Fred T. Foard

Averie Dale, Fred T. Foard

Olivia Eckard, St. Stephens

Kendall Fisher, East Lincoln

Addison Gallyon, West Iredell

Sami Gambill, Hickory

Kaylee Greer, Statesville

Sydney Hudson, North Lincoln

Haley Johnston, Fred T. Foard

Sarah Lingle, Fred T. Foard

Meagan Mowrey, North Lincoln

Ailena Mykins, North Iredell

Kadence Ramseyer, St. Stephens

Taylor Rose, Hickory

Madeline Sigmon, North Iredell

Keely West, West Iredell

ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE TEAM

Player of the Year: Caroline Farthing, Watauga

Offensive Player of the Year: Brooke Scheffler, Watauga

Defensive Player of the Year: Brelyn Sturgill, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Kim Pryor, Watauga

Sarah Armentrout, Freedom (honorable mention)

Kenzie Baldwin, Watauga

Brooke Barker, Freedom (honorable mention)

Kadie Becker, South Caldwell

Mallory Bledsoe, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Adeline Bowers, Ashe County

Amber Chiarolanzio, Watauga (honorable mention)

Heather Deal, South Caldwell

Kailey Franklin, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Kylie Heavener, South Caldwell (honorable mention)

Jenna Hensley, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

Kirklyn Hudler, Ashe County (honorable mention)

Ashlyn Merritt, Alexander Central

Savannah Mooney, Freedom

Hadlie Nichols, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Paige Overcash, Ashe County

Megan Patton, Watauga

Emma Poarch, Hibriten

Bethany Pryor, Watauga

Jordan Schlageter, Hibriten

Sadie Sharpe, Watauga

Chesney Stikeleather, Alexander Central

Katie Story, Hibriten (honorable mention)

Faith Watson, Watauga (honorable mention)

Layna West, Alexander Central

Riyan Wilkins, Alexander Central (honorable mention)

