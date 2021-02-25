Foard on right track despite smaller numbers, inexperience

NEWTON — Numbers and experience often are two keys for the success of a football team. At the start of this shortened season, Fred. T. Foard will have to overcome both.
Fred T. Foard will start the season tonight against Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival Patton. Head coach Ryan Gettys said the roster numbers — which were still being constructed at the time of the interview after last Saturday’s scrimmage with Bandys — was affected especially by COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s a stress on everyone,” Gettys said. “We’re missing players that should be playing due to things like jobs, so they decided not to play. Our numbers are down, so we’re going to do the best we can. It’d be nice to have a few more guys here.”
For those who are on the squad, the Tigers will have to deal with inexperience on both sides of the ball. Nowhere is that more evident than at quarterback.
For now, Gettys expects to start with senior Alex Fisher behind center with fellow senior Justin Simpkins also getting playing time. Neither have played quarterback before this season. Fisher was an offensive guard and middle linebacker last season, while Simpkins was a receiver. Gettys admits that both are at “a learning stage.”
To help the signal callers gain confidence, Gettys hopes the Tigers’ returning backfield will be able to stabilize things. Foard lost leading rusher Corey Siemer to graduation, but the Tigers’ head coach is certain his ball carriers will help things along.
“We’re real happy with them,” said Gettys. “We have (junior) Cameron Gore returning from last year. He should be doing some good things for us. Landon Marlowe is a transfer last year as a freshman. Those are two key backs; that’s who’ll run the ball the most. (Senior) Brandon Alderman is a returning fullback. He’s a hard runner.”
The stable of backs will run behind a young line that will be led by senior Carson Butts and junior Landon Sweet.
“We’ve got some guys up there,” Gettys said. “But we’re really young up front.”
Defensively, the Tigers will also be led by Butts on the line and Fisher at the middle linebacker slot. Gettys admits the collective group of defenders are not big, but they are fast.
New defensive coordinator Parker Swearigen, who coached last year at Rosman, has been charged by Gettys to use that speed to the team’s advantage.
“You have to defend the run real well in this conference,” explained Gettys. “That’s the main reason I really want us to be fast and move and blitz and slant and anything we can do to mess up the offense and get to the ball.”
The kicking game will be handled by multi-sport star Alexis Wolgemuth, who Gettys coached to a 2A state girls tennis doubles title in 2018. The junior is also the leading scorer on the girls basketball team and is a forward on the girls soccer squad.
“She came to me and said, ’Could I kick for the football team?’” Gettys recalled. “I looked at her and said, ‘Absolutely.’ I think she’s going to do pretty well. She’s pretty good from 35 (yards), or at least 30. She’s going to be handling our PATs and kickoffs for us. That’s a big highlight is having her out here.”
With the numbers and inexperience, Gettys is realistic about what Foard will have to do to be successful this season. Despite the cold weather keeping practice and contact time to a minimum, the head coach is optimistic about where his team is in comparison to a season ago, when his team finished 2-9 in his first season back at the helm.
“There was some confusion and a period where the players and coaches were trying to feel each other out,” Gettys said. “I think we are a point now where we’re all on the same page. I think we showed today (last Saturday), we played better in that scrimmage than we did in last year’s scrimmage. We’re doing the right things.”
2020-21 FRED T. FOARD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Tonight: Patton, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
March 12: Hibriten, 7 p.m.
March 19: West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
March 26: at Draughn, 7 p.m.