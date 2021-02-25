Foard on right track despite smaller numbers, inexperience

NEWTON — Numbers and experience often are two keys for the success of a football team. At the start of this shortened season, Fred. T. Foard will have to overcome both.

Fred T. Foard will start the season tonight against Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival Patton. Head coach Ryan Gettys said the roster numbers — which were still being constructed at the time of the interview after last Saturday’s scrimmage with Bandys — was affected especially by COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s a stress on everyone,” Gettys said. “We’re missing players that should be playing due to things like jobs, so they decided not to play. Our numbers are down, so we’re going to do the best we can. It’d be nice to have a few more guys here.”

For those who are on the squad, the Tigers will have to deal with inexperience on both sides of the ball. Nowhere is that more evident than at quarterback.

For now, Gettys expects to start with senior Alex Fisher behind center with fellow senior Justin Simpkins also getting playing time. Neither have played quarterback before this season. Fisher was an offensive guard and middle linebacker last season, while Simpkins was a receiver. Gettys admits that both are at “a learning stage.”