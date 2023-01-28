Foard, Newton-Conover earn No. 1 seeds in dual state playoffs

Powerhouses all season, two teams from Catawba County picked up No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications in the West Region for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual state wrestling tournament, which begins today.

In brackets released by the NCHSAA on Thursday, Newton-Conover received the top seed in the 2A West Region and Fred T. Foard earned the No. 1 seed in the 3A West Region. Each will host a quad this afternoon, which will consist of the first two rounds.

In each of the state’s four classifications, 32 teams were slotted into eight quads throughout the state — four each in the West and East. The winner of each quad will advance to Wednesday’s third and regional round at sites to be determined by the NCHSAA. Winners on Wednesday advance to the state final next Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

From the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, eight teams qualified for the state tournament, each assigned to a quad throughout the West Region.

In the 2A West, the possibility exists for a mini-tournament involving the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Along with Newton-Conover, West Lincoln, Bandys and Lincolnton — all ranked in the top eight in the state — made the field of 16 in the West and were sent to separate quads in the region. All but Newton-Conover will be on the road. West Lincoln will go to R-S Central, Bandys to Morehead and Lincolnton to Trinity. Should each of the four win in the first two rounds, they would meet on Wednesday.

Joining Foard in the 3A tournament from the Western Foothills 3A Conference will be St. Stephens, which will wrestle at Eastern Guilford. Ashe County, the champion of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, was assigned to the quad at Foard.

The lone 4A school from the area to make the field is Watauga, which was sent to the quad at top-ranked Northwest Guilford. Here is an overview of the area teams and opponents.

(Note: Area coaches were invited to list key wrestlers, as well as keys for their teams’ success.)

NCHSAA DUAL WRESTLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

First and second round: Today. Third round and Regional final: Wednesday, Feb. 1, sites TBD. Championship: Saturday, Feb. 4, Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 4 p.m.

2A WEST REGION

NEWTON-CONOVER QUAD

No 1. Newton-Conover (43-1) vs. No. 16 McMichael (7-10)

No. 8 East Davidson (12-18) vs. No. 9 West Stanly (17-14)

Next up: Winner of the Trinity Quad (No. 4 Trinity, No. 5 North Wilkes, No. 12 Lincolnton, No. 13 West Wilkes)

Newton-Conover Red Devils

State dual tournament record: 59-20 (3 state titles 2013, 2014, 2016)

How they qualified: Catawba Valley 2A champion

Coach: Eddy Clark

Projected lineup: 106: Christian Garcia (43-3); 113: Isaiah Pittman (47-2); 120 Phoenix Michaud (42-8); 126: Wyatt Hernandez (16-18); 132: Darius Musaeus (32-19); 138: Connor Shumate (46-5); 145: Landon Williams (31-18); 152: Jason Brawley (48-3); 160: Caiden Rowe (32-15); 170: Jordan Henze (46-8); 182: Caleb Louchez (15-8) or Nicholas Cadwallader (11-6) 195: Owen Clark (45-2) 220: Joseph Liorett-Tutty (48-3); 285: Mason Abernathy (16-8) or Mykie Xiong (19-9).

Clark’s comments: “We have several keys guys starting with state champs Joesph Lioret-Tutty at 220 and Owen Clark at 195. Other key guys are state placers with Isaiah Pittman at 113 and JJ Brawley at 152. Our next guys are Connor Shumate at 138 and Phoenix Michaud at 120. Our key to dual meet wins is going to fall on the other guys. The ones you don’t hear much about are usually the ones that determine the outcome of big dual matches. That’s why it is so critical to have depth and experience in all weight classes.”

McMichael Phoenix

State dual tournament record: 25-10 (2 state titles 2004, 2007, 1st appearance since 2011)

How they qualified: Mid-State 2A runner-up

Projected lineup: 106: Jack Rogers (14-7); 113: Zach Rogers (11-11); 120: Trenton Leonard (10-13); 126: Ian Kokx (14-11); 132: Aiden Brownfield (11-15); 138: Gavin Faries (7-16); 145: Kameron Lowe (2-15); 152: Edward Robles (21-9); 160: Jesse Compton (6-17); 170: Hezekiah James (18-7); 182: none; 195: Matthew Slade (9-10); 220: Michael Vazquez (12-5); 285: Hayden Meeks (10-3)

East Davidson Golden Eagles

State dual tournament record: 33-15 (2 state titles 1993, 1995)

How they qualified: Central Carolina 2A representative

Coach: Marcus Sayers

Projected lineup: 106: Lily Bolz (5-15); 113: Jose Escobar (17-16); 120: Christian Peace (15-13); 126: Danielle Dennis (10-13); 132: Dylan Poole (23-8); 138: Jayson Justus (7-14); 145: Joseph Myers (22-9); 152: Logan Cribb (20-13); 160: Joshua Combs (8-28); 170: Bradyn Slate (17-15);182: Landon Hill (10-9); 195: Cameron Garrett (23-12); 220: Foster Warren (9-15); 285: Caleb Irwin (21-7).

West Stanly Colts

State dual tournament record: 0-3

How they qualified: Rocky River 2A representative

Coach: Darrell Watson

Projected lineup: 106: Stone Martin (33-8); 113: Sawyer Griffin (26-20); 120: none; 126: Logan Diss (32-11); 132: Ashton Jamar (15-7); 138: Kreed Osborne (35-3); 145: Mason Patera (19-6); 152: Caleb Diss (28-13: 160: Sawyer Elwood (20-23); 170: Garrett Burris (10-24); 182: none; 195: 220: Owen Grismer (32-9); 285: Ethan Pickering (16-24).

TRINITY QUAD

No. 4 Trinity (14-3) vs. No. 13 West Wilkes (22-11)

No. 5 North Wilkes (16-6) vs. No. 12 Lincolnton (18-7)

Next up: Winner of the Newton-Conover quad (No 1. Newton-Conover, No. 8 East Davidson, No. 9 West Stanly, No. 16 McMichael)

Lincolnton Wolves

State dual tournament record: 0-5

How they qualified: Wild card

Coach: Brent Gates

Projected lineup: 106: Isaac Powell (31-9); 113: Matthew Davis (23-13); 120: Rylee Wesson (27-21); 126: Nehemiah Lynch (21-20); 132: Caleb Deaton (39-5); 138: Ethan Smith (41-8); 145: Josh White (37-5); 152: Cory Watson (12-19); 160: Nathan Wells (14-20); 170: Gabriel Robinson (15-20; 182: Skyler Teague (20-18); 195: Keondre Smith (9-27); 220: Gavin Gholami (22-22); 285: Geviaunta Walker (8-0)

Gates’ comments: “We have a hard-working group of kids. We’re blessed that they are also a group of good people. Coach (Butch) Ross (West Lincoln wrestling coach) told me a long time ago: ‘If you can pin, pin. If you can’t pin, win. And if you can’t win, don’t get pinned.’ So that pretty much sums it up. I think we have a really tough group of kids. I can’t brag enough on them or my assistant coaches. They all do a phenomenal job. We have to stay off of our backs and get bonus points where we are able. I think we have wrestled an incredibly tough schedule this year, not to mention our conference opponents are among the very best in the state. The bottom line is that we are really excited to be in the duals.”

North Wilkes Vikings

State dual tournament record: 16-14 (1 state title, 1998; 1st appearance since 2013)

How they qualified: Foothills 2A Champion

Coach: Jason Bowlin

Projected lineup: 106: Hunter Dancy (18-14); 113: Ethan Goins (14-17); 120: Phillip Dancy (16-12); 126: Simitrio Hernandez (31-2); 132: Chase Eller (28-6); 138: Ben South (20-14); 145: Alex Ball (26-9); 152: Chandler Johnson (10-7); 160: Dakota Faw (8-15); 170: Brayden Scronce (13-17); 182: Mason Dancy (27-7); 195: Slevin Urick (24-8); 220: Tegan Funes Morales (2-10); 285: Blaine Shell (8-9).

Trinity Bulldogs

State dual tournament record: 21-15

How they qualified: Piedmont 2A representative

Coach: Brandon Coggins

Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Edgar Vasquez Mora (33-9); 113: Brayden Hall (39-8); 120: Spencer May (41-6); 126: Levi Dennis (37-8); 132: Gavin McCall (35-14); 138: Baron Justice (24-14); 145: Zane Schloemer (3-5); 152: None; 160: Johnny Bryant (27-15); 170: Lawson Coltrane (19-11); 182: Gavin Hardister (36-8); 195: None; 220: Joey Smith (34-6); 285: Joseph Trahan (8-7).

West Wilkes Blackhawks

State dual tournament record: 32-16 (4 state titles 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

How they qualified: Foothills 2A runner-up

Coach: Earl Roland

Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Isaac Clonch (12-15) or Isaiah Huffman (5-15); 113: Joshua Orellana (8-16); 120: Carter Minton (41-1); 126: Cruz Limon (28-16); 132: Jeff Mc Neill (40-8) 138: Zack Sheets (28-7) 145: Connor Ridgell; 152: Camerson Blevins (4-6) or Ethan West (2-4); 160: Chris West (29-14); 170: Holt Hanchey (29-9) or Seth Huffman (32-16); 182: Henchey or Huffman; 195: Elija Ramirez (22-15); 220: Brody Patrick (8-12); 285: Konnor Adams (7-14).

MOREHEAD QUAD

No. 3 Morehead (21-3) vs. No. 14 Hendersonville (29-7)

No. 6 Mount Pleasant (17-10) vs. No. 11 Bandys (22-8)

Next up: Winner of the R-S Central quad (No. 2 R-S Central, No. 7 Owen, No. 10 West Lincoln, No. 15 Southwestern Randolph)

Bandys Trojans

State dual tournament record: 18-10 (3 state titles 2005, 2006, 2022)

How they qualified: Wild card

Coach: Justin Adams

Projected lineup: 106: Eli Timberlake (12-17); 113: Chauncy Reece (16-15); 120: Sincere Haqq (1-18); 126: Trey Story (38-9); 132: Keilan Adams (9-9); 138: Will Nix (40-5); 145: Trey Ballew (21-3); 152: Luke Burkett (39-13); 160: Ian Moore (32-3); 170: Connor Byrd (14-10); 182: Camden Mongene (17-6); 195: Zack Evans (31-6); 220: Matthew Cranfill (45-8); 285: Andrew McCrary (22-15) or Avery Miller (8-2).

Adams’ comments: “Trey Story is a utility guy who wrestles many weights and doesn’t complain. Trey Ballew has been wrestling through injuries and is sneaky good. Key is to keep his confidence level high. Ian Moore is just a hammer. Watch out if he decides to get mean. Will Nix is someone I would hate to have in my bracket. Luke Burkett has jumped levels this season and I wouldn’t want wrestle him. Matt Cranfill has been behind some past hammers. He’s put the time in and is just a grinder. For us, we need the kids to wrestle like the champions they are and never stop wrestling to improve. When we don’t worry about winning, we’re a tough out.”

Morehead Panthers

State dual tournament record: 67-23 (7 state titles last in 2016)

How they qualified: Mid-State 2A champion

Projected lineup: 106 Elijah Horton (35-2): 113: Cameron Benton (16-8); 120: Jared Thomas (28-4): 126: Nathan Howard (35-8); 132: Tyler Moore (17-5); 138: Brock Blizzard (23-14); 145: Ephram Biggs (7-5); 152: Cole Pritchard (38-2); 160: Andrew Myers (7-13); 170: Mark Hancock (18-10); 182: Jonathan Dyson (11-3); 195: Xavier Roberts (33-7); 220: Colin Bauman (31-3); 285 Jesse Walker (11-11).

Hendersonville Bearcats

State dual tournament record: 0-8

How they qualified: Mountain Foothills 2A runner-up

Projected lineup: 106: Alexander May (46-0); 113: Daniel Reyes (35-13); 120: Donnie Black; 126: Leland Carroll: 132: None; 138: None; 145: Walker Mains (49-2); 152: Dennis Waters (43-5); 160: Chaz Johnson; 170: Alex Ashley (42-9); 182: None; 195: Alex Maximov (43-8); 220: Reece Wilson (38-9); 285: Eli Kole-Davis (40-11).

Mount Pleasant Tigers

State dual tournament record: 33-28

How they qualified: Yadkin Valley 2A representative

Coach: Jarin Spradley

Projected lineup: 106: Cameron Gue (41-3); 113: Seth Almond (40-6); 120: Dalton Barbee (13-19); 126: Josh Hammac (39-12); 132: David McEachern (40-8); 138: John Glenn (9-20); 145: Kynzer Flynn (5-12); 152: Jacob Reigel (23-14); 160: Chase Anderson (11-21) or Mason Crayton (16-15); 170: Evan Sifford (9-21); 182: Ayden Smith (9-8); 195: None; 220: Colt Kluttz (36-7); 285: William Troutman (2-6) or Kayden Walker (9-9).

R-S CENTRAL QUAD

No. 2 R-S Central (26-8) vs. No. 15 Southwestern Randolph (17-8)

No. 7 Owen (12-10) vs. No. 10 West Lincoln (24-6)

Next up: Winner of the Morehead Quad (No. 3 Morehead, No. 6 Mount Pleasant, No. 11 Bandys, No. 14 Hendersonville)

West Lincoln Rebels

State dual tournament record: 61-24 (4 state titles 2000, 2015, 2018, 2019)

How they qualified: Catawba Valley 2A runner-up

Coach: Butch Ross

Projected lineup: 106: Andy Saine (32-5); 113: Eli Leatherman (29-11); 120: Bladen Ingle (30-16); 126: Logan Reynolds (25-17); 132: Jack Stewart (19-14); 138: Keegan Bostic (26-14); 145: Alex Fincannon (22-22); 152: Blaze Dedmon (15-22); 160: Levi Huss (23-20); 170: Patrick Goins (38-5); 182: Mason Avery (36-2); 195: Curtis Goins (26-10); 220: Dayne Harrelson (12-6) 285: Camden Sain (34-10).

Ross’ comments: “We are led by an outstanding group of seniors — Mason Avery, Patrick Goins, Curtis Goins, Eli Leatherman, Andy Saine, Alex Fincannon and Blaze Dedmond. The key to our success during the duals will have to be a total team effort.”

Owen Warhorses

State dual tournament record: 4-8 (First appearance since 2014)

How they qualified: Western Highlands 2A representative

Coach: Dwight Shelton

Projected lineup: 106: Neveah Perkins (7-11); 113: Miles Corbett (13-15); 120: John Bryson Perkins (21-16); 126: Kaiser Perkins (22-16); 132: Adrian Grooms (9-12); 138: Fisher McPherson (24-15); 145: Joaquin Leunda Freeman (13-13); 152: Kameron Moore (19-7); 160: Liam Franklin (8-8); 170: Jackson Craig (15-18); 182: Daniel Rueda (24-9); 195: Jason Dash (28-10); 220: Lucian Thomas (23-15); 285: Rio Obispo (10-6).

R-S Central Hilltoppers

State dual tournament record: 10-18

How they qualified: Mountain Foothills 7 2A Champion

Coach: Rich Cox

Projected lineup: 106: Sam Gosnell (40-11); 113: Sumter Horton (44-4); 120: Alex Lopez (14-9); 126: Hunter Feagan (29-12); 132: Gunner Horton (38-13); 138: Caleb Cox (43-8); 145: Cameron Crawford (11-4); 152: Hayden Snethen (29-14) or Brayden Helms (30-18); 160: Will Dupree (17-19); 170: Richard Post (29-4); 182: Randall Dunn (2-8); 195: Jacob Hudgins (19-20); 220: Daniel Owens (8-3); 285: Alex Roach (8-25).

Southwestern Randolph

State dual tournament record: 19-18

How they qualified: Piedmont 2A runner-up

Projected lineup: 106: Janaksel Perez (21-9); 113: Nabor Perez (16-12); 120: Nathan Russell (9-13); 126: Dustin Foulke (7-10); 132: Michael Jaimes (13-7); 138: Luke White (28-1); 145: Mason Leonard (23-12); 152: Ty Dixon (12-9); 160: Erick Lopez (19-9); 170: Ismael Tejeda (8-10); 182: None. 195: Miguel Garcia (12-12); 220: Jose Flores; 285 (23-2): Rylee Holdaway (11-14).

3A WEST REGION

FRED T. FOARD QUAD

No. 1 Fred T. Foard (33-1) vs. No. 16 West Charlotte (7-18)

No. 8 Ashe County (18-11) vs. No. 9 Asheboro (26-8)

Next up: Winner of Pisgah Quad (No. 4 Pisgah, No. 5 Enka, No. 12 North Henderson, No. 13 Dudley)

Fred T. Foard Tigers

State dual tournament record: 41-9 (4 state titles 2013, 2015, 2020, 2022)

How they qualified: Western Foothills 3A champion

Coach: Mike Carey

Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: George Coleman (40-5); 113: Austin Laws (32-6); 120: Toby Bowman (28-15); 126: Parker Johns (28-9); 132: Brayden Johns (9-3); 138: Kevin Romero (23-7); 145: Brock Carey (43-0); 152: Brayden Mejia (36-1); 160: Jon Byrd (29-9); 170: Zane Birtchet (40-2); 182: Sam Drum (30-14); 195: Dylan Smith (41-0); 220: Colby Mace (9-1); 285:Sam Bolch (36-5).

Carey’s comments: “We have four guys who have been in the state finals before — Brock Carey (Davidson signee), Brayden Mejia, Zane Birtchet and Dylan Smith (Davidson commit). We will need our hammers to get bonus points in big matches, while our kids that might be overmatched will need to limit bonus points. We know how to wrestle and we have tough kids, so we are eager to compete.”

Ashe County Huskies

State dual tournament record: 5-7

How they qualified: Northwestern 3A/4A champion

Coach: Brandon and Danny Dillard

Projected lineup: 106: Landon Wilson (24-12); 113: Bridger Fairchild (26-7); 120: Gabriel Smith (35-5); 126: Ryder Phillips (25-13); 132: Takoda Barns (6-12); 138: Luke Sheets (39-4); 145: Luke Osborne (40-3); 152: Lukas Spencer (35-13); 160: Matthew Peterson (20-0); 170: Phoenix Miller (10-19); 182: Mason Armentrout (26-19); 195: Nathan Herman (5-4); 220: Ben Bare (19-26); 285: Isaac Pennington (2-22).

West Charlotte Lions

State dual tournament record: 0-1

How they qualified: Queen City 3A representative

Coach: Otis Powell

Projected lineup: 106: None. 113: None. 120: None. 126: None. 132: Dewayne Stewart (19-13); 138: Nashon Smith (16-16); 145: Brandon Williams (11-10); 152: Demaryion Dubose (18-6); 160: Zadarion Brown (12-15); 170: Michael Kpuih (7-8); 182: Camilo Perez (20-13); 195: Jan Ksor (4-15); 220: Blake Mangum (20-4); 285: J’Sean Wilson (12-11).

Asheboro Blue Comets

State dual tournament record: 8-11

How they qualified: Mid-Piedmont 3A champion

Coach: Jake Barrier

Projected lineup: 106: Bearik Bigelow (29-9); 113: Jayden Hernandez (4-5) 120: Zavier Santos (38-5); 126: Diego Gutierrez (33-1)or Nicholas Desroches (14-11); 132: Samuel Salinas (19-13); 138: Adam Curry (22-19); 145: Jaylon Moore 16-17; 152: David Curtis (19-22); 160: Christian Diaz (16-9); 170: Dylan Diaz (22-18); 182: Michael Brady (31-8); 195: Eddie Soto (27-11); 220: Marvin Tucker (6-5); 285: Guillermo Santos (14-8).

EASTERN GUILFORD QUAD

No. 2 Eastern Guilford (47-0) vs. No. 15 Central Cabarrus (15-4)

No. 7 Parkwood (17-2) vs. No. 10 St. Stephens (38-6)

Next up: Winner of West Rowan Quad (No. 3 West Rowan, No. 6 Stuart Cramer, No. 11 North Gaston, No. 14 Montgomery Central)

St. Stephens Indians

State dual tournament record: 48-30 (1 state title 2019)

How they qualified: Western Foothills 3A runner-up

Coach: Billy Baker

Projected lineup: 106: Christian Cruz-Hernandez 18-8; 113: Ivan Cortez (34-8); 120: Cesar Chavez Alonzo (45-6); 126: Logan Laws (29-19; 132: Brady Connell (41-6); 138: Will Moore (43-10); 145: Zamonte Bruen-Brown (37-11); 152: Dylan Herrera Luna (42-12); 160: Will Fincher (43-10); 170: Jared Luna (19-12); 182: Andrew Kehoe (44-3); 195: Avery Rhymer (28-8); 220: Isaac Burgin (22-10); 285: Thomas Lipford (21-22) or Kasen Turner (9-6)

Baker’s comments: “Andrew Kehoe is currently ranked No. 2 in the state and has two wins over the No. 3 ranked wrestler in the state. Senior Cesar Chavez Alonzo is currently ranked in the top eight at 120 pounds and was a state qualifier last year. Senior Brady Connell was a state qualifier as a sophomore but was injured and unable to compete last year. Seniors Will Moore and Dylan Herrera are also looking to make some noise at regionals. Top underclassmen are freshman Zamonte Bruen-Brown and sophomore Will Fincher. Our lineup does not have superstars, but we have been solid top to bottom with kids who work hard and have great attitudes.”

Parkwood Wolf Pack

State dual tournament record: 1-2

How they qualified: Rocky River 2A/3A champion

Coach: Chris Linthicum

Projected lineup: 106: Mason Stamey (32-12); 113: Kyle Simpson (40-7); 120: Jeammal Lamont (19-10); 126: Takota Tala (26-9) or Chayton Tala (31-10); 132: Caleb Osborne (7-2); 138: Jackson Stinson; 145: Evan Rogers or Calyb Dent; 152: Calyb Dent; 160: Sage Tala (18-10); 170: Ethan Truesdell (31-19); 182: Connor McCann (17-18); 195: Anthony Warner (21-15); 220: Grayson Wallace (36-15); 285: Jesse Hines (12-10).

Eastern Guilford Wildcats

State dual tournament record: 10-11

How they qualified: Midstate 3A champion

Coach: Maurice Atwood

Projected lineup: 106: Willian Hoo Chocoj (49-5); 113: Jeremiah Chapman (45-10); 120: Eljhdji Diouf (31-19); 126: Devin Ellis (32-5); 132: Omari Figueroa (50-5) or Malachi Cobb (38-12); 138: Malachi Hamilton (41-3); 145: Michael Green (41-6); 152: Nasir Grant (46-5) or Troy Gryder (19-2); 160: Marcus Bynum (48-2) or Zachari Burke (12-8); 170: Kelvin Daniels (50-5) or Kolby Gryder (12-5); 182: Solomon Howell (28-3) or Samuel Gidderon (17-6)l 195: Karin Sein (51-3) or Adejuwon Abidoye (8-4); 220: Xavier Wilson (46-4); 285: Christopher Riley (38-5).

Central Cabarrus Vikings

State dual tournament record: 6-11

How they qualified: Mid-State 3A runner-up

Coach: Ed Masterson

Projected lineup: 106: Gavin Baker (18-21); 113: Tehavien Freeman (15-7); 120: Jackson Kenney (19-18); 126: Connor Wilkerson (17-11); 132: Jackson Baglio (39-0); 138: Charleston Baglio (38-2); 145: Tyriq Freeman (32-7); 152: Trevon Waters (4-4); 160: Austin O’Day (15-19); 170: Michael Martinez (14-14); 182: Jazeo Jaime (27-10); 195: Drew Helms (3-7); 220: Michael Forney (13-3); 285: Brandon Bevilacqua (11-12).

4A WEST REGION

NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD QUAD

No. 1 Northwestern Guilford (27-0) vs. No. 16 Olympic (10-12)

No. 8 Watauga (10-9) vs. No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (11-4)

Next up: Winner of Mooresville Quad (No. 4 Mooresville, No. 5 Hough, No. 12 Ragsdale, No. 13 Weddington)

Watauga Pioneers

State dual tournament record: 6-7

How they qualified: Northwestern 4A representative

Coach: Zach Strickland

Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Liam Perry (4-8); 113: Isaac Hensley (15-20); 120: Creed Casner (13-8); 126: Ryder Sullivan (24-11); 132: Mike Menchu-Yax (7-12); 138: Jacob Steadman (15-14); 145: Camden Brock (10-11); 152: Palmer Smith (26-9); 160: Cooper Bleakley (1-5); 170: Cru Stoddard (0-11); 182: John Lantigua (25-12); 195: Mikey Portante (4-8); 220: Trabey Shepherd (20-17; 285: Eli Greene (15-13)

Strickland’s comments: “We have three wrestlers with over 20 wins on the season — John Lantigua at 182 (25 wins), Palmer Smith at 152 (26 wins), and Ryder Sullivan at 126 (24 wins). This is a relatively young Watauga team, only graduating three seniors this season. It will take a team effort from all 14 weight classes. Our guys have continued making huge improvements over the last few weeks and we’re excited for the opportunity to scrap with the best teams in the state.”

Charlotte Catholic Cougars

State dual tournament record: 1-17

How they qualified: Southwestern 4A champion

Projected lineup: 106: John Perry (7-0); 113: Zachary Sweeney (12-18); 120: Reynold Albritton (9-11); 126: Myers Gaston (6-3); 132: Joseph Baisley (35-4); 138: Andrew Albritton (19-7); 145: Lee Pederson (17-6); 152: Charlie McLaurin (21-10); 160: Crawford Thornton (11-5); 170: Zachariah Turner (20-13); 182: James Davis (14-10) or Ian Grier (11-9); 195: David Valenta (12-9); 220: Dominic Basrawala (19-14); 285: Henry Cox (1-4).

Northwest Guilford Vikings

State dual tournament record: 42-28 (1 state title 2019)

How they qualified: Metro 4A champion

Coach: Ron Bare

Projected lineup: 106: Kyle Pruden (26-2) or David Garner (15-5); 113: Tristen Lawrence (29-16); 120: Eli Pendergrass (46-2); 126: Jack Gibson (36-8); 132: Dylan Pepin (45-3); 138: Will Gibson (44-4); 145: Andrew Harger (40-9); 152: Isaac Woodlief (26-8); 160: Drew Pepin (50-1); 170: Dylan Attridge (31-5); 182: Nathan Boone (8-4) or Alex Rodriguez (19-14); 195: Derik Mirts (24-13); 220: Trey Tuggle (23-15); 285: Nick Byrd (21-10).

Olympic Trojans

State dual tournament record: 0-7

How they qualified: South Meck 4A runner-up

Projected lineup: 106: Cameron Massey (23-18); 113: Leyton Bean (19-3); 120: Lawson Bean (25-12); 126: Auden Kinman (6-13); 132: Damarion Olgesby-Wiggins (19-20); 138: Zahir Smith (11-21) or Steve Ramirez (4-18); 145: Jordan Guinn (3-11); 152: Bowie Tang (4-14); 160: Dakarai Vann (10-10); 170: Devin Evans (21-5); 182: Ian Maxwell (27-14); 195: None; 220: Jyron Tosi (16-4); 285: Christian Carranza (27-8).