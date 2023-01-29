Foard knocks off West Charlotte, Ashe County to open dual playoffs

NEWTON — Most teams that battle injuries, along with a missed weight by a wrestler, could fall apart in a playoff dual. For Fred T. Foard, it’s “next man up.”

The 3A West’s No. 1 seed had little problems getting through the first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state dual team tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers received seven forfeits in the first round in defeating No. 16 West Charlotte 75-6. In Round 2, Foard navigated a strong opposing middleweight group with little issues in a 51-18 win over No. 9 Ashe County.

The Tigers (35-1) advance to Wednesday night’s third round against No. 5 Enka. The winner of that dual will move immediately to the regional final against the winner of the dual between No. 2 Eastern Guilford and No. 3 West Rowan. The site and time of the regional quad has yet to be announced by the NCHSAA.

The day started ominously enough for the Tigers, as an undisclosed wrestler missed a weight. Combined with some injuries, head coach Mike Carey juggled the Foard lineup.

There was little concern in the first match, as the Tigers easily put away West Charlotte, winning six of the seven contested bouts. Zane Birtchet at 170 pounds, Dylan Smith (195), Brock Carey (145), Brayden Mejia (152) and Jon Byrd (160) also had first-period pins.

In the only match to go the distance, Colby Mace (220) needed a takedown in the final 30 seconds to outlast Blake Mangum 6-5. West Charlotte’s lone victory came when J’Sean Wilson scored a quick pin.

Despite the dominance, Mike Carey didn’t feel his club was ready to go for the 1 p.m. start, simply stating, “We weren’t really ready.”

With the quick dual win, the Tigers awaited the winner between No. 8 Asheboro and Ashe County. Asheboro led 30-12 with five bouts to go, but the meat of the Huskies lineup beginning at 138 ran the table the rest of the way for a 36-30 win to set up the second-round dual.

Starting at 182, Sam Drum got the initial takedown of the first period and made it stand up for a 2-0 win to put Foard on the board at 3-0. Dylan Smith (195) collected his second pin of the day to up the lead to 9-0.

Aiden Alesi replaced Mace at 220 and built a 6-1 lead before Ben Bare rallied and took an 8-6 decision for the Huskies' first win.

Bolch (285) rebounded from the first-round pin for a tap of his own, which started a run of three straight pinfalls for Foard. George Coleman (106) and Austin Laws followed (113) to put the score at 27-3.

Ashe County had hoped to repeat its success from the first round, with Ryder Phills (126) getting a decision before Foard picked up a forfeit at 132.

As he did before, Luke Sheets (138) started a hopeful run for Ashe County, but Evan Hunsinger was able to nullify bonus points with Sheets winning a 4-1 major decision.

An expected battle of the afternoon came at 145 between Brock Carey (44-0) and Luke Osborne (40-4). The young Carey was able to build a big lead, but suffered a right knee injury. Carey was able to stay in the match and eventually pinned Osborne in the second period to clinch the dual

“We had a couple of situations where we really wrestled well,” Mike Carey said. “Like at 138. He goes up against a good kid and stayed off his back. At 145, Brock had a little bit of a knee injury there. He went up against another really good kid and pins up. That was a really big win for us.”

Foard continued with a pin by Mejia (152) and later got a forfeit at 170. Matthew Peterson (160) remained unbeaten (22-0) for Ashe County with a 9-4 decision.

Having to use backups at several slots, Mike Carey was pleased that the losses were kept to a minimum.

“The second match we had to put some kids in there that hadn’t been in the lineup a lot this year because of some issues with weight and injuries and this and that,” he said. “I was real impressed with the toughness aspect of that second match. The first match, we didn't have a whole lot of that.”

FRED T. FOARD 75, WEST CHARLOTTE 6

106: George Coleman (FTF) won by forfeit

113: Austin Laws (FTF) won by forfeit

120: Hayden Smith (FTF) won by forfeit

126: Toby Bowman (FTF) won by forfeit

132: Parker Johns (FTF) won by forfeit

138: Evan Hunsinger (FTF) won by forfeit

145: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Nashon Smith, :26

152: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Brandon Williams, :50

160: Jon Byrd (FTF) p. James Boyer, 1:06

170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Jaron Nelson, :43

182: Sam Brum (FTF) won by forfeit

195: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Jan Ksor, :32

220: Colby Mace (FTF) d. Blake Mangum, 6-5

285: J’Sean Wilson (WC) p. Sam Bolch, :14

Dual started at 170 pounds

FRED T. FOARD 51, ASHE COUNTY 18

106: George Coleman (FTF) p. Landen Wilson, :50

113: Austin Laws (FTF) p. Bridger Fairchild, 5:02

120: Gabe Smith (AC) p. Hayden Smith, :47

126: Ryder Phipps (AC) d. Toby Bowman, 6-0

132: Parker Johns (FTF) won by forfeit

138: Luke Sheets (AC) d. Evan Hunsinger, 6-1

145: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Luke Osborne, 3:07

152: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Lukus Spencer, :58

160: Matthew Peterson (AC) d. Matthew Whalen, 9-4

170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) won by forfeit

182: Sam Drum (FTF) d. Mason Armentrout, 2-0

195: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Nathan Herman, 1:43

220: Ben Bare (AC) d. Aiden Alesi, 8-6

285: Sam Bolch (FTF) p. Isaac Pennington, :58

Dual started at 182 pounds