Foard, Hickory to host home matches in opening round of girls soccer playoffs

About Hickory (playoff record 27-24):

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key offensive players: F Madeline Mosteller, Jr. (23 goals, 13 assists); MF Addie Barrier, Jr. (12 goals, 15 assists); F Jayden Fralick, Fr. (10 goals, 5 assists); F Litzy Hernamdez (7 goals, 4 assists). Brian Jillings describes Mosteller as “a relentless, fast front runner who loves to run at defenders.” He added that she and Barrier work well together and is a crucial part of the team’s success.

Key defensive players: MF Brooke Rowland, Sr. “A four-year starter who is critical in the midfield as both an attacking threat and her defensive work rate,” Jillings said. “A great leader for us.” GK Taylor Rose, Jr. (four goals allowed, 68 saves); CB Taylen Light, Sr. “Has chipped in offensively as well with her ability to attack the ball on set pieces.”

Coach’s key for success: “I love our team and think we can cause some problems for teams in the playoffs. For us to be successful, we will need everyone invested, working hard with and without the ball, making good decisions when questions are asked of us. If we can keep things tight in the back and are ruthless in front of goal, we can have a good showing.”