Foard grapplers top St. Stephens to win WFAC title

NEWTON — A decade of dominance continued for the Fred T. Foard wrestling team on Tuesday night. And given the contributions made from unexpected sources in recent weeks, it may continue for the foreseeable future.

The Tigers’ hammers had a big night on Tuesday and also got contributions from a pair of unsung wrestlers in a 49-24 rout of visiting St. Stephens in the regular-season finale of the Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC).

With the victory, Foard, the defending 3A state champions and currently the state’s top ranked team, finished off a sweep of the league at 7-0 and improved to 33-1 overall. By winning the WFAC title, the Tigers captured their 10th straight league championship and their 70th straight conference win dating back to a league loss to Alexander Central on Jan. 29, 2013.

Returning five state qualifiers from a year ago, including a state champion and two who finished second, the Tigers had little pushback from the Indians (37-6 overall, 6-1 WFAC), the state’s fifth-ranked 3A team. Foard won 10 of the 14 bouts, including five in a row at one point. Eight of the 10 victories had bonus points attached, including a technical fall by Brock Carey (145 pounds) and pins from Zane Birtchet (170), Dylan Smith (195), Sam Bolch (285), George Coleman (106) and Parker Johns (126).

Scoring major decisions were Kevin Romero (138) and Brayden Mejia (152), with Austin Laws (113) and Colby Mace (220) rounding out the victories for the Tigers.

Speaking after the match, Indians head coach Billy Baker was realistic about what his team was facing against the Tigers.

“I thought we wrestled about as good as we could wrestle,” said Baker. “There were a couple places where I think we didn't finish the match like I would like for them to finish, but as far as the score goes, we wrestled as tough against them as we could. They've got five or six kids that you really can't touch. That makes it really hard to win a dual match.”

While Tigers coach Mike Carey got the normal contributions from such hammers as defending state champion Smith (39-0), state runner-ups Brock Carey (41-0) and Birtchet (38-2) and state placers Mejia (34-1) and Mace (8-0), it was a pair of unheralded wrestlers that made Coach Carey’s night.

“We have several really good kids,” said the Tigers' head coach. “But at the same time, it was kind of the next level kids that really did a great job for us tonight.”

At 113, Laws (29-6) took a 3-2 lead on a late takedown in the first period. After holding the up position for a scoreless second period, the freshman worked an escape in the third period and added a takedown for a 6-3 win over senior Ivan Cortez (26-8).

“Austin Laws at 113 did a great job,” said Mike Carey. “He stepped up and beat a kid that maybe he wasn't supposed to beat.”

At 138, Romero (21-6), a late-season addition to the lineup due to a season-ending injury to last year’s state qualifier Hunter Clark, powered through point after point and secured the 12-4 win over Will Moore (38-7).

“Romero probably wasn’t in our plan at the beginning of the year,” said Mike Carey of the junior. “But he’s doing great things for us right now. That’s a credit to him and his willingness to get better.”

Mace, who finished fourth at 195 last year’s state meet, has missed much of the season with an injury suffered during the football season and only returned in recent days.

“Colby’s a shell of himself right now,” stated Mike Carey. “We’re trying to bring him back slowly. This is kind of his first match where he’s kind of under the pressure cooker tonight.”

Despite the lopsided affair, there were several bright spots for the Indians, who had pins in all four of their wins. Andrew Kehoe (37-3), the state’s second-ranked wrestler at 182 pounds, fell into a quick 2-0 hole, but worked reverses in the first and second periods before getting the pin.

“He's a tough kid and the longer the match goes the tougher he gets,” raved Baker about the senior grappler. “He's a kid that actually missed a year because of a football injury, but he has done as much work on his own, outside of what we do, to get better as any kid I've coached in a while. He’s extremely determined.”

Also scoring pins were seniors Cesar Chavez Alonzo (120, 37-5) and Brady Connell (132, 36-4) and sophomore Will Fincher (160, 35-9).

Like Kehoe, Baker said Connell has had to battle back from a lost season due to an injury.

“He's that motivational leader and he just loves to go out there and brawl,” said Baker. “He's fun to watch and he’s fun to coach.”

Both teams are off until Friday when they wrestle in the WFAC tournament, which will be held at Foard.

FRED T. FOARD 49, ST. STEPHENS 24

106: George Coleman (FTF) p. Christian Cruz-Hernandez, 4:42

113: Austin Laws (FTF) d. Ivan Cortez, 6-3

120: Cesar Chavez Alonzo (SS) p. Toby Bowman, 1:57

126: Parker John (FTF) p. Logan Laws, 1:38

132: Brady Connell (SS) p. Brayden Johns, 2:33

138: Kevin Romero (FTF) d. Will Moore, 12-4

145: Brock Carey (FTF) tech fall Zamonte Bruen-Brown, 15-0

152: Brayden Mejia, (FTF) d. Dylan Herrera-Luna, 10-2

160: Will Fincher (SS) p. Jon Byrd, 3:59

170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Jared Luna, 3:13

182: Andrew Kehoe (SS) p. Sam Drum, 2:51

195: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Avery Rhymer, 1:54

220: Colby Mace (FTF) d. Isaac Burgin, 7-4

285: Sam Bolch (FTF) p. Kasen Turner, 3:15

Dual started at 170 pounds