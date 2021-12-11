Foard grapplers take first during Red Devil Super Duals

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team participated in the Red Devil Super Duals on Friday and Saturday at Newton-Conover, posting an 8-0 record to take first place. The Tigers improved to 21-2 on the season behind victories over Bandys (52-13), Davie County (57-15), Newton-Conover (55-12), Hickory Ridge (54-18), Virginia’s Landstown (60-18), Mooresville Senior (43-19), North Gaston (78-0) and West Cabarrus (63-15).

Individually, Foard received eight wins apiece from Karter Floyd, Brayden Mejia and Dylan Smith to go with seven wins each from Brock Carey and Evan Steiger. The Tigers also got six wins each from Hunter Clark, Dawson Cody and Colby Mace, while George Coleman, Landon Slager, Parker Johns, Conner Weaver and Zane Birtchet — the latter of whom earned his 100th career win during the tournament — finished with five victories apiece to go with four wins from Sam Bolch.

Host Newton-Conover finished 5-3 during the Super Duals to move to 21-5 this season. In addition to the 55-12 loss to Foard, the Red Devils’ remaining results included wins over Davie (57-22), Mooresville Senior (40-39), North Gaston (57-22), South Carolina’s Rock Hill (40-29) and West Cabarrus (60-21) and losses to Hickory Ridge (39-35) and Virginia’s Landstown (38-36).

