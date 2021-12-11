Foard grapplers take first during Red Devil Super Duals

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team participated in the Red Devil Super Duals on Friday and Saturday at Newton-Conover, posting an 8-0 record to take first place. The Tigers improved to 21-2 on the season behind victories over Bandys (52-13), Davie County (57-15), Newton-Conover (55-12), Hickory Ridge (54-18), Virginia’s Landstown (60-18), Mooresville Senior (43-19), North Gaston (78-0) and West Cabarrus (63-15).
Individually, Foard received eight wins apiece from Karter Floyd, Brayden Mejia and Dylan Smith to go with seven wins each from Brock Carey and Evan Steiger. The Tigers also got six wins each from Hunter Clark, Dawson Cody and Colby Mace, while George Coleman, Landon Slager, Parker Johns, Conner Weaver and Zane Birtchet — the latter of whom earned his 100th career win during the tournament — finished with five victories apiece to go with four wins from Sam Bolch.
Host Newton-Conover finished 5-3 during the Super Duals to move to 21-5 this season. In addition to the 55-12 loss to Foard, the Red Devils’ remaining results included wins over Davie (57-22), Mooresville Senior (40-39), North Gaston (57-22), South Carolina’s Rock Hill (40-29) and West Cabarrus (60-21) and losses to Hickory Ridge (39-35) and Virginia’s Landstown (38-36).
The Red Devils received seven wins each from Camden Spencer, Owen Clark and Jason Brawley, with Isaiah Pittman and Joseph Lioret-Tutty adding six wins apiece to go with five victories from Jordan Henze and four wins from Connor Shumate. Newton-Conover also got three wins each from Cody Ingle, Ethan Clark and Caiden Rowe, while Phoenix Michaud, Dean Berrymore and Mason Shook each had two wins to go with one victory apiece from Darius Museaus, Nicholas Cadwallader and Matthew Race.
Bandys also posted a 5-3 record during the Super Duals, upping its season mark to 13-5. The Trojans earned victories over Avery County (37-34), Hickory Ridge (34-33), South Carolina’s Rock Hill (41-30), Davie (52-30) and West Cabarrus (45-33), while they lost to Foard, Virginia’s Landstown (45-32) and Mooresville Senior (40-27).
Individually, the Trojans got eight wins from Caleb Moore, seven from Joey Levis and six each from Bryson Burkett and Will Nix, while Austin Cline earned five victories and Raydyn Brooks finished with four. Kiersten Mace, Boedi Kirkland and Matthew Cranfill notched three wins apiece, with Zackory Evans earning two and Luke Burkett, Ian Moore, Trey Story, Hunter Wilhite, Kage Hefner and Jack Huggins winning one each.
Foard hosts a quad match against Piedmont, Robbinsville and R-S Central on Thursday, while Newton-Conover will take part in a quad match at West Caldwell on Tuesday — Draughn and Freedom are also set to attend — and Bandys will host a tri-match against West Lincoln and Jack Britt next Friday.
Note: Foard’s “B” team added a second-place finish during Saturday’s Big Cat Invitational, an individual tournament hosted by Patton.