Foard grapplers sweep quad match at West Lincoln

LINCOLNTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team traveled to West Lincoln High School for a quad match at Forest “Butch” Ross Jr. Gymnasium on Tuesday night and left with three more wins. The Tigers defeated Cherryville 61-15, West Lincoln 50-18 and North Gaston 55-15 to improve to 15-0 this season.

Foard won 32 of 42 bouts across the three matches, with half of those victories coming via pinfall. The Tigers had wrestlers step up due to illnesses and injuries throughout the roster, and their “big guns” of Dylan Smith, Zane Birtchet and Brock Carey also got the job done, according to head coach Mike Carey.

“We have some really good kids that are able to go out there and pretty much bonus anyone in North Carolina, regardless of what division,” said Mike Carey of the aforementioned trio. “So it’s nice to be able to ... have those kids go out there and put points on the board for us.”

In the 61-15 win over Cherryville, Foard got off to a strong start thanks to a first-period pin from Sam Bolch at 285 pounds and forfeit victories from George Coleman and Austin Laws at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively. The Ironmen got on the board courtesy of Hunter Griffin’s second-period pin of Hayden Smith at 120, but the Tigers responded with five consecutive wins — a forfeit victory by Toby Bowman at 126, an 8-2 decision by Parker Johns at 132, a third-period pin by Kevin Romero at 138 and first-period pins by Evan Hunsinger (145) and Brock Carey (152) — to take a 45-6 lead.

Following a 10-7 decision by Cherryville’s Chase Miller over Brayden Mejia at 160, Birtchet won a 19-2 technical fall at 170 and teammate Sam Drum earned a pinfall victory at 182 before the Ironmen’s Tobias Miller pinned Aiden Alesi at 195 and the Tigers’ Dylan Smith capped the match with a 16-1 tech fall at 220.

The Tigers then did battle with the host Rebels, who they have had close encounters with numerous times in recent years. Coleman picked up a 5-4 decision over West Lincoln’s Andy Saine in the opening 106-pound bout before Laws pinned Eli Leatherman in 4:57 at 113 to make it 9-0 early.

After West Lincoln’s Bladen Ingle pinned Hayden Smith in 32 seconds at 120, Foard put together a run of seven straight wins that began with Bowman’s third-period pin at 126 and continued with Johns’ first-period pin at 132, Romero’s 13-12 decision at 138, Brock Carey’s first-period pin at 145, Hunsinger’s 11-2 major decision at 152, Matthew Whalen’s 8-0 major decision at 160 and Birtchet’s first-period pin at 170.

Trailing 44-5 following an earlier unsportsmanlike conduct infraction that caused them to be deducted a team point, the Rebels got a 10-2 major decision from Patrick Goins at 182 and a second-period pin from Mason Avery at 195 before Foard’s Dylan Smith pinned Curtis Goins in 1:24 at 220 and West Lincoln’s Camden Sain slipped past Bolch 1-0 thanks to a second-period escape.

“We were talking about it when we came in the gym that back when we were a 2A school and they are obviously still a 2A but there were some classics whether it was our gym or their gym, but it’s fun,” said Mike Carey of battling West Lincoln once again. “I have all the respect for (West Lincoln) Coach (Butch) Ross, he’s the best in the business as far as just being a mentor to kids, but it was fun just to come back here one last time and compete with him.”

In the final match of the night, Laws put Foard on top with a 15-0 tech fall over Keldon Williams of North Gaston before the Wildcats’ Caleb Haynes collected a first-period pin at 120 to make it 6-5 in their favor. North Gaston’s Kaden Carpenter followed with a 6-4 decision over Toby Bowman at 126, but the Tigers answered with nine straight victories.

Johns (132), Romero (138), Brock Carey (152) and Drum (182) all won by pinfall, while Hunsinger (145) earned a forfeit victory, Birtchet (170) cruised to a 20-5 tech fall and Whalen (160), Alesi (195) and Dylan Smith (220) captured decisions of 2-1, 10-4 and 9-4, respectively. The teams then split the final two weight classes as North Gaston’s Gage Phalin (285) pinned Jayden Wright in the first period and Foard’s Coleman (106) pinned Michael Bradbury, also in the opening round.

“We had a lot of younger kids have to step into the lineup, maybe for the first time for some of them, the first time actually as a varsity wrestler in the lineup,” said Mike Carey. “So they did well, I was real happy for those type guys.”

Foard will send wrestlers to both the Bear Duals at Pisgah and the Big Cat Invitational at Patton on Saturday before hosting a quad match against Draughn, Davie County and East Gaston next Tuesday.

FRED T. FOARD 61, CHERRYVILLE 15

106: George Coleman (F) via forfeit

113: Austin Laws (F) via forfeit

120: Hunter Griffin (C) p. Hayden Smith, 3:43

126: Toby Bowman (F) via forfeit

132: Parker Johns (F) d. Robbie Bowman, 8-2

138: Kevin Romero (F) p. Abram Avery, 5:42

145: Evan Hunsinger (F) p. Patrick Bowman, 1:20

152: Brock Carey (F) p. Aaden Oaks, :31

160: Chase Miller (C) d. Brayden Mejia, 10-7

170: Zane Birtchet (F) d. Kam Bolin, 19-2

182: Sam Drum (F) p. Gabriel McSwain, 1:01

195: Tobias Miller (C) p. Aiden Alesi, 4:46

220: Dylan Smith (F) d. Jack Dellinger, 16-1

285: Sam Bolch (F) p. Caleb Hovis, 1:20

FRED T. FOARD 50, WEST LINCOLN 18

106: George Coleman (F) d. Andy Saine, 5-4

113: Austin Laws (F) p. Eli Leatherman, 4:57

120: Bladen Ingle (WL) p. Hayden Smith, :32

126: Toby Bowman (F) p. Logan Reynolds, 5:35

132: Parker Johns (F) p. Lucas Blackburn, 1:31

138: Kevin Romero (F) d. Keegan Bostic, 13-12

145: Brock Carey (F) p. Alex Fincannon, :47

152: Evan Hunsinger (F) d. Blaze Dedmon, 11-2

160: Matthew Whalen (F) d. Levi Huss, 8-0

170: Zane Birtchet (F) p. Matthew Hopkins, :53

182: Patrick Goins (WL) d. Sam Drum, 10-2

195: Mason Avery (WL) p. Aiden Alesi, 2:34

220: Dylan Smith (F) p. Curtis Goins, 1:24

285: Camden Sain (WL) d. Sam Bolch, 1-0

West Lincoln was deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct

FRED T. FOARD 55, NORTH GASTON 15

106: George Coleman (F) p. Michael Bradbury, 1:14

113: Austin Laws (F) d. Keldon Williams, 15-0

120: Caleb Haynes (NG) p. Hayden Smith, :28

126: Kaden Carpenter (NG) d. Toby Bowman, 6-4

132: Parker Johns (F) p. Garrett Carpenter, :32

138: Kevin Romero (F) p. Nathan Anderson, 1:41

145: Evan Hunsinger (F) via forfeit

152: Brock Carey (F) p. James Weaver, :28

160: Matthew Whalen (F) d. Preston Martin, 2-1

170: Zane Birtchet (F) d. Noah Hodge, 21-6

182: Sam Drum (F) p. Colby Jenkins, 1:45

195: Aiden Alesi (F) d. Caleb Gordon, 10-4

220: Dylan Smith (F) d. Dewayne Davis, 9-4

285: Gage Phalin (NG) p. Jayden Wright, 1:37