Foard grapplers dominate West Lincoln, sweep quad match

NEWTON — Following the conclusion of one lengthy winning streak last weekend, Fred T. Foard’s wrestling program began the next one Tuesday night at Jerry Copas Gym.
The Tigers returned home for the first time in three weeks and blitzed three opponents, including a surprisingly easy win over rival West Lincoln to cap the night.
Foard started the quad match with a 65-9 win over Kings Mountain, then blanked Cherryville 80-0. However, the shocker of the night was a 57-9 victory over the Rebels. West Lincoln and the Tigers have won the last three 2A state titles in duals.
When asked if he expected to hold West Lincoln to single digits, Tigers head coach Mike Carey responded, “No, I mean, they’re a great program. We had some good matches in there at times, and at times they were a little better than us. It was fun tonight. After a tough, tough weekend, we came in and we knew we had to get ready for them.”
The tough weekend Carey referred to was a dual tournament at Lake Norman High where the Tigers competed among several state champions from other states. Baylor School, a three-time defending champion in Tennessee, ended the Tigers' winning streak at 77. Another Tennessee state champion, Cleveland, also defeated Foard, which turned the tables on West Virginia state champion Point Pleasant and Georgia 7A runner-up West Forsyth.
Carey said such a tough weekend had its positives long term, but it was more about reasserting the standards of the program.
“It's not about winning, or whatever,” Carey said. “It's more about what we need to do to meet our standards. ... We know how and what high-end wrestling looks like when we went down and saw some of it last weekend. It also shows you that there's even more growth where we can take another step.”
Against Kings Mountain, Foard (13-2) won the first 10 matches to easily outpace the Mountaineers (9-5). Hunter Clark (132 pounds), Brock Carey (138), Dawson Cody (145), Landon Slager (152), Conner Weaver (160), Sam Drum (170), Colby Mace (195) and Parker Johns (120) all put down pins in the opening dual.
However, as to reinforce the notion of standards over winning, Mike Carey wasn’t totally happy with how the Tigers competed in the opener.
“Our first match against Kings Mountain, we came out a little flat,” he said, “and then the next match (vs. Cherryville), we got a little bit of rhythm.”
In the dual against the Ironmen (0-9), 11 of the 14 matches were taken by Foard by pins or forfeits. Brock Carey, Cody, Mace, Andrew Jackson (285), Karter Floyd (113) and Brayden Mejia (126) all recorded pins.
Against the Rebels (4-1), the Tigers won eight of the first nine bouts and 11 of the first 13.
“This evening, they (the Tigers) came in,” said West Lincoln head coach Butch Ross, “and they are a well-coached team and well-prepared and they work hard and they came after it. ... They came in ready to wrestle and some of ours I don’t think were ready.”
Cody, Birtchet (170), Evan Steiger (182), Mace, Dylan Smith (220), Jackson and Floyd each earned pins. Mason Avery (152), Andy Saine (106) and Luke Heavner (132) were the lone winners for West Lincoln, all on decisions.
Mike Carey said last weekend was a valuable experience for his team. Given the competition over the past week, he said the grapplers will be better able to handle the mental aspects of a long season.
“We preach to them, handle the ups and downs,” he said. “Don't think you're too good, because you’ve obviously got a long ways to go. But you're never as bad as you as you think you are at these things. It's not worse than this, but we've got a couple kids right now that were 1-4 last weekend and wrestled today, they’re feeling pretty down on themselves. These are good wrestlers. We tell them to keep scrapping and fighting. We promise it’s going to get better.”
The Tigers will take a breather before they are scheduled to competed at the Newton-Conover Super Duals Friday and Saturday.
Fred T. Foard 65, Kings Mountain 9
106: Trevor Moore (KM) d. George Coleman, 9-6
113: Karter Floyd (FTF) tech fall Lucas Sanders, 17-1
120: Parker Johns (FTF) p. Tyler Furman, 1:25
126: Brayden Mejia (FTF) d. Jordan Moore, 4-0
132: Hunter Clark (FTF) p. Max Tomberlin, :52
138: Brock Carey (FTF) won by forfeit
145: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Jacob Hamrick, 5:03
152: Landon Slager (FTF) p. Adam Phillips, 1:42
160: Conner Weaver (FTF) p. Chris Schrader, 3:04
170: Sam Drum (FTF) p. Donovan Cavendar, :30
182: Evan Steiger (FTF) d. Peyton Pisher, 3-2
195: Colby Mace (FTF) p. Javier Currie, 2:54
220: Dylan Smith (FTF) won by forfeit
285: Alex Johnson (KM) p. Sam Bolch, 2:34
Fred T. Foard 80, Cherryville 0
106: George Coleman (FTF) won by forfeit
113: Karter Floyd (FTF) p. Yanet Guadarrama, :20
120: Parker Johns (FTF) won by forfeit
126: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Aiden Farmer, :44
132: Hunter Clark (FTF) tech fall Abram Avery 17-2
138: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Isiah Beam, :26
145: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Alyssa Roberts, :16
152: Landon Slager (FTF) won by forfeit
160: Conner Weaver (FTF) tech fall Chase Miller, 22-7
170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) d. Kam Bolin, 11-2
182: Joel Parrish (FTF) won by forfeit
195: Colby Mace (FTF) p. Tobias Miller, 3:42
220: Dylan Smith (FTF) won by forfeit
285: Andrew Jackson (FTF) p. Caleb Hovis, 1:22
Fred T. Foard 57, West Lincoln 9
106: Andy Saine (WL) d. George Coleman, 10-6
113: Karter Floyd (FTF) p. Eli Leatherman, 1:59
120: Parker Johns (FTF) d. Jack Stewart, 10-4
126: Brayden Mejia (FTF) d. Chade Norman, 12-0
132: Luke Heavner (WL) d. Hunter Clark, 9-3
138: Brock Carey (FTF) tech fall Kemp Wehunt, 18-2
145: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Xandor Hedrick, 1:10
152: Mason Avery (WL) d. Landon Slager, 9-3
160: Conner Weaver (FTF) d. Patrick Goins, 7-3
170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Levi Huss, 1:45
182: Evan Steiger (FTF) p. Braxton Young, 4:55
195: Colby Mace (FTF) p. Jake Gragg, 3:23
220: Dylan Smith (FTF) p Curtis Goins, 5:35
285: Andrew Jackson (FTF) p. Camden Sain, 1:50