Foard grapplers dominate West Lincoln, sweep quad match

Against the Rebels (4-1), the Tigers won eight of the first nine bouts and 11 of the first 13.

“This evening, they (the Tigers) came in,” said West Lincoln head coach Butch Ross, “and they are a well-coached team and well-prepared and they work hard and they came after it. ... They came in ready to wrestle and some of ours I don’t think were ready.”

Cody, Birtchet (170), Evan Steiger (182), Mace, Dylan Smith (220), Jackson and Floyd each earned pins. Mason Avery (152), Andy Saine (106) and Luke Heavner (132) were the lone winners for West Lincoln, all on decisions.

Mike Carey said last weekend was a valuable experience for his team. Given the competition over the past week, he said the grapplers will be better able to handle the mental aspects of a long season.

“We preach to them, handle the ups and downs,” he said. “Don't think you're too good, because you’ve obviously got a long ways to go. But you're never as bad as you as you think you are at these things. It's not worse than this, but we've got a couple kids right now that were 1-4 last weekend and wrestled today, they’re feeling pretty down on themselves. These are good wrestlers. We tell them to keep scrapping and fighting. We promise it’s going to get better.”