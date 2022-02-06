Foard grapplers capture second straight dual state championship

GREENSBORO — Given the way Fred T. Foard’s wrestling team had steamrolled the opposition in duals this season, Saturday’s 3A North Carolina High School Athletic Association state final seemed more of a coronation as opposed to a championship.
The Tigers (34-2) won 10 of the 12 contested bouts and easily defeated Union Pines 58-12 to claim their second straight state title and the fourth in duals since 2013.
Saturday afternoon's state final at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse completed a dual tournament held last week during which Foard lost just five contested matches against their five opponents. The Tigers defeated Union Pines (36-7) for the second time this season, increasing the margin from a 47-16 victory at a dual event in December.
The 58 points were one shy of the most in a 3A dual final, which was set by Parkland in the 2008 final. The victory completes a third season during which Foard went unbeaten against North Carolina schools. The two losses this season came against Tennessee schools.
When asked to compare this group with the other title teams, head coach Mike Carey was reluctant to make comparisons.
“It’s hard to compare teams,” said Carey. “We’re just super proud of them. ... It’s hard to rank special groups, but if you’ve got state championship behind your name, you’re a special group.”
Foard defended any chance of a possible upset from the start, as senior Dawson Cody set the tone of the afternoon with the first match at 138 pounds. Cody was able to defend a takedown off a leg hold from Joseph Vrabcak on the match’s first rush before turning the move into a takedown of his own. The maneuver turned into a quick pin to set the Tigers up 6-0.
Cody, who received the team’s Sportsmanship Award from the NCHSAA prior to the dual, knew of the importance of setting the pace early.
“Like he (Carey) always tells us,” said Cody. “‘Win, lose or draw, just go out there and have fun.’ And that's what I wanted to do. It's my last year, I'm a senior, so I just wanted to go out there and make it memorable, win lose or draw, and do my best.”
Despite the rout, the dual had its memorable moments, and perhaps none bigger than the bout at 145 pounds, which featured a pair of top-five state wrestlers in the weight class — Foard’s Brock Carey (38-3), who tore a meniscus and ACL in his left knee during a match at North Iredell last month, and Gaige Lloyd (40-6). The two attacked and counterattacked through a stalemate throughout much of the first period, but with the two in a grasp trying to gain an advantage, a twist sent the young Carey grabbing his left knee and his father and coach, Mike Carey, and trainer sprinting onto the mat. After a few moments, Brock Carey decided to continue, but wrestled much of the remainder propped up by his right knee taking on the weight in a half-standing crouch.
After the combatants finished the first period scoreless, Lloyd chose the down position for the second period and quickly worked an escape. With the young Carey remaining crouched, Lloyd looked for a way to attack, but Carey was able to sneak around to the back side and score a takedown. The score remained 2-1 into the third period when, from a neutral position, Carey again worked quickly around Lloyd for the takedown. Lloyd worked a reverse and then allowed an escape to try for a tying takedown. However, Carey defended his position and limped off with a 5-3 win.
“He's tougher than I would have been,” Mike Carey said. “He would’ve had every reason to default, but he said, ‘You know what, I’m going to wrestle him. I’m going to give everything I’ve got, win or lose.’ As a dad, I’m super proud of him. As a coach, I’m like, wow.”
For his efforts, Brock Carey was named the most outstanding wrestler for the dual. He said there was little doubt he would get through the bout.
“I just had to be there for my brothers,” the junior said. “I just wanted to go out there and represent them because I know that, for some of them, this is their last wrestling match they will ever be a part of.”
Carey’s efforts seemed to energize the teammates. Landon Slager (152) followed with a pin of Houston Leeah and Conner Weaver (160) took a 4-0 lead early in the second period and won 4-1.
The lone hiccup in winning 11 of the first 12 bouts was Aiden McCafferty (170) running his record to 46-0 with a pin of Foard’s Zane Birtchet in a battle of top-three wrestlers in the weight class.
At 182, Evan Steiger returned Foard to the winning side with an 8-5 decision. Colby Mace (195) scored a pin in 56 seconds and Dylan Smith (220) improved to 43-1 with an 11-3 decision over Colton Collins (42-9).
The championship was officially clinched when Andrew Jackson took down Kellen DeVries with a pin in just under a minute to make it 37-6.
George Coleman (106) won a 14-10 decision and Karter Floyd (113) scored the final pin of the day for the Tigers.
Union Pines won the final contested bout of the day with Johann Diaz (126) pinning Parker Johns. Foard's Brayden Mejia (120) and Hunter Clark (132) each received forfeits for the final margin.
When asked what was unique about the team, Mike Carey said that the 2021-22 version has more of a brotherhood feel to it.
“Some will call it a team because you wear the same color of uniform,” said Carey. “That’s not the way it is here. We trust each other and we love each other. These kids spend so much time out of school together and train together, it’s different. It’s a different culture. It’s different than a lot of places you go, I promise.”
Notes: Along with Foard's Cody, Union Pines' Diaz took home the NCHSAA Sportsmanship Award, given out prior to the dual.... Avery County, Draughn’s rival in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, won the 1A dual title for the second straight time with a 39-30 win over Uwharrie Charter.
Fred T. Foard 58, Union Pines 12
106: George Coleman (FTF) d. Keaton Crawford, 14-10
113: Karter Floyd (FTF) p. Jayden Crawford, 3:03
120: Brayden Mejia (FTF) won by forfeit
126: Johann Diaz (UP) p. Parker Johns, 1:19
132: Hunter Clark (FTF) won by forfeit
138: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Joseph Vrabcak, 1:24
145: Brock Carey (FTF) d. Gaige Lloyd, 5-3
152: Landon Slager (FTF) p. Houston Leeah, 1:03
160: Conner Weaver (FTF) d. Brock Sullivan, 4-1
170: Aiden McCafferty (UP) p. Zane Birtchet, 2:27
182: Evan Steiger (FTF) d. Nicholas Mascolino, 8-5
195: Colby Mace (FTF) p. Dantrell Williams, :56