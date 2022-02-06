Foard grapplers capture second straight dual state championship

Foard defended any chance of a possible upset from the start, as senior Dawson Cody set the tone of the afternoon with the first match at 138 pounds. Cody was able to defend a takedown off a leg hold from Joseph Vrabcak on the match’s first rush before turning the move into a takedown of his own. The maneuver turned into a quick pin to set the Tigers up 6-0.

Cody, who received the team’s Sportsmanship Award from the NCHSAA prior to the dual, knew of the importance of setting the pace early.

“Like he (Carey) always tells us,” said Cody. “‘Win, lose or draw, just go out there and have fun.’ And that's what I wanted to do. It's my last year, I'm a senior, so I just wanted to go out there and make it memorable, win lose or draw, and do my best.”