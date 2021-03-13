Foard golf tournament to benefit athletic boosters, cancer research

MAIDEN — Fred T. Foard High School is hosting a golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, at Glen Oaks Golf Club. Half of the funds raised will go to the school’s athletic boosters, while the other half of the proceeds will be donated to support 2009 Foard graduate Alex Miller’s cancer fundraising efforts.

Miller is a survivor of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with in May 2018. He currently resides in Charleston, South Carolina, and has been nominated for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man of the Year Award. The proceeds raised during the golf tournament will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and will benefit cancer research for all types of cancer.

The tournament will commence with a provided lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m., and competition will begin with a shotgun start at 1:45 p.m. The event will be held under four-person captain’s choice rules, with cash prizes, door prizes, longest drive and closest to the pin challenges also scheduled to take place.

The entry deadline is Monday, April 5, and the cost is $240 per team or $60 for an individual golfer. In addition to the provided lunch and the opportunity to play in the tournament, the cost also includes time on the driving range and putting greens. Mulligans and tee busters can also be purchased.

There are also hole sponsorships available ranging in price from $100 to $500. Contact Samy Shreitah at 828-244-2730, Lori Anne Whitman at 828-493-2823 or email ftfathletics@gmail.com to reserve your sponsorship or register to play.