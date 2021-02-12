Foard girls take down Panthers, snap 2-game skid

The Tigers were able to gain some separation from Hibriten in the second quarter as Dellinger and Wolgemuth both knocked down 3s. West also made her presence known in the post by getting to the free-throw line and knocking down Foard’s first foul shot of the contest, while Alyssa Smith showed off her mid-range game by hitting two jump shots and Ikard added a putback to give Foard a 27-15 lead at halftime.

Hibriten was able to get some offensive momentum going in the third quarter. Sharpshooter Peyton Boggs (15 points) knocked down three shots from deep, along with a 3 from Emma Poarch that brought the Panthers within striking distance of Foard’s lead. The Tigers managed to withstand the Hibriten long-range assault by getting easy points from the charity stripe. Foard was able to get to the free-throw line a total of six times in the quarter and converted five of those attempts to maintain a 12-point advantage at 46-34.

Tipps pumped the brakes on any Hibriten rally by shooting 5-for-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Dellinger also sank a free throw in the final period, while Alexis Wolgemuth scored four points and Alyssa Smith added a bucket of her own.

For the game, the Tigers were 12-for-20 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Hibriten finished 8-for-20 at the charity stripe.