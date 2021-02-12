Foard girls take down Panthers, snap 2-game skid

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team pounced on every opportunity to put away visiting Hibriten 58-46 on Thursday night, improving the Tigers' record to 6-3 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play. Alexis Wolgemuth led the way for Foard with 15 points, while Samaria Tipps scored 14 to help the hosts snap a two-game losing streak on Senior Night at Jerry Copas Gymnasium.
On the other side, Hibriten dropped to 4-7 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Fred T. Foard head coach Brandy Dawkins was glad to see the Tigers get back in the win column.
“In the first half tonight we played much better defense, which we have been working on all week," said Dawkins. “Samaria, one of our captains, had a great game and stepped up as a leader for us. I think our senior Carley West (seven points) played well tonight, and I think our team responded well to the crowd."
Foard started the contest letting it fly from behind the arc, with Wolgemuth and Davoney Dellinger each knocking down shots from long range. Hibriten seemed up to the task of getting buckets with the Tigers, as they matched Foard’s 3-pointers with two of their own from sophomores Katie Story and MiQuishia Patterson. However, Foard's defense was an early difference maker as Tipps recorded three steals and Wolgemuth and Imani Ikard added takeaways as well to help the Tigers build a 12-8 lead entering the second quarter.
The Tigers were able to gain some separation from Hibriten in the second quarter as Dellinger and Wolgemuth both knocked down 3s. West also made her presence known in the post by getting to the free-throw line and knocking down Foard’s first foul shot of the contest, while Alyssa Smith showed off her mid-range game by hitting two jump shots and Ikard added a putback to give Foard a 27-15 lead at halftime.
Hibriten was able to get some offensive momentum going in the third quarter. Sharpshooter Peyton Boggs (15 points) knocked down three shots from deep, along with a 3 from Emma Poarch that brought the Panthers within striking distance of Foard’s lead. The Tigers managed to withstand the Hibriten long-range assault by getting easy points from the charity stripe. Foard was able to get to the free-throw line a total of six times in the quarter and converted five of those attempts to maintain a 12-point advantage at 46-34.
Tipps pumped the brakes on any Hibriten rally by shooting 5-for-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Dellinger also sank a free throw in the final period, while Alexis Wolgemuth scored four points and Alyssa Smith added a bucket of her own.
For the game, the Tigers were 12-for-20 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Hibriten finished 8-for-20 at the charity stripe.
"We kept our composure and tried to control the things we could," said Dawkins. "Hibriten is a much improved team and their coach has done a great job. They never quit.”
Hibriten hosts West Iredell on Saturday before visiting East Burke on Monday, while Foard travels to Draughn on Wednesday.
Hibriten: 08 07 19 12 — 46
Fred T. Foard: 12 15 19 12 — 58
Hibriten — Peyton Boggs 15, Emma Poarch 7, Zoey Walker 7, Jada Brown 6, Katie Story 5, MiQuishia Patterson 4, Kelli Sanders 2.
Fred T. Foard — Alexis Wolgemuth 15, Samaria Tipps 14, Alyssa Smith 10, Davoney Dellinger 9, Carley West 7, Imani Ikard 3.