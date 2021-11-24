Foard girls open season with 69-31 win over Maiden

MAIDEN — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team has had plenty of success at Maiden over the past few seasons, earning wins there in both 2018 and 2019. The Tigers added another road victory over their Catawba County foes to open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night, defeating the Blue Devils 69-31 in a game during which they trailed just once before quickly taking control.
Three Tigers finished in double figures, led by senior Alexis Wolgemuth with 23 points. Taylor Ramseur added 13 points in her high school basketball debut, while fellow sophomore Davoney Dellinger also scored 13 off the bench.
As for Maiden, it was paced by 12 points from Kennedie Noble and eight from Alyssa Keener. But the Blue Devils struggled with turnovers throughout the night, due to both self-inflicted mistakes and stifling defense by Foard.
“Some of our defense, we’ve been working as a team to move on the pass and not wait for somebody to catch it,” Foard coach Brandy Dawkins said. “And Samaria Tipps kind of leads our defensive effort, especially with talking and picking the passes.”
Dawkins specifically referenced a hustle play Tipps made on Tuesday. In one fluid motion, she made a leaping effort to save the ball from going out of bounds and rifled it up the court to Wolgemuth for a fast-break layup. According to Dawkins, plays like that are “what drives the team.”
After Ramseur nailed a free throw 55 seconds in, Maiden (0-1) tallied the game’s first field goal on a 3-pointer from Noble with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter. That was the only time the Blue Devils would hold a lead, though, as Ramseur answered with a layup before Wolgemuth recorded a steal and was fouled while driving to the basket. Following a pair of free throws, Foard found itself with a 5-3 lead that continued to grow as the game progressed.
After a Maiden timeout with 3:02 left in the initial frame, Ramseur converted a layup to double the advantage. Wolgemuth followed with two more free throws before Tipps recorded a putback to make it 11-3 in favor of the Tigers (1-0) entering the second period.
Dellinger drilled a 3 from the left wing to kick-start Foard’s offense in the second quarter, but Noble countered with a short jumper to snap a lengthy dry spell for the Blue Devils. Another Dellinger trey came next, while a Sarah Katy layup pushed the Tigers’ lead to 19-5 at the six-minute mark.
Following their second timeout of the night, the Blue Devils sandwiched baskets from Callie Stamey and Grace White around a right-wing jumper from Dellinger. However, Foard closed the half on a 14-3 run to carry a 35-12 lead into the intermission.
By the end of the third quarter, the Tigers led 55-23. Following a scoreless second period, Foard’s Ramseur led all scorers with eight points in the third, while Wolgemuth had seven and Kinzer Abernathy scored five. On the other side, Maiden put together its only double-digit quarter of the game, receiving five points from Keener, four from Noble and two from Stamey.
From there, Foard cruised to a 38-point triumph. Six different players scored for the Tigers in the final quarter, while four Blue Devils cracked the scorebook.
“I feel like the group that I have this season, they want to work,” said Dawkins. “... It’s a lot of running because we’ve got to be able to get up and down the court. I feel like we have people who are invested and it’s turning our program around.
“For the first time this year we have a JV team, so I think that once our JV kind of sees some of the things varsity is doing they’ll pick up on that as well,” she added. “JV’s about developing, so hopefully some of that mixing with varsity helping along will turn those JV players into future varsity players and just turn this program into something great.”
Foard hosts West Lincoln next Tuesday, while Maiden travels to South Caldwell. The Tigers and Blue Devils will then face off in a rematch when they play each other at Foard’s Jerry Copas Gym in Newton next Wednesday.
Notes: Dawkins is now in her fifth season as Foard’s head coach, with Tuesday’s victory running her record to 34-55. Meanwhile, Stephen Hensley is back as Maiden’s head coach after posting a 28-49 record in the role from 2004-07.... Tuesday’s varsity boys basketball game was not played due to several Maiden players also being members of the varsity football team, which is scheduled to visit East Surry in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs on Friday.
Fred T. Foard;11;24;20;14;—;69
Maiden;03;09;11;08;—;31
Fred T. Foard — Alexis Wolgemuth 23, Davoney Dellinger 13, Taylor Ramseur 13, Kinzer Abernathy 7, Sarah Katy 5, Samaria Tipps 5, Karlee Thomas 3.
Maiden — Kennedie Noble 12, Alyssa Keener 8, Callie Stamey 5, Kynsea Pugh 2, Annalee Smith 2, Grace White 2.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.