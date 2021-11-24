Foard girls open season with 69-31 win over Maiden

From there, Foard cruised to a 38-point triumph. Six different players scored for the Tigers in the final quarter, while four Blue Devils cracked the scorebook.

“I feel like the group that I have this season, they want to work,” said Dawkins. “... It’s a lot of running because we’ve got to be able to get up and down the court. I feel like we have people who are invested and it’s turning our program around.

“For the first time this year we have a JV team, so I think that once our JV kind of sees some of the things varsity is doing they’ll pick up on that as well,” she added. “JV’s about developing, so hopefully some of that mixing with varsity helping along will turn those JV players into future varsity players and just turn this program into something great.”

Foard hosts West Lincoln next Tuesday, while Maiden travels to South Caldwell. The Tigers and Blue Devils will then face off in a rematch when they play each other at Foard’s Jerry Copas Gym in Newton next Wednesday.