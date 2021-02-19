Foard girls cruise past Patton in season finale

NEWTON — When the Fred T. Foard and Patton girls basketball teams met last month in Morganton, both sides enjoyed double-digit leads before the Tigers ultimately held on for a seven-point win. The second time around, the final result was the same — a Foard victory — but the way in which they got there was much different.

The Tigers built an early double-figure lead on Friday night at Jacobs Fork Middle School and never looked back, winning 77-49 to sweep the season series with the Panthers. The contest was unable to be played at Foard’s Jerry Copas Gym after a dunk during a boys’ game earlier in the week shattered the glass on the backboard.

Although the postgame draw featuring Patton, Draughn and Foard saw Patton earn the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s No. 2 seed, Draughn take the No. 3 seed due to beating Foard twice and Foard have to settle for the No. 4 seed, Tigers head coach Brandy Dawkins was pleased with her team’s performance in its final game of the season. Foard finishes 7-4 both overall and in league play, while the Panthers head into the 2A state playoffs with an 8-5 record in both.