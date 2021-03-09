Foard football under COVID-related quarantine

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard football team currently has players under quarantine due to state COVID-19 guidelines, meaning this week’s JV and varsity games against Hibriten will not be played as scheduled. The Tigers were set to travel to Hibriten for Thursday’s JV contest before hosting the Panthers in varsity action on Friday.

Foard athletic director Samy Shreitah expects the Tigers to be ready to play against West Caldwell next week — the JV game is scheduled for March 18 at West Caldwell and the varsity contest is set for March 19 at Foard — but it is currently unknown whether Foard and Hibriten will attempt to reschedule the games originally slated to take place this week.

Although Foard won’t play this Friday, Hibriten has added a varsity nonconference game at North Rowan, which will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in Spencer. North Rowan doesn’t have a JV team, so the Panthers’ JV squad will receive a bye this week.

Foard’s varsity team is currently 1-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play, while Hibriten is 2-0 in both. The Panthers’ next league game is set for March 19 at home against Draughn.