Foard eliminated by West Wilkes

MILLERS CREEK — Fred T. Foard ran into a buzz saw in the opening round of the 2A state baseball playoffs on Tuesday night, losing to West Wilkes by a 17-2 final in five innings. The Blackhawks rapped out 13 hits in the contest and also benefited from a pair of Foard errors.

Hayden Tabor had two hits to lead the 12th-seeded Tigers (12-3), who also got one hit apiece from Braxton Tramel and Josh Swink. Tramel hit a solo home run in the top of the second following West Wilkes’ three-run bottom of the first.

Carson Edmiston earned the win for the fifth-seeded Blackhawks (15-0) following four innings of one-run, three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk. The sophomore right-hander was also 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs — including a third-inning grand slam — a double and eight RBIs.

Lane Essary was the starting pitcher for Foard, while Zac Martin and Kylan Bolick saw time in relief. Five of the nine runs allowed by Essary during his 2 2/3 innings of work were unearned, with the junior righty’s loss representing his only defeat of the season in nine appearances — he entered Tuesday’s game with a 6-0 record and an ERA of 0.40.

West Wilkes hosts Forbush (10-5) in Thursday’s second round after the 13th-seeded Falcons shut out fourth-seeded Bunker Hill 8-0 on Tuesday.