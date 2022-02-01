Foard dominates West Charlotte, Parkwood to open 3A playoffs

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard’s Tigers may have been gracious hosts for Rounds 1 and 2 of the 3A dual state wrestling playoffs on Monday night. But they were not generous at all.

Foard had no trouble advancing to Wednesday’s third round after disposing of West Charlotte by the maximum 84-0 score, and then taking care of Parkwood by a 64-12 final.

“They did (focus),” said Foard coach Mike Carey of his wrestlers. “They even surprised us a little bit.”

The Tigers (31-2) entered the tournament as the top-ranked team among 3A competitors. They certainly did nothing on Monday to dispel the notion that as a group they are among the state’s elite.

Foard wrestlers garnered 11 pins in 11 matches against the 16th-seeded Lions of West Charlotte and picked up forfeits in the remaining three bouts. The Tigers never allowed the Lions to record a single point in any of the 11 matches that were contested.

Foard picked up another nine pins versus the Wolf Pack along with two major decisions. Parkwood did get one pin and two decisions.