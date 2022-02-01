Foard dominates West Charlotte, Parkwood to open 3A playoffs

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard’s Tigers may have been gracious hosts for Rounds 1 and 2 of the 3A dual state wrestling playoffs on Monday night. But they were not generous at all.
Foard had no trouble advancing to Wednesday’s third round after disposing of West Charlotte by the maximum 84-0 score, and then taking care of Parkwood by a 64-12 final.
“They did (focus),” said Foard coach Mike Carey of his wrestlers. “They even surprised us a little bit.”
The Tigers (31-2) entered the tournament as the top-ranked team among 3A competitors. They certainly did nothing on Monday to dispel the notion that as a group they are among the state’s elite.
Foard wrestlers garnered 11 pins in 11 matches against the 16th-seeded Lions of West Charlotte and picked up forfeits in the remaining three bouts. The Tigers never allowed the Lions to record a single point in any of the 11 matches that were contested.
Foard picked up another nine pins versus the Wolf Pack along with two major decisions. Parkwood did get one pin and two decisions.
“We talked about where we’re at. We know we competed at the national level a couple of times this year,” Carey said of his team’s lofty ranking. “I like to think we’re just trying to have fun. We’re trying to be loose and just enjoy the moment.”
Hunter Clark started things for the Tigers against West Charlotte (5-18) with a pin in the 132-pound match in just 48 seconds. He was already leading 5-0 when he put Serena Dunham’s back to the mat.
What followed was a clinic in wrestling domination. The deepest any Lions wrestler got into a match was Blake Mangum, who lasted 3:56 against 220-pounder Dylan Smith
Only three West Charlotte wrestlers got out of the first period. Seven of the Foard pins came in less than a minute.
On the other mat, eighth-seeded Parkwood trailed No. 9 Forestview (19-7) the entire match. The Wolf Pack rallied and won the final match via a major decision to beat the Jaguars 35-34 and advance to Round 2 against the Tigers.
“We knew we were going to be in a dogfight with some of the matches against Parkwood,” said Carey. “But our kids came and competed.”
Round 2 opened with the 138-pound bout and Foard’s Dawson Cody used 1:35 to pin Calyb Dent. That was followed by one of the surprises Carey alluded to at 145.
Jon Byrd, subbing for the injured Brock Carey, rallied from early 4-1 and 6-3 deficits to pin Sage Tala in the second period at 2:43. Up 12-0 after two matches, the Tigers were off and running.
“Even where one of our better kids (Brock Carey) at (1)45 was hurt, our backup comes out and sticks the kid, number 17 or something like that,” said Mike Carey. “That was a big win for us.”
In the 152-pound contest, Caleb Simpson of Parkwood (23-5) handed the Tigers their first setback of the night with a 5-3 decision over Landon Slager. And at 285, Cody Hardy defeated Foard’s Andrew Jackson by a 5-2 decision. But as the Foard coach noted, even in the matches that didn’t go their way the Tigers gave impressive performances.
“Our (1)52-pounder (Slager) wrestled like the number three kid and lost a very close one- or two-point match there,” Carey said. “Then our heavyweight (Jackson) only gave a decision up. Those are big points we saved in a dual meet like this. Where we were better, we went out and did our thing. We went out and put people on their backs against their will and it was fun.”
Parkwood’s final points of the Round 2 match came in the 106-pound bout when Kyle Simpson pinned George Coleman in 3:55.
Mike Carey noted Brock Carey was held out for cautionary reasons.
“He could have went. He tore his LCL and meniscus about two or three weeks ago,” Mike Carey said. “We didn’t think we needed to have his points.”
Rounds 3 and 4 of the playoffs will be contested on Wednesday. The site of those matches will be released on Tuesday, although Carey remains hopeful the Tigers could play host again.
Foard will battle fourth-seeded Eastern Guilford (27-0) in the third round, with the winner facing either third-seeded North Henderson (23-4) or No. 7 Ashe County (23-6) in the 3A West Regional championship. All three matches will take place on Wednesday.
Round 1 – Fred T. Foard 84, West Charlotte 0
106: George Coleman (FTF) won by forfeit
113: Karter Floyd (FTF) won by forfeit
120: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Harmonee Anthony, :54
126: Parker Johns (FTF) won by forfeit
132: Hunter Clark (FTF) p. Serena Dunham, :48
138: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Dewayne Stewart, 3:12
145: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Brandon Williams, :32
152: Landon Slager (FTF) p. Demaryion Dubose, 1:27
160: Conner Weaver (FTF) p. Zadarion Brown, :41
170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Amun Jackson, :34
182: Evan Steiger (FTF) p. Chris Bullard, :49
195: Colby Mace (FTF) p. Camilo Perez, 3:43
220: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Blake Mangum, 3:56
285: Sam Bolch (FTF) p. Tony Simpson, :20
Round 2 – Fred T. Foard 64, Parkwood 12
106: Kyle Simpson (P) p. George Coleman, 3:55
113: Karter Floyd (FTF) p. Rigley Baden, 1:08
120: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Chayton Tala, 1:30
126: Parker Johns (FTF) p. Diederek Baden, 4:02
132: Hunter Clark (FTF) p. Larry Joe Schott, 3:56
138: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Calyb Dart, 1:35
145: Jon Byrd (FTF) p. Sage Tala, 2:43
152: Caleb Simpson (P) d. Landon Slager, 5-3
160: Conner Weaver (FTF) p. Ethan Truesdell, 2:27
170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Evan Starnes, :42
182: Evan Steiger (FTF) p. Triston Richardson, :30
195: Colby Mace (FTF) tech fall Grayson Wallace, 16-0