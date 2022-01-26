Foard dispatches St. Stephens to win conference wrestling crown

Speaking after the match, Tigers head coach Mike Carey admitted he is aware of the opportunity for his squad to do big things in the postseason. The biggest challenge, he said, is to avoid scoreboard watching and to focus on the task at hand.

“We talk all the time about our standards,” Carey said. “We have our standards, whether we lose by 84 or we win by 84. If you don't do those things, you’re not going to have a winning mentality.”

The night started with Conner Weaver (30-12) taking the first match 9-0 at 160 pounds over Jacob Schwartz (29-10). Zane Birtchet (29-2) followed that up at 170 with a 7-2 win over Andrew Kehoe (33-6). That bout was tied at 2-all late in the second period before Birtchet snatched the upper torso of Kehoe and turned the leverage into a takedown to take the lead for good.