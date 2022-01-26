Foard dispatches St. Stephens to win conference wrestling crown

Nothing in sports is guaranteed, but as teams reach the end of the regular season in wrestling duals, the gap between Fred T. Foard and the rest of the 3A classification continues to grow as the postseason approaches.
On Tuesday, the Tigers, the top-ranked team according to both NCMat.com and RankWrestlers.com, showed pollsters why they are deserving of the praise with a 61-9 road victory over St. Stephens in the regular season finale for both squads.
The visiting Tigers (31-2 overall, 7-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) took 11 of the 13 contested bouts on the way to wrapping up the Western Foothills 3A championship. So dominant was Foard on the night, the first lead by the Indians came in the sixth match. Collectively, the Tigers' individual wrestlers trailed just four times during the match.
Given that the Indians (30-4, 6-1) entered the night ranked second by RankWrestlers and third by NCMat, St. Stephens head coach Billy Baker admitted the gap between Foard and everyone else may be too wide to close.
“There's a lot of years where the number one team in the state and the number 10 team in the state, there's not a lot of difference,” said Baker. “It's just, you know, very small, slight differences. This year, there's a big difference. ... They’re just a step above everybody else. Everybody else is chasing second place.”
Speaking after the match, Tigers head coach Mike Carey admitted he is aware of the opportunity for his squad to do big things in the postseason. The biggest challenge, he said, is to avoid scoreboard watching and to focus on the task at hand.
“We talk all the time about our standards,” Carey said. “We have our standards, whether we lose by 84 or we win by 84. If you don't do those things, you’re not going to have a winning mentality.”
The night started with Conner Weaver (30-12) taking the first match 9-0 at 160 pounds over Jacob Schwartz (29-10). Zane Birtchet (29-2) followed that up at 170 with a 7-2 win over Andrew Kehoe (33-6). That bout was tied at 2-all late in the second period before Birtchet snatched the upper torso of Kehoe and turned the leverage into a takedown to take the lead for good.
Down 7-0, St. Stephens hoped to stay in the dual by with state qualifier Andre Britt (33-5) at 182. Initiating the contact, Britt made the initial charge that set off a scramble with Evan Steiger (28-5) at the edge of the far circle before Steiger was able to score the takedown just before tumbling out of bounds. With the Indians having the first choice of position, they chose to go neutral. Britt again initiated the battle, but Steiger defended and turned the move into his own takedown. Steiger worked an escape in the third period, then scored a takedown and added near fall points late for the 9-1 decision.
“Evan Steiger kind of led us off,” said Tigers coach Mike Carey. “That kind of took the wind out their sails a little bit, majoring one of their best kids.”
Colby Mace (30-2) rolled to a 12-0 win at 195 and top-ranked 220-pound wrestler Dylan Smith (38-1) added a pin to put the Tigers up 21-0.
Heavyweight Evan Vue (30-9) celebrated Senior Night with the lone pin for the Indians. Vue took a 2-1 lead into the third period. After Andrew Jackson (14-6) worked an escape from the down position, Vue overpowered Jackson into a takedown and the eventual pin.
Going to the lightweights, George Coleman (28-13, 106) and Karter Floyd (32-3, 113) scored back-to-back pins to set up the dual clincher.
Defending state champion Brayden Mejia (36-3) faced Cesar Chavez Alonzo (33-7) at 120 with Mejia getting a late takedown that provided the 10-2 margin for the major decision.
Ryan Brown (18-13) racked up the other win for the Indians as he was able to put together a takedown as time ran out for a 4-3 decision over Parker Johns (27-11).
After a forfeit at 132, a quick and spirited match ensued at 138 between Foard’s Cody Dawson (30-10) and Evan Trossi (30-10). Trossi sprang into action from the start for the initial takedown before Dawson got the escape and his own takedown as the first period ended. Using the down position to score an escape to start the second period, Dawson fended off another quick charge from Trossi for his own takedown and eventual pin.
“Another big win was Dawson Cody,” said Carey. “He ended up beating a state qualifier as well. He's been wrestling really good for us the last week or so.”
The surprise of the night came from Jon Byrd (6-4) in the 145-pound match against former state qualifier Kymani Evans (26-10). Byrd, replacing starter Brock Carey, who was out with an injury, fell behind 8-1 after one period. With the Indians choosing the down position for the second period, Byrd took the initiative at the whistle to turn the advantage into near fall points. After a second three-point near fall, Byrd finished off the match with a pin to the delight of the bench.
Landon Slager (29-9) finished the night with a pin of Will Fincher (25-12) at 152.
“We knew it was going to be an uphill battle,” said Baker. “We really didn't wrestle too bad, believe it or not. We had some guys that I thought wrestled above their capabilities. And we had some places where I didn't think we wrestled as well. We knew it was going to be a long shot to win the match.”
Fred T. Foard 61, St. Stephens 9
106: George Coleman (FTF) p. Alex Petty, 3:16
113: Karter Floyd (FTF) p. Logan Laws, 1:08
120: Brayden Mejia (FTF) d. Cesar Chavez Alonzo, 9-1
126: Ryan Brown (SS) d. Parker Johns, 4-3
132: Hunter Clark (FTF) won by forfeit
138: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Evan Trossi, 3:00
145: Jon Byrd (FTF) p. Kymani Evans, 3:19
152: Landon Slager (FTF) p. Will Fincher, 2:16
160: Conner Weaver (FTF) d. Jacob Schwartz, 9-0
170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) d. Andrew Kehoe, 7-2
182: Evan Steiger (FTF) d. Andre Britt, 9-1
195: Colby Mace (FTF) d. Isaac Burgin, 12-0
220: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Luke Apollonio, 3:14
285: Evan Vue (SS) p. Andrew Jackson, 5:04