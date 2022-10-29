Foard defeats Kings Mountain, advances to regional title match

KINGS MOUNTAIN — With seven losses — nearly as many as in the four previous seasons combined — perhaps the Fred T. Foard volleyball team was seen as having a down year. But the Tigers aren’t ready to be counted out quite yet. In fact, they still have another chance at a championship.

Foard survived a tight third set, then rallied three times during the fourth set before finally disposing of host Kings Mountain 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in a 3A state quarterfinal match of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament. The teams split the first two sets, Foard taking the first 25-18 before the Mountaineers got the second 25-13. The Tigers eked out a 27-25 win in set three, then finally put away the match 27-25 in set four, highlighted by an improbable comeback.

The Tigers (22-7) will return to the West final for the fourth year in a row — the second as a 3A school — and face Western Foothills 3A Conference nemesis North Iredell for the fourth time this season on Tuesday in Olin. The top-seeded Raiders (31-0) advanced with a sweep of fourth-seeded North Henderson. It is a repeat of last year’s 3A final, won by North Iredell in four sets.

Kings Mountain (27-3) saw its 19-match winning streak end, as it bows out in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Each team dominated the opposition in the split of the first two sets. For Foard, the object was to neutralize the big hitting duo of Meile Songalia and Myracle Davis, who combined to average 10 kills per sets. The Tigers set the tone at the net in the first set, getting touches to thwart kill attempts and set up the offense. On a volley with Foard leading 6-3, a pair of kills were stuffed at the net before the Tigers' Taylor Ramseur put down her own. That fueled a 7-0 run that sent the Mountaineers into a timeout as the lead swelled to 11-3. Kings Mountain got as close as 11-10, but Ramseur put down a shot on the right side and Averie Dale (18 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs, 28 assists) blocked a shot and added two kills to send the Tigers on the way to the win.

The bigger effect of the net touches was the disruption of the Mountaineers' attack, which had 11 errors in the set.

“Getting touches on the ball takes any momentum off the hitters and that's what we needed to do,” said Tigers head coach Meredith Lombardi. “We knew they had that some heavy hitters, so we had to get some touches to take something off so we could run the offense on our side.”

Set two was the Songalia and Davis show. After Foard fought out of a five-point deficit to get within 10-9, Davis made her presence felt with three straight kills to start the decisive rally. Songalia finished off the set with a series of three kills and a block to seal the win.

Lombardi left the match impressed by both hitters.

“Number 7 (Davis), she dominated,” said Lombardi. “And she was on our radar to watch, but she's a great player and she moved that ball around and we were not able to defend that. Number 9’s (Songalia) a great hitter. She mixes up her shot and she was killing us, too.”

The third set was evenly matched throughout with 10 ties. Down 17-16, Foard had to take a timeout due to a cut on the arm of Dale. After she was bandaged, then changed jerseys from No. 16 to 19, the breather appeared to give Foard new life. A wild kill attempt by Kings Mountain tied the set at 17-all before two emphatic kills in the middle from the new No. 19.

Foard finally nosed ahead at 23-19 before a Tigers net violation started a 4-0 run by the home team. Davis sandwiched a pair of kills around an ace from the Mountaineers' Camden Pasour for the tie. Kings Mountain eventually fended off two set points before Dale set up Laney Craig (11 kills, 13 digs) for a kill and Dale stuffed the final point to earn Foard a 2-1 lead.

“When Averie’s on the front row, give her the ball,” Lombardi stated. “I tell the setters, when she's on, she's on. If she's not being stopped, feed her.”

However, the Mountaineers, who won a five-set match at home on Thursday, were determined to make the magic happen again on their court, as they built a 21-12 lead and sent the Tigers to a timeout.

“In my own head, individually,” Dale recalled of the deficit, “I was just thinking, if you don't come back now, there's going to be no momentum coming in the fifth set. And even if we do come back, we're still going to be dead. In my head, we’re going to have to push now, or we’re never going to.”

The comeback began with a tap along the tape by Zoie Cloninger that fell to the other side for a point. Then Dale won a battle at the net the net to cut the deficit to seven.

After Songalia’s kill stemmed the rally, Dale ignited a 6-0 run that included a block from her, a kill by Maya Beatty (12 kills, 25 digs) and two aces by Skylar Cody to make it 22-20.

A tap by Davis and a flailing shot by Pasour found an open spot on the Tigers' side to set up a quadruple set point. But in succession, a kill by Beatty, a block by Ramseur (5 blocks), a Mountaineers hitting error and a kill from Ramseur tied the set at 24 apiece.

Davis once again set up a set point with a kill. However, another stuff by Ramseur tied the set at 25-all. Craig’s kill off the Mountaineers block caromed back to Foard’s side, but just off the line for the Tigers point. With match point at hand, Beatty’s ace sent the Tigers into Tuesday’s 3A West championship.

“Jordan’s (Foard assistant coach Jordan Ledford) a big believer in saying, ‘We can't get it all back at once,’” said Lombardi of the timeout. “’Let's just do it one at a time. Whatever momentum we get from this game we need to carry it over into the next set.’ Honestly, I mean 21-12, you know, you're looking at, there could be a fifth set. We were saying, ‘All right, one at a time, one at a time — minimize our mental errors, get it in the court and let them do the rest.’

After nine errors up to the 21-12 deficit, the Tigers went without an error the rest of the way.

For the Tigers, Cloninger had five blocks and Natigan Crutchfield led defensively with 27 digs.