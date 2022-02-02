Foard cruises past Wildcats, Huskies to capture 3A West wrestling title

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard’s wrestling team has dominated the mats against in-state competition during the 2021-22 season, and the Tigers continued to display their supremacy during the third and fourth rounds of the 3A dual state playoffs on Wednesday evening at Jerry Copas Gym. Every contested bout was won by a Foard grappler, with the Tigers defeating Eastern Guilford 81-0 in the state quarterfinals before knocking off Ashe County by a 48-30 score — Foard forfeited the final five weight classes after building an insurmountable lead — in the West Regional title match.
With the victories over fourth-seeded Eastern Guilford (27-1) and seventh-seeded Ashe County (24-7), top-seeded Foard improved to 33-2 and punched its ticket to Saturday’s state championship match, which will begin at 4 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse. Ashe County eliminated third-seeded North Henderson (23-5) in the third round to earn the right to face the Tigers in the state semifinals, topping the Knights by a 40-33 final.
“We’ve sure peaked the last couple days,” Foard coach Mike Carey said of his team, which will take on 3A East Regional champion Union Pines (36-6) on Saturday after the Vikings defeated Orange 49-24 in Round 4. “... We didn’t get a chance to win a state championship last year in the duals (the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and now that we’re going back we want to make sure we win it.”
Foard’s only two losses this season were at the hands of out-of-state foes Baylor School and Cleveland High, both of which are located in Tennessee. Both defeats came during the Lake Norman Duals on Dec. 4.
“Those two teams were both top 50 in the country and it was an opportunity for us to learn, and even though we came up short it kind of puts things in perspective as far as what different levels there are to this,” said Carey. “And I’m super excited that we were able to compete against those teams, we came out on the good side of some of them and some of them we didn’t, but it’s a good learning experience.
“I told them you’ve got to take losses and you’ve got to use them to learn lessons,” he added, “and all of our guys did and hopefully improved because of it.”
Foard 81, Eastern Guilford 0
The Tigers’ third-round contest against the Wildcats began at 182 pounds, with Evan Steiger pinning Solomon Howell in 1:45. And while Colby Mace was unable to pin Eastern Guilford’s Kelvin Daniels in the 195-pound bout, he controlled the action throughout and ultimately picked up a 15-0 technical fall with seven seconds remaining in the third period.
After Foard’s Dylan Smith earned a 15-1 major decision over Karin Sein at 220, teammate Sam Bolch overcame an early 2-0 deficit to take an early third-period advantage before pinning Xavier Wilson at the 4:24 mark of their 285-pound matchup. The Tigers’ George Coleman followed with a second-period pin of Jeremiah Chapman at 106, while four consecutive forfeits — Foard’s Karter Floyd (113), Brayden Mejia (120), Parker Johns (126) and Hunter Clark (132) were the victorious wrestlers — helped the hosts open up a 57-0 lead with five weight classes remaining.
Foard won three of the final five bouts thanks to opening-minute pins, with Dawson Cody (138) beating Nasir Grant in 46 seconds, Brock Carey (145) taking down Malachi Hamilton in 55 seconds and Conner Weaver (170) knocking off Salif Conneh in 43 seconds. In the remaining bouts, Landon Slager (152) pinned Marcus Bynum in 4:38 and Zane Birtchet (160) won via forfeit to finish off the Tigers’ shutout.
Foard 48, Ashe County 30
The Tigers got off to a strong start against the Huskies as well, with Mace pinning Kabel Dillard in 1:21 at 195, Smith pinning Miguel Olvera in 1:46 at 220 and Andrew Jackson pinning Martin Spencer at the 3:07 mark of their 285-pound fight following a scoreless first period. With 11 weight classes left, Foard enjoyed an 18-0 advantage.
Ashe County’s Bridger Fairchild battled hard against Coleman at 106, but the latter tallied several near falls before settling for a 14-6 major decision. Floyd also obtained numerous near falls at 113 before his 15-0 tech fall against Ryder Phipps gave Foard a 27-0 lead, while Mejia defeated Landen Wilson via an injury default at 120 to garner six more points.
The Tigers also notched victories at the next three weight classes, as Johns (126) pinned Takoda Barnes in 1:52, Clark (132) earned an 11-10 decision over Drew Rowland and Cody (138) pinned Nate Brown in 23 seconds to make it 48-0 in favor of the 2020 2A dual state champions. According to Mike Carey, Clark’s win over Rowland was particularly impressive.
“That was a fun match,” said Carey. “He wrestled him earlier in the year and was able to beat him, but he got put on his back twice there and he just gutted it out and stayed off his back late. That was a nice win for him as an individual.”
With the match well in hand, Foard elected to forfeit the last five bouts. Luke Osborne (145), Andrew Peterson (152), Luke Peterson (160), Lukus Spencer (170) and Trent Trivette (182) were the winning Huskies.
“We’re just gonna try to let this digest and enjoy it,” said Carey. “Tomorrow (Thursday) I’ve got to kind of go in there and have a tough practice for them and kind of get mentally prepared. Practice will probably be pretty light on Friday, then try to hopefully win the thing on Saturday.”
Round 3 – Fred T. Foard 81, Eastern Guilford 0
106: George Coleman (FTF) p. Jeremiah Chapman, 3:49
113: Karter Floyd (FTF) won by forfeit
120: Brayden Mejia (FTF) won by forfeit
126: Parker Johns (FTF) won by forfeit
132: Hunter Clark (FTF) won by forfeit
138: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Nasir Grant, :46
145: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Malachi Hamilton, :55
152: Landon Slager (FTF) p. Marcus Bynum, 4:38
160: Zane Birtchet (FTF) won by forfeit
170: Conner Weaver (FTF) p. Salif Conneh, :43
182: Evan Steiger (FTF) p. Solomon Howell, 1:45
195: Coly Mace (FTF) tech fall Kelvin Daniels, 15-0
220: Dylan Smith (FTF) d. Karin Sein, 15-1
285: Sam Bolch (FTF) p. Xavier Wilson, 4:24
3A West Regional Championship – Fred T. Foard 48, Ashe County 30
106: George Coleman (FTF) d. Bridger Fairchild, 14-6
113: Karter Floyd (FTF) tech fall Ryder Phipps, 15-0
120: Brayden Mejia (FTF) won by forfeit
126: Parker Johns (FTF) p. Takoda Barnes, 1:52
132: Hunter Clark (FTF) d. Drew Rowland, 11-10
138: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Nate Brown, 1:13
145: Luke Osborne (AC) won by forfeit
152: Andrew Peterson (AC) won by forfeit
160: Luke Peterson (AC) won by forfeit
170: Lukus Spencer (AC) won by forfeit
182: Trent Trivette (AC) won by forfeit
195: Colby Mace (FTF) p. Kabel Dillard, 1:21
220: Dylan Smith (FTF) p. Manny Olvera, 1:46
285: Andrew Jackson (FTF) p. Martin Spencer, 3:07
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.