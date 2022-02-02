Foard cruises past Wildcats, Huskies to capture 3A West wrestling title

Foard’s only two losses this season were at the hands of out-of-state foes Baylor School and Cleveland High, both of which are located in Tennessee. Both defeats came during the Lake Norman Duals on Dec. 4.

“Those two teams were both top 50 in the country and it was an opportunity for us to learn, and even though we came up short it kind of puts things in perspective as far as what different levels there are to this,” said Carey. “And I’m super excited that we were able to compete against those teams, we came out on the good side of some of them and some of them we didn’t, but it’s a good learning experience.

“I told them you’ve got to take losses and you’ve got to use them to learn lessons,” he added, “and all of our guys did and hopefully improved because of it.”

Foard 81, Eastern Guilford 0

The Tigers’ third-round contest against the Wildcats began at 182 pounds, with Evan Steiger pinning Solomon Howell in 1:45. And while Colby Mace was unable to pin Eastern Guilford’s Kelvin Daniels in the 195-pound bout, he controlled the action throughout and ultimately picked up a 15-0 technical fall with seven seconds remaining in the third period.