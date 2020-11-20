Foard captures another 3-set victory, this time against Bunker Hill

The Bears (1-1, 1-1) were able to claw their way back, getting as close as four points on two occasions — at 13-9 and 17-13 — before Foard closed the set with an 8-2 run. Haley Johnston scored on an ace and a push for the Tigers, while Thao also had an ace to go with kills from Jamianne Foster and Averie Dale, the latter of whom really impressed her coach in just her third varsity appearance.

“She’s just one of those players that you really depend on,” said Lombardi of Dale, a 6-foot-1 sophomore who finished with 11 kills and was a force in the middle. “You just give it to her and she knows what to do with the ball, and that’s just really eye-opening and I’m very fortunate to have that as a sophomore. I get to coach her for two-and-a-half more years, give or take, and she’s really stepped into that position as a leader and she works hard up there at the net.”

Foard again jumped out to a sizable lead to begin the second set, building a 13-2 advantage behind multiple kills from Jamianne Foster and Megan Dorsey and one from Thao. Trinity Tramel added an ace to help pad the Tigers’ lead, with Alaney Sigmon scoring one of Bunker Hill’s two points on a kill of her own.

