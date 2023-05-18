WINSTON-SALEM — The Fred T. Foard baseball team entered Wednesday night’s 3A state playoff third-round game against Oak Grove needing a third straight road victory to earn a home game against Western Foothills 3A Conference foe North Iredell in the fourth round. But the Grizzlies had other ideas, defeating the Tigers 2-1 on a walk-off single from Bo Tiller in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Jake Smith scored on Tiller’s base hit as 13th-seeded Oak Grove (17-9) nabbed its 11th consecutive win. The Grizzlies also scored a run in the second before 21st-seeded Foard (15-8) tied things at 1-all on a two-out single from Blake Powell that scored Sean Jenkins in the top of the sixth.

The Tigers were held to five hits in the contest, with Braxton Tramel recording a triple and a single to go with a double from Owen Flynn, the single from Powell and a base hit from Ryan Zych. Meanwhile, Jenkins gave up one run on seven hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks in eight innings before Josh Swink finished the game for Foard on the mound.

The Grizzlies will host the 24th-seeded Raiders (15-11) in Friday’s West Regional semifinals. North Iredell upset top-seeded Ledford 5-4 in Round 3.